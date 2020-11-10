WINDBER — Faster than one could say “unseasonably warm,” the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were off and running away with their first-ever PIAA football state playoff win.
Credit the defense for setting the tone early and often, then making it nearly impossible for Northern Bedford to move the ball much at all against them when it mattered.
Jumping out to a 14-0 lead by the 7:20 mark of the first quarter, then 21-0 by halftime, the Bulldogs dispatched District 5 champion Northern Bedford with a 28-15 win last Saturday at Windber Stadium.
It was hot on the turfed field with temperatures reaching the low 70s. It certainly wasn’t playoff weather, but the playoff performance was about as much as Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold could possibly expect.
“You think about the adversity that they’ve overcome, I don’t think many people gave us a puncher’s chance to win when 18 guys went out before Coudersport, and then I just said to them before the game, with all the adversity that you’ve dealt … you lost those guys for practice,” said Gold, whose team improved to 7-0. “Why not win the first state playoff game in school history with our backup quarterback. Why not?”
Sophomore quarterback Cam Wagner, who threw three TD passes in the D9 semifinal win over Coudersport, played well enough and tossed a 33-yard TD to Chris Marshall for the game’s first points. He replaced junior starter Gunner Mangiantini, who suffered a season-ending knee injury at the end of the Smethport win in the district final.
The defense clearly made things much easier for the Bulldogs, who limited a Panthers offense that came in averaging 40.1 points and 391 yards to just 147 yards on 63 plays. The Panthers only scored one offensive touchdown late in the fourth quarter with the game already sealed up.
Northern Bedford quarterback Thad Leidy, who went over 4,000 passing yards for his career in the loss, was backpedaling and avoiding the Bulldogs rush all afternoon. He completed just 15 of 35 passes for 152 yards with four interceptions and was sacked four times totaling 39 yards in losses.
Going into the Panthers’ last two possessions with the Bulldogs leading 28-8, Leidy was just 8-for-22 for 77 yards and the four interceptions. And the Panthers’ running game, counting the sack yardage, went for minus-five yards on 27 attempts.
“A ton of credit goes to our defense,” Gold said. “I think their quarterback went over 4,000 yards today and two running backs with close to 1,000 yards. This was a very, very good offense with a ton of weapons and our goal was to take away the running game and force them to throw it and I think that worked to perfection today.”
Tate Minich had a fumble recovery and interception less than four minutes into the game, leading to the first two Bulldogs touchdowns. Trenten Rupp forced the initial fumble and intercepted a pass along with notching a sack. Marshall also had an interception while Dalton Bish picked off a pass and Joe Mansfield finished with two sacks and multiple hurried plays by Leidy.
After the Bulldogs went three-and-out offensively to start the game, the Panthers fumbled it away on their first play with Munich recovering at the Panthers’ 44.
“I saw Trenten secure the tackle and when his arm popped the ball loose, I knew I was there and had the best chance to get the ball,” Minich said.
Five plays later, Wagner found Marshall for their 33-yard scoring strike.
“I went over to coach (Jake) Dougherty and said they wanted something back-side with Chris,” Wagner said. “Chris beat his guy off the ball and I just kind of chucked it up and he ran under it and made a good play.”
“I had to just finish it and make the play,” Marshall said.
Minich picked off Leidy on the Panthers’ third-and-25 play from their own 14, giving the Bulldogs the ball at the Northern Bedford 44.
“I knew that the play was third down and they had a long way to get the first down,” Minich said. “On the snap, I saw the quarterback’s eyes go to his wide receiver who was running a deep post. I read that the ball was too far and I had to make a play on the ball to set my offense to go score again.”
Seven plays later Kobe Bonnano powered in for the first of his two 1-yard TD runs as quarterback in the short yardage situations.
Then in the second quarter, the teams traded interceptions — the Bulldogs turned it over three times, making it nine combined for the game — the second one a Marshall interception that gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Panther’s 27. Two plays later, Hudson Martz went in from 10 yards out for the 21-0 lead at the 8:52 mark of the second quarter.
“You look at that 14-0 start that was the difference in that game, so that was big,” Gold said. “And Cam made some big throws. Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock showed up for football on the first day of camp. And they’ve been total difference makers.”
Neither one of Rupp’s interceptions led to Bulldogs points, but the first one did stop Northern Bedford’s first-half drive to the Bulldogs’ 45 midway through the second quarter and on fourth-and-three, Rupp read the Panthers’ option pass play with Brady Clark trying to flip a short pass over the line. Rupp was there to pick it off.
“I play both corner and outside linebacker for pass coverage reasons, but at linebacker I really feel in my element,” Rupp said. “I’m able to react quickly and make up ground very easily and that’s the difference maker. Although, we did know that play was coming at some point because of the situation. From there, it was just getting to the ball and making a play.”
Northern Bedford (7-2) scored its first points on a safety when the Bulldogs’ Brenden Shreckengost was tackled for a 3-yard loss in his own end zone. Perhaps grabbing some momentum, it was stopped on the first play after the free kick when Rupp intercepted Leidy for the second time.
But three plays later, the Panthers did grab the momentum back when Clark intercepted Wagner on a third-and-16 pass from the Bulldogs’ 23 and returned it 40 yards to the end zone.
However, the Panthers weren’t able to move the ball until it didn’t matter.
The Bulldogs put the game away midway through the fourth quarter. After stopping the Panthers on downs at the Northern Bedford 41, the Bulldogs took nearly five minutes off the lock with eight straight running plays, the last three from Bonanno under center, who finally got in on his second 1-yarder to make it 28-8 with 6:47 left in the game.
Redbank Valley’s third turnover led to the Panthers’ only offensive scoring drive of the game, 78 yards on eight plays with Dalton Smith scoring on a 2-yard run with 1:53 left, setting the final score.
Ray Shreckengost ran for 84 yards on 16 carries while Brenden Shreckengost added 48 yards on eight carries for the Bulldogs, who had another solid running performance with 158 yards, matching exactly the total they had against Smethport in the D9 final.
Wagner completed 10 of 22 passes for 86 yards with two interceptions. Marshall caught four passes for 69 yards.