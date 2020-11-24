District 9 has a state champion this fall and Clarion volleyball notched its second title after completing a dominating run through the season.
The Lady Cats, despite starting the opening set trailing Marian Catholic 8-2, wound up sweeping yet another opponent in last Saturday’s PIAA Class 1A final, 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
The Lady Cats finished 23-0 and owned an incredible 69-1 edge in sets. The only team they lost a set to came against District 10’s Maplewood, a Class 2A school, during the regular season. After that set loss, Clarion won its final 57 sets.
Clarion was ranked No. 7 nationally, regardless of classification, by prepvolleyball.com in last week’s Power 25 High School Rankings. The six teams ahead of the Lady Cats were three from Texas, one from Arizona, one from Ohio and one from Florida.
Clarion was dominant at the net once again, notching a whopping 44 kills with five different players recording kills according to d9and10sports.com. Korrin Burns led the way with 19 kills while Erica Selfridge finished with 18 kills. Setter Brenna Campbell assisted on 39 of her team’s kills.
The first Clarion state championship came in 2012. The Lady Cats reached the finals in 2010 and 2011 before losing.
In other PIAA playoff action over the weekend:
VOLLEYBALL
— In the Class 2A final, District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola, which beat D10’s Maplewood in five sets in the quarterfinals, fell in four sets to Trinity. The District 3 champion won, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19.
— District 11’s Bethlehem Catholic won Class 3A in a three-set sweep of WPIAL champion Franklin Regional, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17.
— WPIAL champion North Allegheny won the Class 4A championship in a three-set sweep of District 1’s Unionville, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20.
SOCCER
— Mars swept to titles for both the boys and girls as the Planets won the boys’ titles in Class 3A. The girls blanked District 1’s Villa Joseph Marie, 2-0, while the boys edged District 3’s Northern, 2-1.
— In Class 1A, District 1’s Faith Christian dumped WPIAL champion Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-1. Southern Columbia won the girls’ title, also beating Greensburg Central Catholic, 2-1.
— In Class 2A, District 4’s Lewisburg routed WPIAL champion Deer Lakes, 6-0, for the boys’ title. Bloomsburg won the girls’ title, 1-0, over WPIAL’s North Catholic.
— In Class 4A, WPIAL champion Seneca Valley beat District 1’s Neshaminy, 2-1, in double overtime, for the boys’ title. District 1’s Pennridge also needed double overtime to beat WPIAL champion North Allegheny, 1-0, for the girls’ title.
FOOTBALL
— District 10’s Reynolds, which ended Redbank Valley’s season with a 19-14 quarterfinal win in Brockway on Nov. 14, was knocked out of the playoffs by WPIAL champion Jeannette, 48-12, last Friday night at Reynolds.
The Raiders (9-1) actually trailed 7-6 after Brayden McClosky’s 3-yard run with 5:07 left in the second quarter. But Jeannette scored less than a minute later and reeled off 41 unanswered points including 27 in the third quarter.
Jeannette (10-1) outgained Reynolds, 364-166. Jayhawks quarterback Roberto Smith Jr. completed 6 of 14 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown while running for three TDs. Two of those runs came in a three-TD span of 5:10 in the third quarter that put the Jayhawks up 34-6. Brandon Penn put the Mercy Rule running clock in motion when his 36-yard fumble return put Jeannette up 41-6 with 27 seconds left in the third.
Cole Toy ran for a 2-yard TD for Reynolds’ other score in the fourth quarter. He ran for 82 yards on 14 carries.
Jeannette faces District 3’s Steel-High which advanced with a 16-14 win over D6 champion Bishop Guilfoyle. They kick off Friday in Hershey at 11 a.m.
— In Class 2A, District 10’s Wilmington outlasted WPIAL champion Beaver Falls, 20-18, to land in the state championship against District 4’s powerhouse Southern Columbia Saturday at 11 a.m.
Last Friday against Beaver Falls, the Greyhounds (10-0) had to hold off a fourth-quarter rally by Beaver Falls.
With 4:25 left in the game, Beaver Falls scored on Jalen Brinker’s 15-yard TD pass to Tyler Cane. However, Cain was called for unsportsmanlike conduct when he spiked the ball on the TD catch and the 15-yard penalty pushed the huge two-point conversion play back to the 18-yard line. The conversion pass from Brinker to Quidir Thomas was stopped at the 1.
From there, Wilmington took the ensuing kickoff and ran out the clock, kneeling the game out at the clock. Ethan Susen actually stopped short of a touchdown run at the 5-yard-line, knowing that Beaver Falls couldn’t stop the clock since it was out of timeouts.
Susen ran for 90 yards on 15 carries, but Darren Miller led the Greyhounds with 115 yards on 13 carried with two TD runs of 27 and 13 yards in the first half. Up 13-12, quarterback Caelen Bender scored on a 1-yard run to put Wilmington up 20-12 five seconds into the fourth quarter.
Southern Columbia advanced with 42-14 win over Bishop McDevitt.
— In Class 3A, WPIAL champion Central Valley meets District 3’s Wyomissing Area Friday at 3:30 p.m. Central beat District 5’s Bedford, 39-20, while Wyomissing routed D4’s Danville, 44-14.
— In Class 4A, WPIAL champion Thomas Jefferson throttled D10’s Oil City, 62-0, to get a trip to the finals against District 4’s Jersey Shore Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Jersey Shore advanced with a 39-35 shootout win over District 3’s Lampeter-Strasburg.
— In Class 5A, WPIAL champion Pine-Richland outlasted District 3’s Governor Mifflin, 48-44, to earn a finals berth against District 10’s Cathedral Prep on Friday at 8 p.m.
The Rams went ahead for good on Cole Spencer’s 54-yard run with 2:18 left in the game. They trailed by scores of 21-7 in the second quarter, 28-19 by halftime and 41-19 in the third quarter before the unlikely rally.
Meanwhile, two COVID-related forfeit wins by Cathedral Prep, District 1’s Upper Dublin last week and District 2’s Wyoming Valley West two weeks ago, get the Ramblers to Hershey.
— It’s an all-East final between District 12’s St. Joseph’s Prep and District 3’s Central York on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Central York beat District 10’s McDowell, 37-21, while St. Joe’s outgunned District 1’s Souderton, 51-43.