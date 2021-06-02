After Tuesday’s District 5/6/8/9 Class 3A Sub-Regional baseball matchup between Punxsutawney and Bedford knocked the Chucks out with an 8-1 loss, two games on Wednesday were scheduled to help finalize the state playoff brackets in baseball and softball from District 9’s perspective.
Both in DuBois, the Kane Wolves were scheduled to face the District 6 Class 2A runner-up, either Mount Union or Southern Huntingdon, at Showers Field at 1 p.m. In softball at Heindl Field, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions were meeting Clarion in the Class 1A “true-second” matchup to determine the D9 runner-up spot for states.
Also Wednesday in baseball, Clearfield squared off against Somerset in a sub-regional game for a state playoff berth in Class 4A.
The state playoffs in both baseball and softball all begin next Monday at sites and times to be announced. Some odds and ends from the D9 playoffs:
BASEBALL
Class 4A: Clearfield beat St. Marys, 2-1, for the district title as Hunter Dixon and Karson Rumsky combined on a four-hitter to advance to the sub-regional on Wednesday.
Class 3A: Punxsutawney was the only Class 3A team in the district, thus the Chucks advanced to the sub-regional against Bedford.
Class 2A: Johnsonburg kept its unbeaten season alive with a 4-1 win over Kane. The Rams got a combined four-hitter and 12 strikeouts from Gabe Watts and Aiden Zimmerman and improved to 4-1.
Class 1A: DuBois Central Catholic got a big relief outing from Kaden Brezinski in a 7-4 win over Elk County Catholic. Brezenski went five innings in relief of starter Brandin Anderson and led the Cardinals to the win.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A: After beating St. Marys 3-1 last Thursday for the D9 title thanks to Emma Hipps’ two-run inside-the-park home run in the sixth inning, Hipps then tossed a no-hitter in Clearfield’s 10-0 six-inning win over Somerset on Tuesday to earn a state playoff berth. Hipps struck out 14.
Class 3A: Punxsutawney won its sixth straight D9 title with a 5-1 win over Karns City as Ciara Toven hit two home runs and Kendall Johnston tossed a six-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Class 2A: Moniteau and Keystone locked up in a slugfest, with Moniteau banging its way to a 16-13 win for the D9 title, its fifth in seven seasons. It’s believed to be the highest scoring D9 softball final ever and the most since Brockway’s 15-8 win over Curwensville in the Class 2A final in 1993.
Class 1A: DuBois Central Catholic put up eight runs in the second inning on its way to a 12-2 win in five innings over Clarion-Limestone, making its first trip ever to the D9 final. The Lady Cardinals reached the state final in 2019.