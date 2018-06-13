LORETTO — Penn State recruit Kylee Lingenfelter kept her dominating season going, leading the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks softball team to the PIAA Class 4A Championship game with a 3-1 win over defending champion Mount Pleasant Monday afternoon.
That lands the D9 champion Lady Chucks in the state final for the first time since 2006 when they lost to Donegal in the Class 3A final.
Lingenfelter tossed a four-hitter, striking out 12 with no walks. She and teammate Sarah Weaver hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to put the Lady Chucks up 2-0.
For the season, Lingenfelter has struck out 224 batters in 108 2/3 innings, allowing just 22 walks and 43 hits.
The Lady Chucks made it made it 3-0 in the fourth when Kendal Johnston doubled and scored from third on a misplayed fly ball.
Mount Pleasant, which had given up just five runs all season, scored its lone run in the sixth inning.
Now 18-3, the Lady Chucks land in Friday’s state finals against Tuesday’s winner between District 11’s Bethlehem Catholic and District 2’s Greater Nanticoke. Friday’s game is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Nittany Lion Softball Park at Penn State University.
It’s the seventh time a D9 softball team will play for a state title. The last was Moniteau losing in the Class 2A final in 2016. D9 has three state champions, the last being Elk County Catholic in Class 1A in 2015. Curwensville won the first two in Class 1A in 2007 and 2009.
All the softball finals will be played at Penn State. Other softball scores from Monday:
Class 1A: Williams Valley 6, Claysburg-Kimmel 1. C-K knocked DuBois Central Catholic out in the second round. Williams Valley plays either defending champion West Greene or Monessen in Thursday’s final at 11 a.m.
Class 2A: District 3 champion Upper Dauphin meets WPIAL fourth seed Mohawk in Friday’s final at 11 a.m. Mohawk beat D6 champion Mount Union, 3-1.
Class 3A: Philipsburg-Osceola 15, Southmoreland 4. The D6 champions will play D2’s Holy Redeemer Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A: Both semifinal games were Tuesday with the WPIAL finals rematch making up one game with West Allegheny trying to beat Thomas Jefferson again to land in Thursday’s final at 4 p.m. against either Solanco or Lampeter-Strasburg.
Class 6A: It’ll be D11 champion Parkland in Friday’s final at 4 p.m. against either defending champion Hempfield or Nazareth.
BASEBALL
Class 1A: All of the baseball finals will also be at Penn State University. Southern Fulton, the D5 runner-up, meets WPIAL champion Vincentian in Thursday’s final at 10:30 a.m. Vincentian has 10-Runned three straight foes in the playoffs, including D9 champion Oswayo Valley in the second round. It beat WPIAL runner-up Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-0, Monday.
Class 2A: District 10 champion Rocky Grove meets D3 champion Camp Hill on Thursday at 1 p.m. The Orioles advanced with a 2-1 win over WPIAL champion North Catholic on Monday.
Class 3A: WPIAL third seed South Side Beaver knocked off WPIAL champion Brownsville, 7-5, on Monday to advance to Friday’s final at 1 p.m. against D3 champion Lancaster Catholic.
Class 4A: WPIAL runner-up Ringgold edged D10 runner-up Meadville, 4-3, on Monday to earn a finals berth against D2 champion Valley View on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A: District 3 third seed Lower Dauphin advanced to the finals with a 3-2 win over D12’s Archbishop Carroll on Monday. It’ll meet either D1 runner-up Marple Newtown or WPIAL third seed West Allegheny on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 6A: Both semifinals were played Tuesday with the winners advancing to Friday’s final at 3:30 p.m. District 1 champion Bensalem vs. D12 champion La Salle College and WPIAL champion Canon MacMillan vs. D1 runner-up Council Rock North.
