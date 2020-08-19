So there’s this pandemic and …
Well, here we are and after weeks and months of back-and-forth between the PIAA and Governor Tom Wolf, by the end of the week it appears that we may have some type of decision on what we’ll see in the high school football world this fall.
Something?
Perhaps, but it’s still all that clear based on a few comments coming from first the PIAA Assistant Executive Director Melissa Mertz in a radio interview on Monday and then Executive Director Robert Lombardi in a PA Athletic Oversight Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Monday, Mertz hinted that perhaps the PIAA would some sports could go off this fall while others might not. That came on a program Smart Talk airing on WITF Radio in Harrisburg with D9and10sports.com catching that thought in reports that some other media outlets didn’t report initially.
Mertz also told host Scott LaMar that sports may go on in some counties with fewer cases than counties with higher numbers.
Then on Tuesday in front of the Committee via video conferencing, Lombardi cited two samples of testing that indicated that the PIAA worked with data that hadn’t been supplied by the Wolf Administration, which recommends that all sports be postponed until Jan. 1.
While the PIAA appears intent to move forward with a fall season, Lombardi asked the government to permit spectators to attend sports events even if it was a minimum of two family members.
Earlier Tuesday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said that the state plans to ban school sports if the PIAA and its schools decide kids can play.
Clearly, there’s a liability issue hovering over the situation. Many have reasoned that if Gov. Wolf sticks to his point of making it a recommendation only, then all is good. But the PIAA knows that most decisions on letting sports begin at the high school level centers on the big L word.
“Schools have requested protection from legal challenges,” Lombardi said at the committee meeting. “We have contacted our insurance carrier to see if this type of insurance is available. We are researching this as we speak, but this type of coverage may be cost-prohibitive.”
Mertz and Lombardi didn’t necessarily offer conflicting views on what decision(s) we may hear on Friday. There’s a ton of factors in play and what is decided, well, nothing will surprise me. The liability question really is a factor that could override the best of intentions regarding getting kids back into high school athletics.
State Sen. Scott Martin of Lancaster County stressed the importance of having sports continuing to be part of the educational process and experience.
“In many cases, sports are an anchor to keep kids involved with their education,” he said. “The impact of going through the spring without sports (as a father and coach) absolutely took a toll, and I know parents throughout the state felt the same thing. This is extremely critical to the fabric and well-being of students throughout the commonwealth.”
So there’s plenty of work ahead if the full fall schedule is implemented. There are already events that will wind up getting postponed because of the delay in the preseason, so it’s going to be interesting in the days ahead when it comes to planning, pondering and playing.
Football is the headline sports, we all know, and there’s no easy formula in how to re-package what looks to be a shorter regular season and a much smaller postseason window. The PIAA has stated it would like to complete its fall postseason in all sports by Thanksgiving.
Schedules will change, especially if schools decide that too much travel is off limits. At least one school district, Smethport, said it won’t travel very far south, like south of Elk County. That’s probably not the only northern school that intends to do that. That’ll present a huge wrinkle in any football scheduling plan.
Four our school officials and athletic directors to just make a decision and get going isn’t necessarily the key move here. To make the right decisions if indeed it’s agreed to move forward with sports is a far more challenging exercise.
It won’t be easy.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.