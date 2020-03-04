HERSHEY — Here are the opening-round pairings for Redbank Valley’s state qualifiers Ethan Wiant and Kobe Bonanno for the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center. Action begins Thursday with prelim round matchups in the 20-man bracket setup.
Four preliminary bouts are in each of the 14-weight classes followed by eight first-round matchups. In Class 2A, preliminary bouts followed by the first round begin at 9 a.m. After that are the first-round consolation bouts at 1:15 p.m.
Friday, quarterfinals and second-round consolations start at 9 a.m. Third-round consolations begin at 11:45 a.m. Later, the semifinals start at 7:30 p.m. with fourth- and fifth-round consolation bouts going at 7:30 and 9 p.m. respectively.
All of that sets up Saturday’s medal round — 7th-, 5th-, and 3rd-place bouts starting at 2 p.m.
Follow the tournament on-line at flowrestling.org.
Here’s a look at each Bulldog and his first-round match-up and bracket setup using the latest state rankings from www.papowerwrestling.com.
145: Ethan Wiant (37-0, Sr.)
Wiant, ranked No. 5 is one two unbeaten wrestlers in the bracket — No. 3 Nathan Higley (36-0) of Sullivan County is on the other side of the bracket — and among seven overall in Class 2A. The others are Bedford’s Kaden Cassidy (34-0) at 138, Frazier’s Thayne Lawrence (21-0) at 160, Montoursville’s Dylan Bennett (36-0) at 182, Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia (45-0) at 195 and Brookville’s Colby Whitehill (36-0) at heavyweight.
Wiant opens in the first round with the winner of the preliminary round match between No. 15 Noah Korenoski (32-13), a senior from Westmont Hilltop, and No. 16 Joseph Spear (36-9), a senior from Middletown.
No. 4 Tristan Pugh (41-3), a senior from Berlin, is Wiant’s likely quarterfinal foe if Wiant wins his opener. Pugh was sixth at 145 last year. Also on Wiant’s side of the bracket are two returning state medalists — No. 2 Erik Gibson of Forest Hills and No. 6 Thomas Spirk of Saucon Valley. Those two will likely face off in the other quarterfinal. The were third and eighth respectively at 138 last year.
But the favorite in the bracket is nationally-ranked and Cornell recruit Gage McClenaham, a 36-2 senior from Bald Eagle Area who carries a No. 16 ranking from intermatwrestle.com. He’ll likely face Higley in the other semifinal.
HWT: Kobe Bonanno (29-7, Jr.)
The fourth-place regional finisher, ranked 15th by papowerwrestling.com, opens in the preliminary round against No. 17 Matthew Watkins (30-10), a sophomore from Tussey Mountain. The winner gets No. 6 Bronson Strouse (36-3), a senior from Tamaqua.
Bonanno is on the same side of the bracket as Brookville’s top-ranked and defending champion Colby Whitehill along with No. 3 Mitch Miles of Laurel and No. 4 Riley Kemper of Burgettstown. Miles would be the quarterfinal foe of Bonanno.
On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 Jalen Stephens of Meyersdale, No. 5 Marvin Beatty of Marion Center and No. 10 Lear Quinton of Southern Columbia. Stephens was third last year while Quinton finished fourth. No. 7 Emmanuel Lawal of Church Farm School, who finished eighth, is also on the other side of the bracket.