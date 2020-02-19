It’s off to the postseason for the Redbank Valley and Union girls’ basketball teams.

At the outset of the announced pairings, it looked like both teams would start their playoff runs in Punxsutawney.

However, while the No. 5-seeded Damsels face No. 4 seed Elk County Catholic in a Class 1A quarterfinal matchup at Punxsutawney Area High School Thursday at 7 p.m., the Lady Bulldogs had their Class 2A quarterfinal game moved.

Initially, the Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to face No. 7 seed Kane at the Punxsutawney Elementary School located next to the high school facility, but concerns about available seating and crowd size led to moving the game to Brockway Area High School also on Friday and now at 6 p.m.

Punxsutawney’s high school gymnasium was not available Friday night.

For Union, it’s a matchup with ECC to determine who gets top-seeded and unbeaten North Clarion in the quarterfinals.

The Damsels (11-11) face an ECC squad that’s 14-10 after reaching the Allegheny Mountain League final last Saturday and losing 45-40 to Kane.

The Lady Crusaders are led by senior Taylor Newton, a multi-sport standout who’s averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game. No other player averages more than 7.0 points.

For Union, it’s Dominika Logue leading the team with the only double-figure average as well at 17 ppg.

The teams don’t share a common opponent.

On the other side of the bracket in Class 1A, it’s No. 2 seed Coudersport and No. 3 Otto-Eldred headed to what appears to be a semifinals matchup.

The top four finishers advance to states, meaning the four quarterfinal winners secure a state berth.

Meanwhile in Class 2A, the No. 2 seed Lady Bulldogs match up with what’s a traditional rival in volleyball, but not much of a history against each other in basketball.

As stated above, Kane beat ECC in the AML final. The two share common opponents in North Clarion and Brockway. Kane went 0-2 against North Clarion (43-34 and 66-28) while splitting with Brockway (44-34 win, 47-38 loss).

Redbank Valley lost to Brockway (44-43) and was swept by North Clarion (53-36 and 70-56).

The Lady Bulldogs boast the district’s leading scorer in senior Tara Hinderliter (22.1 ppg.) with Alivia Huffman (8.4) and Lauren Smith (7.5) following her.

For Kane, it’s Emily Bucheit (10.8), Sarra Swanson (9.6) and Ainsley Saf (8.0) leading the way.

In Friday’s other quarterfinal matchups, it’s No. 1 seed Ridgway vs. No. 8 Brockway, No. 4 seed Keystone vs. No. 5 Cranberry and No. 3 seed Port Allegany vs. No. 6 seed Clarion.

Winners advance to next Wednesday’s semifinals at neutral sites and times to be announced. The top three finishers advance to states, meaning the semifinal losers play a consolation game to determine third place.

Here’s a look at the D9 playoff brackets, with seed listed:

BOYS

CLASS 1A

FIRST ROUND

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19

Northern Potter (9) at Austin (8)

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Northern Potter/Austin winner vs. Elk Co. Catholic (1), Bradford H.S., 7 p.m.

A-C Valley (5) vs. Johnsonburg (4), DuBois H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Cameron County (3) vs. North Clarion (6), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.

Otto-Eldred (7) vs. C-L (2), St. Marys H.S., 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Northern Potter/Austin/ECC winner vs. ACV/Johnsonburg winner, TBA

North Clarion/Cameron Co. winner vs. Otto-Eldred/C-L winner, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Karns City (5) vs. Clarion (4), at Keystone H.S., 7 p.m.

Ridgway (3) vs. Smethport (6), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Keystone (1) vs. Karns City/Clarion winner, TBA

Coudersport (2) vs. Smethport/Ridgway winner, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 3A

SEMIFINAL

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

Moniteau (3) vs. Kane (2), at Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Brookville (1)(15-7) vs. Kane/Moniteau winner, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 4A

CHAMPIONSHIP

THURSDAY, Feb. 27

Clearfield (1) vs. Bradford (2), Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 5A

Local Sports Coverage

DISTRICT 8-9-10

FIRST ROUND

TUESDAY, Feb. 18

Meadville 54, Cathedral Prep 52

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

DuBois vs. Meadville, TBA

FINAL

Feb. 28/29

DuBois/Meadville winner vs. Obama Academy, TBA

GIRLS

CLASS 1A

QUARTERFINALS

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

Union (5) vs. Elk Co. Catholic (4), at Punxsutawney H.S., 7 p.m.

Cameron County (6) vs. Otto-Eldred (3), Kane H.S., 6 p.m.

DuBois CC (7) vs. Coudersport (2), St. Marys H.S., 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Union/ECC winner vs. North Clarion (1), TBA

Cameron Co./Otto-Eldred winner vs. DCC/Coudersport winner, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 29

Semifinal winners, Clarion University TBA

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Ridgway (1) vs. Brockway (8), DuBois H.S., 6 p.m.

Cranberry (5) vs. Keystone (4), Moniteau H.S., 7 p.m.

Clarion (6) vs. Port Allegany (3), St. Marys H.S., 6 p.m.

Kane (7) vs. Redbank Valley (2), Brockway H.S., 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

Brockway/Ridgway winner vs. Cranberry/Keystone winner, TBA

Clarion/Port Allegany winner vs. Kane/Redbank Valley winner, TBA

CONSOLATION

Semifinal losers, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 3A

CHAMPIONSHIP

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

Moniteau (1) vs. Brookville (2), Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 4A

SEMIFINAL

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

Bradford (3) vs. St. Marys (2), Kane H.S., 6 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27

Punxsutawney (1) vs. Bradford/St. Marys winner, Clarion University, TBA

CLASS 5A

DISTRICT 6/8/9

FIRST ROUND

MONDAY, Feb. 17

DuBois 46, Bellefonte 43

SEMIFINALS

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19

DuBois (4) at Hollidaysburg (1), 7 p.m.

Obama Academy (3) at Portage (2), 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SATURDAY, Feb. 22

Semifinal winners, Mount Aloysius College, noon

