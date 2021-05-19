ALCOLA — Mopping up a couple of routs going into their regular-season finale at home against Moniteau Wednesday, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs used the 15-Run Rule in a 17-2 four-inning rout of Forest Area at Redbank Valley Municipal Park Tuesday.
At 14-3, the Bulldogs headed into the Moniteau game as the No. 2 seed in what will be a very tough 10-team District 9 Class 2A bracket that gets going next week.
However, if the Bulldogs lose to Moniteau and Brookville beats Brockway and Coudersport falls to unbeaten Johnsonburg, it could be a No. 3 seed for head coach Craig Hibell’s team with the Raiders vaulting to No. 2 and Coudersport to No. 4.
The quarterfinals begin Tuesday at home sites. The No. 2 seed would play Monday’s 7/10 winner at home with Tuesday’s winner advancing to a neutral site semifinal on Thursday.
Semifinal winners play on Memorial Day likely in DuBois for the D9 title. The loser of that game still has a chance to land in the 16-team state bracket that starts June 7.
The D9 runner-up would face the D6 runner-up in a sub-regional play-in game on June 2 at a site to be determined. That winner gets in the state bracket to face the WPIAL champion. The D9 champion gets the WPIAL No. 4 seed.
The Bulldogs, who roughed up Union 16-1 on Monday, scored 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning against visiting Forest Tuesday.
The Bulldogs banged out 19 hits with Bryson Bain leading the big bats with a double, home run and five runs batted in. Kobe Bonanno and Hudson Martz also hit homers while Tate Minich doubled twice and Owen Clouse doubled.
Minich, Martz, Bonanno, Cam Wagner, Ty Hetrick and both Owen and Mason Clouse each had two hits.
Wagner, Owen Clouse and Kaeden Neiswonger combined for a four-hitter. Wagner gave up three hits in two innings with three strikeouts.
In other games:
MONDAY, May 17
Redbank Valley 16,
Union 1
At Rimersburg, the visiting Bulldogs rode the combined three-hitter of Ty Carrier and Ty Hetrick in a five-inning win via the 10-Run Rule.
The Bulldogs scored in all five of their at-bats, including a pair of six-run innings in the second and third. Meanwhile, Carrier went the first four innings to get the win, giving up all three hits with no strikeouts or walks, the lone Knights run unearned. Hetrick needed nine pitches and struck out one in his scoreless fifth.
The Bulldogs had seven hits and worked four Knights pitchers for 11 walks. Tate Minich and Owen Clouse each had two hits with Minich tripling and Hudson Martz hitting a two-run homer in the first inning after Minich started the inning reaching on an error.
Martz wound up driving in four runs, his groundout pushing home a run in the second and his bases-loaded walk forcing home a run in the third.
Clouse knocked in two runs, singling in runs in the second and fifth inings.
Union’s three hits came from Christian Rodgers, Karter Vogel and Doug Huffman. Rodgers singled in the first, Huffman singled in the third that saw the Knights score their lone run when Rodgers’ sacrifice fly scored a run. Vogel doubled in the fourth.
Tony Salizzoni, Carter Terwint, Evie Bliss and Trey Fleming pitched for the Knights, Salizzoni starting and taking the loss in 1 1/3 innings of work. Fleming threw the final 2 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and a walk and two unearned runs.
Terwint finished the second inning, getting two outs and walking four with a strikeout and Bliss faced four batters in the third, getting an out while walking three.
FRIDAY, May 14
Redbank Valley 10,
Brockway 9
Also at home at Redbank Valley Municipal Park, the Bulldogs blew a seven-run lead in the seventh inning and turned it into a walk-off win over the visiting Rovers.
After Brockway scored seven runs in the top of the seventh to force the Bulldogs to bat in the bottom of the inning, it took four batters to win the game as Kobe Bonanno singled home Hudson Martz for the game-winner.
With one out, Martz singled before Bain walked to set up Bonanno’s heroics.
Martz threw the first five innings and allowed three hits, striking out seven and walking two with the first two Rovers runs being unearned.
After Ty Carrier’s scoreless inning of relieve in the sixth, the Bulldogs went to Mason Clouse, who gave up two hits and two walks with two Bulldogs errors not helping things.
Owen Clouse got the Bulldogs out of the inning with the score tied after Conner Ford’s RBI single with two outs.
Bryson Bain and Jimmy Gundlach each had three hits for the Bulldogs with home runs. Gundlach added a double while driving in three runs. Martz and Bonanno finished with two hits with Martz and Ty Hetrick doubling.
Gundlach singled in a run and Hetrick doubled in two in the Bulldogs’ four-run first inning. Bain ripped a two-run homer to left field in the second and Gundlach hit a two-run shot in the fourth to put the Bulldogs up 8-2.
Richie Leasure’s RBI single in the sixth made it 9-2 heading into the seventh.
WEDNES., May 12
Redbank Valley 6,
Karns City 3
At Butler’s Pullman Park, the Bulldogs made it a season sweep of the Gremlins as Cam Wagner scattered five hits with no walks and five strikeouts over six innings and Tate Minich threw a scoreless seventh.
The Bulldogs went up for good with a three-run second inning to lead 4-2, then added two valuable insurance runs in the sixth for a three-run lead after the Gremlins got to within 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth.
Bryson Bain went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs batted in, and Hudson Martz and Ty Hetrick each singled twice with Owen Clouse adding a double.
Jimmy Gundlach’s two-out single scored Martz in the first. In the second, the Bulldogs scored all three runs with two outs as Tate Minich singled home Owen Clouse for the first run. After another Martz single, Bain doubled in courtesy runner Peyton Rearick and Martz.
In the sixth again with two outs, Bain singled in Martz and Rearick, running again for Minich after he singled, came around to score on the hit when it was misplayed in the outfield.
The Gremlins got the potential tying run to the plate in the bottom of the seventh against Minich after two outs before the rally died on a groundout to Ty Hetrick at second.