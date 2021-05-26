When: Friday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. With the first-ever one-day format at the PIAA Championships this year — Class 3A is Saturday — all track races over 200 meters are finals only with the top eight times medaling. There will be a preliminary race in the 100 and 200 dashes along with the 110/100 hurdles.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), Friday’s finals will be aired live. Check local listings.
STATE QUALIFIERS
Redbank Valley and Union athletes’ schedules are listed, including finals if made. Seeding ranking (based on district performance) is listed in parenthesis:
BOYS
Redbank Valley
Discus: 6. Cam Wagner. Final at noon.
Union
High jump: 4. Hayden Smith. Final at Noon.
GIRLS
Redbank Valley
Pole Vault: T16. Claire Henry. Final at 9 a.m.