It’s back to the waiting game for high school sports as the timetable to start the fall season was bounced back two weeks to Aug. 24.
That move was made by the PIAA last Friday in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s move last Thursday morning at the end of his press conference.
Wolf responded to a question about more COVID-19 testing by saying it was his recommendation that all sports, high school and recreational, involving kids in pre-K through 12th grade be canceled through Jan. 1, 2021.
Prior to that statement, it appeared that Wolf and the PIAA were on the same page in regards to moving forward with fall sports with new guidelines approved for a return to play. As part of those guidelines. Wolf said sports could be played without fans.
Caught off-guard by Governor Wolf, the PIAA held a meeting Friday afternoon and instead of the big thud feared by many on canceling and/or postponing the fall schedules and into the new year with the start of the winter season, it pushed back fall preseason two weeks.
In a statement, the PIAA said that “It is clear to the PIAA, the unintended consequences of canceling fall sports need to be further reviewed. PIAA has worked diligently with its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and developed the following general policy statement: ‘Based on currently known information, the Committee believes that strict adherence by schools and teams to their school-adopted plans and the Governor’s School Sports Guidance should provide a reasonably safe environment for student athletes to participate in interscholastic athletics as currently scheduled.”
The PIAA also stated, “The Board believes that the Governor’s strong recommendation to delay sports to Jan. 1, 2021, has a potential negative impact on the students’ physical, social, emotional and mental health. These issues along with the financial inability of may students to participate in any other form of non-school based athletic programs affect all students directly or indirectly.”
So, the PIAA’s hopes are in the next two weeks it, along with the Governor’s office and other state agencies, can come together and agree on a way to allow fall sports to move forward as originally planned.
DISTRICT 9 CHAIRMAN AARON STRAUB, also the athletic director at Elk County Catholic, was part of Friday’s meeting said the PIAA’s decision was made in effort to best assure the chance for fall sports to happen in some form.
“We started out the week thinking the PIAA was going to get guidance and direction and maybe some relief from the 25-person indoor guideline (for volleyball),” said Straub. “And, what the PIAA got was a recommendation by Gov. Wolf’s office to not play sports until Jan. 1.
“But, the option in that guidance was to still leave it up to schools ultimately. I think PIAA felt if you just leave up to schools, you would have pockets of schools that are starting (and some not), and the thought process was to slow everything down and see what might be able to be worked out.
“I know that is going to disappoint some people because they were looking for a definitive answer coming out of this meeting. And, the people looking for that didn’t get it. The big thing today was if you vote to shut down now, you don’t have any opportunity to play. At least if you pause it and re-look at things, there is still an option out there.
“I think the two week pause allows the executive staff to go back and seek clarification on the guidance that was given by the governor’s office, apparently in conjunction with Department of Health and Department of Education. It also gives an opportunity to maybe get some other stakeholders involved in the process to see if there is not a way that at least some fall sports can be held.”
Brookville Raiders football coach Scott Park has been monitoring the movement in Harrisburg and around the state fairly closely.
“I was pleased with what the PIAA did last Friday and I thought after they set the emergency meeting and got into executive session, the longer they went the longer I felt it was good for us,” Park said. “It’s two weeks and they’ll have to adjust the schedule and we might be looking at an eight-game schedule and that depends on what they do with the playoffs.”
SO IT’S BACK TO SUMMER WORKOUT MODE for area sports teams who were ready to ramp things up this week. Monday was supposed to be the first day of heat acclimation workouts for football teams along with first practice dates for girls’ tennis and golf. All of that is now moved to Aug. 24 for the official start.
And now, the first week of football, if there is a season, is likely Sept. 11. Two programs are certainly looking at the delay in a similar light.
“Ever since we started up, we were going to do what we could do and worry about ourselves,” Park said. “We were going to do everything we could to keep ourselves healthy with spraying stuff down after workouts and concentrating on safety. So we’ve been really been stressing that and we’re just plugging forward. We have to be ready to go and even now there’s more things up in the air, we still have to move along like we normally do.”
“As football coaches we always preach adversity and we talked about how football can teach you about life,” Redbank Valley Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold said. “The past week, we’ve said that you can only control what you can control. When we go into a game Friday night, we can’t control the what the other team’s going to game plan. But we can control our preparation, our physical readiness and our mental readiness. Unfortunately, with this whole situation, we have zero control over it. What we do have control over is if we get the go-ahead to play, we can make sure we are in physical shape and be mentally sharp and make sure we’re ready to start the season.”
The Raiders were scheduled to scrimmage at Mercyhurst Prep on Aug. 22. The regular season was set to begin Aug. 28 at home against Bradford. The second week had the Raiders visiting DuBois on Sept. 4 with a home date with Punxsutawney on Sept. 11.
All of the fall schedules will be affected if indeed a schedule follows after a delay. The boys’ golf team has three August matches and four other dates before what could be the football opener on Sept. 11. Both soccer teams have two or three regular-season games before the possible football opener as well.
Park took the “if” to an possible season the best spin he could make it.
“It’s not like coming out here and working is hurting them, whether we play football or not, it’s bettering them,” he said. “They’re still getting to be around their teammates and peers and there were a couple months where they weren’t around them a lot. The turnouts have been great, anywhere between 20 to 27.”
The Bulldogs were scheduled to scrimmage Central Clarion also on Aug. 22 at home before opening the regular season at Keystone Aug. 28. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host Otto-Eldred Sept. 4 and Elk County Catholic Sept. 11.
“We went from game-planning to play Keystone two weeks from Friday to having no idea who we’re going to play now,” Gold said. “We expected all this week to be prepping for Keystone’s formation and now it’s just crazy, up in the air. It’s crazy that you’re three or four weeks away from the season and have no idea who you’re going to play.”
BOTH AGREE THAT SENIORS ARE ANTSY and all athletes might have more motivation to take advantage of what’s available to them.
“A lot of the seniors are frustrated and want to play and that’s in the back of their minds,” Park added. “We have an opportunity to have a pretty good team and we have like 14 seniors, so that would be heart-breaking if things don’t work out.”
“We have a lot of kids who are spring athletes who lost their entire season and there are a lot of kids really just chomping at the bit to get in general,” Gold said. “I’ve got 44 guys who are itching to go. It’s been good competition and what I see in general are guys realizing that the game can be taken away from you at any moment. We have one-sport athletes who have said that it taught them to play as much as you can. We have wrestlers with a season up in the air and basketball players who want to play something. So that’s helped our numbers a little bit.”
Straub said the one big positive that came out of the meeting is the PIAA is committed to doing it best to have fall sports in some form for its student-athletes.
“The PIAA is committed to in some way, shape or form to have all sports have an opportunity to compete this year,” said Straub. “Whether that be the traditional fall, winter spring model or whether it be some sort of hybrid model only starting after the first of the year.
“Some states have crafted a three-sport season (model) in half a year. But, the PIAA is committed and holding out hope that at least some, if not all tradition, sports can be sponsored this fall. The pause at least allows additional dialogue for that.
“You also have to take into account that superintendents, principals and other administrators have a very tough job ahead. Their first consideration is opening schools and getting kids into their buildings and doing that safely and effectively.
“There is a lot on their plates and hoops to jump through. My admiration goes out to all those administrators trying to get schools started, and hopefully we’ll be able to start athletics as well.”
Courier-Express Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.