WINDBER — With its first District 9 title since 1996 comes the Redbank Valley’s obvious first trip into the state playoff bracket since then as the Bulldogs meet District 5 champion Northern Bedford.
The 6-0 Bulldogs face the 7-1 Panthers Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the artificial turf at Windber High School’s stadium along Route 56 in Somerset County, not far from Johnstown.
The Panthers won the D5 title last Friday night with a 32-7 win over Tussey Mountain, the team that beat them last year for the championship.
Northern Bedford hasn’t lost since a season-opening 36-14 loss to District 6’s Bellwood-Antis. The Panthers average 40.8 points and 391 yards per game from a balanced offensive attack.
Senior quarterback Thad Leidy (84-fof-136, 1,285 yards, 12 TDs, 5 Ints.) is 13 yards away from reaching 4,000 passing yards for his career. Senior running back Dalton Smith (106-856, 13 TDs) has piled up yards on the ground while senior Brady Clark (26-425, 2 TDs) and Smith (16-374, 4 TDs) are the top receivers.
Senior running back Cadin Ebersole (51-495, 8 TDs) is also a threat running the ball.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold knows his team will have its hands full.
“They are not only loaded with talent, but they are senior-loaded as well which makes them even more dangerous. Leidy, Ebersole, and Smith are all senior first cousins and along with Clarion, you can obviously tell that they have all been playing together for a long time,” Gold said. “They are very balanced and are very effective at both running the ball and airing it out. I’m excited for the challenge it is going to pose for our defense.”
The defense has indeed been stout all season. The Bulldogs have given up just 328 yards rushing all season, that’s 47 yards per game on just 1.6 yards per attempt. That yards per carry number is knocked down a lot by the team’s 23 sacks among its 60 tackles for losses.
Junior lineman Joe Mansfield (7.2 tackles per game, 7.5 sacks), Hudson Martz (6.5 tpg., 9 tackles for loss) and Kobe Bonanno (4.3, 9.5 tackles for loss) lead the defensive unit that’s not allowed a lot of passing either. Opposing passers are 43-for-120 for 565 yards with four interceptions.
Mansfield and Trenten Rupp each had eight tackles against Smethport. Aiden Ortz, who had the interception that started the Bulldogs’ 21-0 run, finished with five tackles.
Offensively, the Bulldogs had their best running game since September with 158 yards. Ray Shreckengost ran for 90 yards on 14 carries while junior quarterback Gunner Mangiantini added 51 yards on eight carries with a TD run. That opened things up just enough for Mangiantini to throw two TD passes, completing 6 of 11 for 62 yards. Both scoring strikes were to Chris Marshall.
“We have been waiting to put together a complete game all season and on Saturday we were able to do that on the biggest stage thus far,” Gold said. “Much of that credit goes to Gunner for tying up all of the loose ends on offense and doing exactly what we needed from him to win the game. Although the defensive play was similar to what we have been seeing all year, Saturday was the first time we scored upon on the opening drive. I was proud of the resiliency of that unit to come back and pretty much dominate from that point on.”
The Bulldogs average 260 yards per game with Mangiantini (43-for-78, 494 yards, 8 TDs, 3 Ints.) sharing QB duties with sophomore Cam Wagner (20-for-34, 227 yards, 5 TDs, 1 Int.) the past few games.
Shreckengost (65-332, 1 TD) and Martz (48-238, 3 TDs) along with Mangiantini (31-140, 2 TDs) are the leading rushers while Dalton Bish (17-160, 2 TDs), Marquese Gardlock (16-258, 3 TDs) and Trenten Rupp (8-114, 3 TDs) are the leading receivers.
It’s the third state playoff game for the Bulldogs, who lost 19-0 to District 10’s Wilmington in the Class 2A bracket in 1996. In 1991, the Bulldogs dropped a 26-12 decision to D10’s Hickory.
“In order to continue, we have to keep putting forth efforts like we had on Saturday,” Gold said. “It’s territory that our program hasn’t been in for 24 years, so we need to embrace the opportunity and work to make the best of it because it’s obvious that it doesn’t happen every year.”
MANGIANTINI’S RESILIENCY — He missed last year’s playoff run with a separated shoulder and then it was up in the air if he’d ever get on the field this year with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 factor with high school sports.
Then in the Bulldogs’ big game with Keystone, he was relieved by Wagner who sparked the team to a 26-0 win. Against Coudersport, Wagner relieved Mangiantini and three TDs in the second quarter in a 28-12 win.
But Mangiantini was ready to go last week and had a hand in all three TDs of their title-clinching win over the Hubbers.
“Coach told us that we were going to ride whoever is hot,” Mangiantini said. “If I’m doing good, I’m going to play as hard as I can. If Cam is doing good, I’ll cheer for him like he’s my brother. So yeah, everything was clicking for me at least last Saturday.”
Clearly, Mangiantini’s style as a run-first QB works best if the Bulldogs are running the ball. That was the case against Smethport.
“I’m not really known as a passer, more of using my legs doing work,” Mangiantini said. “I’m good at reading the defense, so if they mess up, I usually make them pay for it.”
The Bulldogs have some receivers ready to make plays if they get the ball, so Mangiantini knows how important it is to facilitate things and make the right decisions.
“We have like nine guys who are amazing and we want to give everyone the ball,” he said.
But to even get to November still playing football isn’t something that most expected this summer.
“We started the first of July and we were hoping to have a season and as the weeks went by we were wondering what the season was going to be like,” Mangiantini said. “Then we got to the first game and then we’re hoping nothing goes bad.”
It almost did, as 18 players were quarantined between the Keystone and Coudersport games.
“We got to the championship game, no bad things happened,” Mangiantini said. “We didn’t get shut down thankfully.”
BONANNO’S TRANSITION — Senior Kobe Bonanno’s high school football career started as promising 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman quarterback.
On the team’s last play before two kneel-downs to beat Smethport, it was the 6-foot-3, 267-pound Bonanno under center plowing his way for a first-down run of eight yards.
“It was great to finish that game off with a sneak and seal it up that way,” Bonanno said.
His body type has changed somewhat, one could say. His knee injury during his freshman year on the baseball field set his QB days back, plus the evolving roster that saw his biggest value going elsewhere like fullback and short-yardage QB. He did see snaps after Mangiantini’s injury last year, but this year the role changed to a becoming a leading force on the defensive line.
“My knee was a big part of it and I lifted the whole time I was down and put on a lot of muscle and that’s really how I went from QB to D-line,” he said.
While Bonanno has been among the leading tacklers on a stifling defense all season, last week’s tackle stats showed just one. Of course, on defense, it’s not just about accumulating numbers.
“We typically line Kobe up over the center because he’s able to wreck things both ways,” Gold said. “After Smethport’s opening drive we picked up that they were running away from him and we obviously don’t want teams running away from him, so what we’ve done the last couple weeks is putting Kobe and Joe (Mansfield) on opposite sides. If you want to run away from Joe, you got to run at Kobe and if you run away from Kobe, you have to run at Joe. It’s the same thing we had last year with Joe and Ethan Hetrick. When those guys play well, everybody plays well.”
“It’s big with our linebackers going hard behind us,” Bonanno said. “Joe and I can play off each other and help each other.”
Bonanno also goes into the winter as the top returning placewinner in Class 2A wrestling at heavyweight. He was also a state qualifier.