SHIPPENSBURG — For Redbank Valley junior Sam Hetrick, another trip to Shippensburg for the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships held plenty of promise.
One of the top high jumpers in the state, Hetrick tied for seventh in his medal-finishing performance last year, so expectations were high for sure.
But as many know, especially in the high jump, things can be a big unpredictable.
Hetrick found himself one of 11 jumpers who cleared 6 feet, 2 inches, but after the less misses criteria, he wound up tied for 11th place. Four jumpers who cleared 6-2 won medals, seventh place and three tying for eighth. Smethport’s D9 runner-up Brandon Peterson tied for eighth.
“Samuel has had an outstanding season,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “Sure, to come out of the weekend without a medal was a little discouraging, but Samuel handled it well. He has been one of the best high jumpers in the state in all classes from the very first meet back in March. He had the top jump at every meet and invitational we attended. Unfortunately, he just couldn’t match that season performance on Friday in Shippensburg.”
The winning height was 6 feet, 7 inches, cleared by three jumpers, but Bermudian Springs junior Kolt Byers won by the less misses tiebreaker. Tulpehocken’s Tyler Hulse was second and Faith Christian’s Joshua Forker was third.
“It was a much stronger field than we originally expected,” Rex said. “We knew he would probably need to go 6’4” minimum to get even get a chance on the medal stand. He just barely clipped the bar at that height each attempt and our hearts just dropped when he couldn’t clear because we knew that tiebreakers at 6-2 would knock him out of medal contention.
“He’s a resilient kid and he will bounce back from this. Fortunately, he’s only a junior and will be returning for another season. He will outwork anyone in the offseason and he can now shift is thoughts to football and clear his mind a little. We expect even bigger and better things for the 2020 season.”
Senior Keaton Kahle, a state qualifier as a sophomore in the 100-meter dash, returned this year after qualifying on time after finishing fifth at districts. At Shippensburg, he finished fifth in his dash heat in 11.31 seconds, putting him tied for 22nd overall.
“Keaton had an outstanding season once again, and he was able to qualify for the state meet in arguably the strongest field we’ve seen in a very long time,” Rex said. “All but two boys in the field had state qualifying times at Shippensburg. Keaton would have to run the time of his life to move on.
“He had a great start and a great race and ran that qualifying time once again. Unfortunately, he needed about .15 seconds faster to make it to the next round. Keaton has been a four-year standout for our team, our conference and district. He has competed twice at states, been voted all-conference numerous times and has been voted conference MVP. He has been a leader the entire way, has always done what was asked of him, and has been a great mentor. He will be a tough one to replace in so many aspects.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay of sophomore Emma Huffman, freshmen Quinn Fricko and Ryleigh Smathers. and junior Carley Shick finished 25th with a 10:49.20 in Friday’s prelims, the foursome’s second-best time of the season coming off a D9 runner-up finish.
“They are not disappointed, even though they didn’t run their best,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko said. “It was their second-best time all year, so it wasn’t a disappointing run. They were disappointed, because they had been getting faster and faster all year and never took a step back. To do it at the state championships, to take one small step back, is a big win.”
Especially with all four being underclassmen, Fricko is looking forward to next year with valuable experience.
“When we drove over (Friday), it was a lot of nerves. We talked about having fun and enjoying the experience. That’s what it’s all about, especially with four underclassmen,” Fricko said. “Just seeing it, getting the whole experience and see what it’s like to check in at the tent and see what the heats are like and what the competitors from other districts are running and what they need to do to put in the time and work to be a better squad.”
Overall it was a very successful weekend for District 9 with all but one medal won in Class 2A:
— The Brookville Raiders won seven medals and finished a best-ever second in the Class 2A team standings behind District 10’s Hickory by a 40-34 margin in points.
The 4x100 relay of Cabe Park, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush and Jack Krug finished second in a lean at the line to District 12’s Motivation. Thrush was second in the 200 dash and fourth in the 100 dash. Dworek finished fifth in the long jump and Dillon Olson was fourth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles.
The Raiders’ 4x400 relay of Thrush, Krug, Kyle MacBeth and Olson finished seventh.
— Two state titles were won by Johnsonburg senior Skylar Sherry in the javelin and Elk County Catholic junior Taylor Newton in the high jump.
Sherry, already a two-time state runner-up, won the javelin with a throw of 137 feet, 3 inches, just over three feet ahead of runner-up Maryann Ackerman of Slippery Rock.
Newton was one of two jumpers to clear 5 feet, 7 inches, but she beat Beaver Area’s Emma Pavalek on less misses for the gold.
— Also on Friday, Clarion’s Laken Lewis medaled in the high jump, finishing fifth. She added a third-place medal on Saturday in the pole vault, tying for third after clearing 12 feet while Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman was sixth. A-C Valley’s Bailey Blauser finished eighth in the long jump on Friday.
— For the boys on Friday, Moniteau’s James Parenti and Kane’s Bailey Blint were fourth and fifth in the discus. Saturday, Blint medaled again in shot put with a seventh. Smethport’s Brandon Peterson tied for eighth in the high jump while Redbank Valley’s D9 champion and returning medalist Sam Hetrick was one of 11 jumpers to get over 6 feet, 2 inches, but missed out on tiebreakers that dropped him to 11th.
— Saturday, Keystone’s Brody Coleman was second in the triple jump and third in the 300-meter hurdles. Cameron Russell of Cranberry finished sixth in the triple jump.
— Also Saturday, Karns City’s Hunter Jones was fourth in the 400 dash and Kane’s Teddy Race tied for eighth in the pole vault. Elk County Catholic’s 4x800 relay of Joe Wolfe, John Wittman, Ben Hoffman and Jacob Carnovale was eighth.
— Johnsonburg picked up a couple of hurdle medals with Ethan Kemmer finishing seventh in the 110 hurdles and Chloe Trumbull placing seventh in the 300 hurdles.
— The lone Class 3A medal from D9 went to St. Marys’ Adam Park, who was third in the discus.