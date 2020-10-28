NEW BETHLEHEM — It’s off to the playoffs for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team.
Head coach Matt Darr is the top seed of the seven-team tournament that gets started Thursday with three first-round games.
The Lady Bulldogs (18-1) host the winner of the No. 5 Curwensville at No. 4 Kane matchup while on the other side of the bracket also on Thursday, it’s No. 7 Moniteau at No. 2 Keystone and No. 6 Karns City at No. 3 Punxsutawney.
All best-of-five matches begin a 6:30 p.m.
Next Monday’s semifinal winners are scheduled to play next Thursday in the final at St. Marys Area High School, but that site is subject to change.
“In August, we just wanted to be able to play in whatever way with whatever policies that were in place,” Darr said. “ I don’t think anyone thought we’d make it through the season. With losing tournaments, we actually played more regular-season games that we ever played.
“We didn’t have a lot of practice time, but we consistently play 14 players so I think the deep roster helped. Now that we are in playoff time, it’s a different atmosphere and environment. The girls are ready to play.”
It’s that even year thing again. The Lady Bulldogs won D9 Class 2A titles in 2016 and 2018.
“These seniors have been a part of two finals, winning one and losing one, so they know what each feels like,” Darr added. “This is by far the strongest 2A bracket since we moved up from Class 1A. Typically, only two or three teams are legitimate contenders. This year, I think anyone could win.”
The Lady Bulldogs, whose only loss is to Class 1A state power Clarion, beat all four teams on the other side of the bracket but haven’t played Curwensville or Kane.
Last Thursday at home against Brockway, the Lady Bulldogs won in straight sets, 25-12, 25-11, 25-6. Montana Hetrick had 10 kills with four service aces while Brianna Minich finished with five kills. Brooke Holben finished with 16 assists and six aces. Brooke Smith had two kills.
Brynn Rearick finished with 12 digs and three aces. Karlee Shoemaker and Savanna Boyer had five and four digs respectively.
The JV team won in straight sets as well, 25-16, 25-20.