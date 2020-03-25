Here’s a look at the remaining brackets of the PIAA basketball playoffs. Going into Tuesday, the PIAA had still put the tournaments in suspended mode:
GIRLS
Class 1A
Jenkintown (D1 champion) vs Pottsville Nativity (D11 champion)
Susquehanna (D2 runner-up) vs. Northumberland Christian (D4 champion)
Rochester (WPIAL champion) vs. North Clarion (D9 runner-up)
Kennedy Catholic (D10 champion) vs. Coudersport (D9 champion)
NOTES: North Clarion knocked out defending state champion Berlin, 62-43. Jenkintown is the only semifinalist back from last year. Susquehanna is the only other team to reach the quarterfinals last year. If both D9 teams would win their next game, if they even have that chance, they would meet in the semifinals with one going to the final.
Class 2A
Mahanoy Area (D11 champion) vs. Linden Hall (D3 champion)
Old Forge (D2 champion) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (D6 champion)
Bishop McCort (D6 fourth place) vs. The Ellis School (WPIAL third place)
Bellwood-Antis (D6 third place) vs. Penns Manor (D6 runner-up)
NOTES: Bellwood beat Mahanoy Area, 66-58, in last year’s semifinals on its way to the state title. Mahanoy Area beat Old Forge in the quarterfinals. Those are the only three teams remaining from last year’s quarterfinal round.
Class 3A
West Catholic (D12 champion) vs. Dunmore (D2 champion)
Delone Catholic (D3 champion) vs. Imhotep Charter (D12 runner-up)
Cambria Heights (D6 champion) vs. Mohawk (WPIAL champion)
Tyrone (D6 runner-up) vs Beaver (WPIAL runner-up)
NOTES: Defending champion Delone Catholic beat Dunmore in last year’s state final. Those are the only semifinalists back while Beaver and Imhotep Charter reached the quarterfinals. Beaver beat Penn Cambria, 48-36, one round after Penn Cambria eliminated D9 champion Brookville.
Class 4A
Lansdale Catholic (D12 champion) vs. Bonner-Prendergast (D12 third place)
Bethlehem Catholic (D11 champion) vs. Scranton Prep (D2 champion)
Northern Lebanon (D3 third place) vs. Lancaster Catholic (D3 champion)
North Catholic (WPIAL champion) vs. Forest Hills (D6 champion)
NOTES: Defending champion Bethlehem Catholic beat North Catholic in last year’s final. Bethlehem Catholic topped Bonner-Prendergast in the semifinals. North Catholic eliminated Central Valley in last week’s game, 53-49, after Central Valley edged Punxsutawney 59-56 in overtime in the opening round.
Class 5A
Mechanicsburg (D3 third place) vs. Villa Maria (D1 fifth place)
Archbishop Carroll (D12 third place) vs. Archbishop Wood (D12 champion)
Gettysburg (D3 champion) vs. Trinity (WPIAL runner-up)
Chartiers Valley (WPIAL champion) vs. Thomas Jefferson (WPIAL third place)
NOTES: Chartiers Valley beat Archbishop Carroll, 53-40, in last year’s state final. Carroll and Wood met in the same round last year with Carroll beating Wood, 63-48.’
Class 6A
Freedom (D11 runner-up) vs. Central York (D3 runner-up)
Cardinal O’Hara (D12 champion) vs. Pennsbury (D1 runner-up)
Plymouth-Whitemarsh (D1 third place) vs. Bethel Park (WPIAL runner-up)
Nazareth (D11 champion) vs. North Allegheny (WPIAL champion)
NOTES: The only team back from last year’s quarterfinal round is Cardinal O’Hara, which lost.