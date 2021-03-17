HERSHEY — Last Friday’s one-day format at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at Giant Center already had the top-eight medalists at each of the 13 weights. It was a matter of who got what.
For Brookville’s Nathan Taylor, it was a gold medal around his neck as he went 3-0 and claimed the heavyweight title.
Taylor became his team’s eighth different wrestler to win the ninth state title when he decisioned Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell, 5-3.
Taylor’s former teammate and workout partner Colby Whitehill won the last two heavyweight titles as the team’s lone two-time champion. Taylor won his second medal after finishing fourth at 220 pounds last year.
“Colby definitely pushed me in the room, every day pounding me, so it definitely put an expectation on how I had to go out there,” sad Taylor, bound for Lehigh University this fall. “Still to this day, he is not easy on me and definitely humbled me out and let me know that I still have more steps to go wrestling in college.
“I thought I wrestled a really good match out there (in finals). I kept chain wrestling and wrestled smart, maybe too smart you could say. But, I wrestled a good match and got the win in the end.”
Taylor’s 120-pound junior teammate Owen Reinsel won his second fourth-place medal in as many years in his third trip to Hershey.
Reynolds’ Gary Steen, Notre Dame Green Pond’s Brett Ungar and Bishop McCort freshman phenom Mason Gibson. Reinsel was ranked No. 4 in the state by papowerwrestling.com going into last Friday at Hershey’s Giant Center and that’s what he walked out with.
Above him, it was Ungar stunning everyone with a third-period pin of Gibson for the title. Ungar had beaten Steen 3-1 in the semifinals while Gibson majored Reinsel, 19-8. Then in the third-place bout, it was Steen was a 9-0 major decision.
Also for District 9, Sheffield’s Ethan Finch reached the finals at 189, but was pinned by top-ranked Cael Crebs of Montoursville.
Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio finished seventh at 160.
The Raiders wound up fifth in the team standings behind Notre Dame Green Pond, Montoursville, Burrell and Southern Columbia.
In Class 3A, DuBois’ Chandler Ho medaled with a sixth-place finish at 138 pounds.