When: Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University
What’s at stake/format: A top-eight finish garners a state medal. In all races except the 3,200-meter run, athletes must qualify for the finals in a preliminary race on Friday. In the 100 and 200 dashes, and 110/100 hurdles, two rounds of qualifying races narrow the field to eight finalists.
In field events, with the exception of the high jump and pole vault, athletes in the top nine places after three attempts advance to the finals with three more attempts. The best distance, regardless of when it happened, is used to determined final placing.
For those who have PCN (Pennsylvania Cable Network), Saturday’s finals will be aired live. Check local listings
STATE
QUALIFIERS
Redbank Valley athletes’ schedules are listed, including finals if made. Seeding ranking (based on district performance) is listed in parenthesis:
Boys
100 dash: 35. Keaton Kahle. (Semifinals, Saturday, 10:45 a.m.; Finals, Saturday, 12:30 p.m.).
High jump: T4. Sam Hetrick. (Friday, 12:30 p.m.).
Girls
4x800 relay: 24. Emma Huffman, Quinn Fricko, Carley Shick, Ryleigh Smathers. Alternates: Elisabeth Robinson, Rhiannon Laughlin. (Prelims, Friday, 9 a.m.).