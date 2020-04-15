In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement earlier (Thursday) that Pennsylvania schools will be closed to in‐person learning for the remainder of the school year, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, Inc. (PIAA) has canceled all remaining Winter and Spring sports and championships.
“Today’s decision by the PIAA Board of Directors was difficult for everyone. Their thoughts remain on the thousands of student-athletes, coaches, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert A. Lombardi. “However, the Board’s position reflects a steadfast priority of keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor, the Department of Health and the Department of Education.”
“We had maintained hope for a continuation of our Winter Championships and an abbreviated Spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Lombardi. “As we navigate through this difficult time we need to remember the lessons that interscholastic athletics has taught us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, respect and perseverance.”
At present, 17 other state high school associations have ended their sports seasons in similar fashion.
The PIAA Board of Directors will meet in the coming months to address any concerns that arise from the membership from the COVID-19 pandemic. While PIAA remains hopeful that summer activities will be able to commence July 1, it is still too early to reach any decisions or offer guidance at this time. In providing any further guidance to the membership, PIAA will continue to monitor any additional information provided by the Governor’s Office, Department of Health or Department of Education as it relates to interscholastic athletics.
More information will be communicated via http://www.piaa.org as it becomes available.
— Two other organizations canceled events that come up more in the summer. The Pennsylvania American Legion canceled its sanctioned baseball season while the Big 33 Classic and East-West football all-star games also canceled their events.