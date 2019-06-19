STATE COLLEGE — DuBois Central Catholic’s historical softball season came to an end as it was blanked 5-0 by Williams Valley in the PIAA Class 1A Championship game last Friday at Penn State’s Beard Field.
The Lady Cardinals, making their first appearance in a state title game in school history, were unable to solve Williams Valley starting pitcher Emma Crisswell.
Crisswell held DCC to just four hits while walking none and striking out three to record the shutout victory.
Aside from the three strikeouts, the Lady Cardinals grounded out just once in the loss, as 15 of their outs on the afternoon came by way of flyouts and popouts.
DuBois Central was also hurt by a few errors and other mistakes throughout the game in their first-ever state title appearance against a Williams Valley team making its fourth appearance in as many years in the Class 1A final.
“Obviously the physical errors were a part of the first three runs they (Williams Valley) scored, but also there were some mental things that we normally execute really well defensively,” DCC head coach George Heigel said.
“You like to think nerves won’t impact how the girls play, but it clearly did.”
Williams Valley scored a run in the first inning with the help of two walks to start the game. Morgan Tyler relieved DCC starter Ashley Wruble and threw well the rest of the game, but Williams Valley pushed a run home on a groundout.
Tyler gave up eight hits and four runs, two of them earned with no walks.
Williams Valley (27-2) scored two unearned runs in the third inning and added runs in the fifth and sixth innings to set the final score.
Other state final games, in softball:
Class 2A: WPIAL runner-up Frazier 6-5 over D3 runner-up Brandywine Heights. Frazier walked off a 5-4 win over D9 champion Cranberry in the semifinals.
Class 3A: D11 champion Pine Grove 7-3 over D6 champion Bald Eagle Area, which walked off a 1-0 win over D9 champion Clearfield in the semifinals.
Class 4A: D3 third seed West Perry 3-2 over WPIAL champion Elizabeth Forward.
Class 5A: WPIAL third seed Penn Trafford 5-2 over D3 runner-up Lampeter Strasburg.
Class 6A: D3 champion Central Dauphin 3-1 over D2 champion Hazleton.
In baseball:
Class 1A: D10 champion West Middlesex 2-1 over D3 champion Greenwood.
Class 2A: D12 champion Devon Prep 3-2 over WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic.
Class 3A: D6 champion Mount Union 9-1 over D11 champion Notre Dame-Green Pond.
Class 4A: D4 champion Selinsgrove 7-4 over WPIAL champion Beaver.
Class 5A: D3 third seed Red Land 8-3 over D3 fourth seed Lampeter Strasburg.
Class 6A: D1 fifth seed Souderton 6-3 over D1 runner-up Central Bucks South.
— Courier-Express sports writer Craig Moyer contributed to this story.