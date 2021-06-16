District 9’s remaining two teams, both softball, in the PIAA playoffs were knocked out one game shy of playing in the state championship game.
DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney, in Class 1A and 3A respectively, dropped semifinal games Monday. The Lady Cardinals lost to WPIAL champion West Greene, 12-1, while the Lady Chucks were routed by WPIAL champion Mount Pleasant, 13-0, in five innings.
The PIAA finals in both baseball and softball are Thursday and Friday at Penn State University. The schedule:
BASEBALL
Thursday
Class 1A: Halifax or Juniata Valley (played Tuesday) vs. Eden Christian (WPIAL-3), 10:30 a.m.
Class 3A: Tyrone (District 6 runner-up) vs. Oley Valley (D3-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Red Land (D3-1) vs. Bethel Park (WPIAL-2), 4:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 2A: Schuylkill Haven (D11-1) vs. Shenango (WPIAL-1), 10:30 a.m.
Class 4A: Wyoming Area (D2-1) vs. New Castle (WPIAL-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A: LaSalle College (D12-1) vs. North Allegheny (WPIAL-1), 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Class 2A: Line Mountain (D4-1) vs. Ligonier Valley (WPIAL-3), 11 a.m.
Class 4A: Tunkhannock (D2-1) vs. Beaver (WPIAL-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 6A: Haverford (D1-3) vs. North Penn (D1-5), 4 p.m.
Friday
Class 1A: Tri-Valley (D11-1) vs. West Greene (WPIAL-1), 11 a.m.
Class 3A: Mid Valley (D2-1) vs. Mount Pleasant (WPIAL-1), 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Lampeter Strasburg (D3-1) vs. Armstrong (WPIAL-2), 4 p.m.
In Monday’s games:
SOFTBALL
CLASS 3A
Mount Pleasant 13, Punxsutawney 0: It took the WPIAL champions five innings to eliminate the Lady Chucks as a seven-run fifth inning ended the game. Pitcher Mary Smithnosky tossed a one-hitter, running her scoreless inning streak to 38. Kaylee Guidice had the Lady Chucks’ lone hit.
Courtney Poulich homered twice while Haylie Brunson added a home run.
CLASS 1A
West Greene 12, DuBois CC 1: After a 95-minute rain delay at Slippery Rock University, the WPIAL champions returned to the state final with a win over the Lady Cardinals. West Greene won state titles in 2017 and 2018.
OTHER BASEBALL: In last Thursday’s second round at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City, the D9 Class 2A champion Johnsonburg Rams dropped a 2-1 decision to WPIAL champion Shenango in eight innings.
Shenango won the game on an infield throwing error with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. It had tied the game at 1-1 with Gabe Yanssens’ solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. Yanssens nearly won the game in the bottom of the seventh, but his blast to the fence in left field was caught over the fence by Luke Zimmerman.
The loss ended the Rams’ season at 22-1.