District 9 baseball and softball teams were a combined 3-6 in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs that started Monday.
Monday’s winners advanced to the second round on Thursday. Next week, the semifinals are Monday with the state championships scheduled at Penn State University next Thursday and Friday.
D9’s baseball teams went 1-3 with the lone winner being Class 2A champion Johnsonburg in an 8-3 win over WPIAL fourth seed Carmichaels. The Rams head to Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field to meet WPIAL champion Shenango Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
In softball, Class 1A champion DuBois Central Catholic beat WPIAL third seed Leechburg, 14-9, to advance to Thursday’s matchup with D6 champion Glendale at Clearfield Area High School starting at 2 p.m.
Also, Class 3A champion Punxsutawney edged WPIAL champion Ellwood City, 4-3, in 10 innings. The Lady Chucks meet D6 champion Cambria Heights also on Thursday at Heindl Field in DuBois starting at 1 p.m.
Here’s a roundup of Monday’s games:
BASEBALL
Class 1A
Eden Christian 8,
DuBois CC 7
At Showers Field, the D9 champion Cardinals were edged by WPIAL third-place finisher Eden Christian, which broke a 7-7 tie with a run in the top of the seventh inning. The Cardinals, who led 7-3 after three innings, stranded runners at first and second in the bottom of the seventh.
Carter Hickman had three hits for the Cardinals, who knocked out Eden’s ace Logan McNelis in the third inning after scoring seven runs. McNelis was 3-0 with a 1.12 earned run average going into the game.
Union-New Castle 3,
Elk CC 2
At New Castle, the WPIAL champions needed eight innings to beat the D9 runner-up Crusaders, who took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before the Scotties tied it up and then won it in the bottom of the eighth in a game delayed by rain.
Jake Vitale beat the throw home to the plate on a ground ball by Mark Stanley for the game-winner.
Class 2A
Johnsonburg 8,
Carmichaels 3
At Punxutawney, the D9 champs broke the game open with four runs in the third inning as Camron Marciniak and Kaden Dennis each hit two-run singles. Marciniak had three hits and scored three runs for the Rams, who got six strong innings on the mound from Gabe Watts.
Watts allowed four hits and walked two with nine strikeouts. Aiden Zimmerman pitched a scoreless seventh with a strikeout.
Class 4A
Montour 6, Clearfield 1
The WPIAL runners-up scored four runs in the first inning and went on to knock out the Bison.
The lone Clearfield run came in the fifth inning when Blake Prestash scored on a Morgan Billotte groundout to cut the deficit to 5-1.
Bison ace Hunter Dixon hung the loss, striking out seven while walking one and giving up 10 hits.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A
DuBois CC 14, Leechburg 9
At Heindl Field in DuBois, the D9 champion Lady Cardinals led 13-0 after two innings then had to hold off the WPIAL third-place Blue Devils who made things interesting.
Jessy Frank, Madi Hoyt, Kaylee Risser, Mia Meholick and Chelsea Busatto each had two hits for the Lady Cardinals. Meholick homered while Frank doubled twice and drove in three runs.
Cambridge Springs 9, C-L 5
At Penn State Behrend, the D9 runner-up Lady Lions fell behind 9-1 before scoring four times in the seventh to set the final against the D10 champion Blue Devils.
Kendall Dunn, Regan Husted, Abby Knapp and Alyssa Wiant each had two hits for the Lady Lions. Dunn tripled in the Lady Lions’ first run in the third inning to tie things up at 1-1.
Cambridge Springs scored eight runs in its final three at-bats, including three each in the fourth and fifth innings.
Class 2A
Union City 9, Moniteau 0
At the C-L Sports Complex, Union City pitcher Abby Tingley came within one out of tossing a perfect game against the D9 champions.
Abby Rottman’s two-out single was Moniteau’s lone baserunner against Tingley, who struck out three.
Class 3A
Punxsutawney 4,
Ellwood City 3
It took 10 innings for the D9 champion Lady Chucks to walk off a win against the WPIAL runners-up as Kaylee Guidce singled in Laura Rittenhouse.
Ciarra Toven was the other hero for the Lady Chucks. She homered twice and also doubled in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, sending the game into extra innings.
Kendal Johnston had a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts going with two outs in the sixth before Ellwood City scored three runs. Johnston went all 10 innings in the circle, striking out 13 and giving up seven hits with one walk.
Johnston and Elliott Ferrent each had two hits.
Class 4A
Highlands 7, Clearfield 1
At Heindl Field in DuBois, the D9 champion Lady Bison managed just four hits and four walks while striking out 10 times against Highlands pitcher Jaycee Haidze.
Highlands led 2-0 before breaking the game open with three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Alaina Fedder and Ruby Singleton each had two hits for Clearfield. Highlands knocked Lady Bison starter Emma Hipps around for 14 hits.