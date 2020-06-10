Climbing out of seclusion and the pandemic-induced social distancing guidelines over the past few months, summer will actually see some baseballs and softballs flying around after all.
New Bethlehem and Rimersburg (Southern Clarion County) Little League presidents Dave Hepler and Casey Bliss confirmed that teams were able to start practicing this week with plans of starting games within each league and between leagues depending on the age division as early as June 22 with about a six-week window for games through the end of July.
Hepler said that late last week, only 14 of the league’s 195 players have declined to play the modified season. Bliss said a small handful of players did not follow through with playing this year after signing up prior to the pandemic.
Using league guidelines developed initially by Punxsutawney, Hepler said New Bethlehem enacted a similar social distancing plan.
“We’re going to put them out and I hope that everyone does what’s best for their family and what’s best for their kids,” he said.
Between and during innings, the plan is to have players spread out from the dugout area down the lines, especially at the main field. Players won’t be required to wear masks during games on the field and recommended to wear them off the field.
Guidelines also have coaches and umpires wearing masks with umpires calling balls and strikes either behind the plate as usual or behind the mound.
All of it is designed to resume some normalcy, at least.
“Everybody at home is doing their best to follow guidelines and we’re seeing that people are itching to get out and do stuff and I get that,” Hepler said. “I think what we’ve put in place well allow kids and families to watch some fun happening on the baseball and softball field and do it in a safe manner.”
Bliss echoed those thoughts with Rimersburg going forward with the same idea.
“I’m excited beyond belief to get started again,” Bliss said. “There’s always some apprehension when something like this happens and you try to work through every little scenario that you think might come up, but I think our parents and players are ready to play some ball and move forward with safety in mind.”
New Bethlehem will interleague with Rimersburg and A-C Valley with the major baseball and softball divisions although Rimersburg did not have enough 9-to-12-year-old girls to fill a full softball roster. Also interleaguing will be kid-pitch minor league baseball and softball, and Junior Little League (13-to-15 or 16) baseball and softball.
New Bethlehem could match up with Junior Little League baseball teams in Brookville and Punxsutawney.
Both leagues will stay in-house with T-Ball-aged teams. Rimersburg has just one machine pitch minor league team so it’ll need to interleague with one or both leagues.
Hepler added that the league will stagger schedules through the week to avoid any situation that could lead to having more than 250 people at the Little League complex. He believes that the concession stand will be open as well.
“Our plan is not to have all three fields occupied to make sure we’re under 250 people, although with some number crunching, we’re pretty sure that wouldn’t happen,” Hepler said. “We’re not going to sell anything that needs to be prepared, so obviously pre-packaged candy or whatever or water and drinks.”