CLARION — Now headed to face the team that started the trend last year, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs won their rematch with Union/A-C Valley to land a championship game berth for the first time since 2013.
Last Friday’s 32-6 win over the Falcon Knights reversed a 28-6 regular-season loss at home on Oct. 19. Now they get to face Coudersport Saturday in DuBois at 1 p.m.
Coudersport beat the Bulldogs, 56-0, on Oct. 12.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us,” said Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold, whose team improved to 9-2. “To be the best, you have to beat the best. For us, losing (starting quarterback) Gunner (Mangiantini) to the injury in the third quarter, at that point we weren’t going to come back from a deficit there with a freshman quarterback, but for us, we felt we didn’t do some things well that we do well and things snowballed pretty quickly.
“(Coudersport) is a tremendous football team, a state-ranked team, but we’re excited for it and meet them in DuBois Saturday.”
Since D9 reformed its divisional setup in football last year, things haven’t been all that easy for the team that has to beat a foe for a second time in the playoffs. That’s especially the case in Class A where teams that won in the regular season are now 3-6.
Coudersport anchored that trend last year with three “revenge” wins on its way to the district title, including a first-round 52-7 rout of the Bulldogs after losing to them two weeks earlier 41-27.
Setting the tone early, the Bulldogs needed just five plays to score on the opening possession of on Ray Shreckengost’s 20-yard run less than two minutes into the game. After trading punts, the Bulldogs got their first pick-six from Sam Hetrick who intercepted Luke Bowser and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown.
Then on the fifth play of the second quarter, Joe Mansfield tipped a Bowser screen pass up into the air and grabbed it for another interception return, this time on a 41-yard dash to make it 19-0 with still 10:46 left in the second quarter.
“Ethan (Hetrick) and Joe, what they do on the (defensive) edge is huge,” Gold said. “We had outgained Union in the first game, but a couple of big plays they hit us on were some quick screens, things we weren’t prepared for. So we drew some things up this week to put Joe in that position and however the ballots came out for all-conference, I believe the best corner in the conference wears 21 (Sam Hetrick) for us and he made that play at the beginning for the pick-six to get us going.
“Both of those guys, Sam, not just the speed but jumping ability and Joe, we laugh because he can be scatter-brained at times, but his athletic ability is just incredible and it was on display there.”
Union’s lone score answered Mansfield’s return on the next possession when Bowser hit Colton Hoffman on a 24-yard touchdown pass at the 6:42 mark of the second quarter.
A personal foul on the Bulldogs — they were whistled for 95 yards on eight penalties with four personal fouls — on third down gave the Falcon Knights more life on the drive, leading to Hoffman’s TD catch three plays later.
But that was all the Falcon Knights could manage on the scoreboard as the Bulldogs outgained the Falcon Knights, 207-175, holding them to just 41 yards and three first downs in the second half.
Ray Shreckengost ran for 113 yards on 21 carries while quarterback Cam Wagner completed 10 of 22 passes for 85 yards with a touchdown and interception.
For the Falcon Knights, Eli Penny ran for 88 yards on 11 carries, most of the yards coming on two carries. His 47-yard run on the first play after the Bulldogs made it 12-0 put Union/ACV at the Bulldogs’ 10, but the drive stalled on downs at the 10.
Then a Penny 21-yard run got the Falcon Knights started on their lone scoring drive. But take those two plays and Bowser’s 24-yard TD pass to Hoffman and the Falcon Knights gained just 84 yards on 48 plays.
Bowser struggled, completing just 5 of 20 passes for 78 yards with three interceptions, the final one coming when Coltin Bartley picked him off on the Falcon Knights’ final offensive play of the game. He was also sacked three times, twice by Ethan Hetrick.
“We couldn’t hold the momentum together,” Falcon Knights head coach Brad Dittman said. “The long run by Penny, we get down (close) and need to punch those in for points. Maybe that would’ve gotten us some momentum, but instead we came out with no points. We put ourselves in a real tough hole to come out of.”
The Bulldogs scored twice in the second half, Kobe Bonanno scoring on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with 4:37 left in the third quarter. That touchdown came seven plays after Mansfield blocked a punt and the Bulldogs recovered at the Union/ACV 14.
Mansfield’s 7-yard TD pass from quarterback Cam Wagner to cap the game’s scoring with 2:52 left in the game.
The Falcon Knights fumbled away the ball on three straight offensive plays in the second half, the last one setting up the Bulldogs at the Union/ACV 7 three plays before Mansfield’s second touchdown.
“Turnovers tonight put us in a huge hole,” Dittman said. “We didn’t tackle real well at the beginning of the game and we fought back through that and I think we held our own, but too many mistakes. Offensively, jumping off sides, we haven’t done that in two weeks of practice and we do it four times tonight. Six turnovers, what can you say? You can’t do that against good teams in the playoffs.”
The loss concluded the Falcon Knights’ best-ever season since the co-operative program began at 7-4. They shared the Small School-South Division title with Keystone and Redbank Valley.
“I’m very proud of them,” Dittman said. “They should hold their heads high. They got a lot of heart and character, these guys. I loved coaching them. They’ve taken us to new levels. We finished the regular season 7-3, put ourselves in a position in the playoffs where we wanted to be but we just didn’t get it done tonight.”