It’s off to the postseason for the Redbank Valley and Union girls’ basketball teams.
At the outset of the announced pairings, it looked like both teams would start their playoff runs in Punxsutawney.
However, while the No. 5-seeded Damsels face No. 4 seed Elk County Catholic in a Class 1A quarterfinal matchup at Punxsutawney Area High School Thursday at 7 p.m., the Lady Bulldogs had their Class 2A quarterfinal game moved.
Initially, the Lady Bulldogs were scheduled to face No. 7 seed Kane at the Punxsutawney Elementary School located next to the high school facility, but concerns about available seating and crowd size led to moving the game to Brockway Area High School also on Friday and now at 6 p.m.
Punxsutawney’s high school gymnasium was not available Friday night.
For Union, it’s a matchup with ECC to determine who gets top-seeded and unbeaten North Clarion in the quarterfinals.
The Damsels (11-11) face an ECC squad that’s 14-10 after reaching the Allegheny Mountain League final last Saturday and losing 45-40 to Kane.
The Lady Crusaders are led by senior Taylor Newton, a multi-sport standout who’s averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game. No other player averages more than 7.0 points.
For Union, it’s Dominika Logue leading the team with the only double-figure average as well at 17 ppg.
The teams don’t share a common opponent.
On the other side of the bracket in Class 1A, it’s No. 2 seed Coudersport and No. 3 Otto-Eldred headed to what appears to be a semifinals matchup.
The top four finishers advance to states, meaning the four quarterfinal winners secure a state berth.
Meanwhile in Class 2A, the No. 2 seed Lady Bulldogs match up with what’s a traditional rival in volleyball, but not much of a history against each other in basketball.
As stated above, Kane beat ECC in the AML final. The two share common opponents in North Clarion and Brockway. Kane went 0-2 against North Clarion (43-34 and 66-28) while splitting with Brockway (44-34 win, 47-38 loss).
Redbank Valley lost to Brockway (44-43) and was swept by North Clarion (53-36 and 70-56).
The Lady Bulldogs boast the district’s leading scorer in senior Tara Hinderliter (22.1 ppg.) with Alivia Huffman (8.4) and Lauren Smith (7.5) following her.
For Kane, it’s Emily Bucheit (10.8), Sarra Swanson (9.6) and Ainsley Saf (8.0) leading the way.
In Friday’s other quarterfinal matchups, it’s No. 1 seed Ridgway vs. No. 8 Brockway, No. 4 seed Keystone vs. No. 5 Cranberry and No. 3 seed Port Allegany vs. No. 6 seed Clarion.
Winners advance to next Wednesday’s semifinals at neutral sites and times to be announced. The top three finishers advance to states, meaning the semifinal losers play a consolation game to determine third place.
Here’s a look at the D9 playoff brackets, with seed listed:
BOYS
CLASS 1A
FIRST ROUND
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
Northern Potter (9) at Austin (8)
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Northern Potter/Austin winner vs. Elk Co. Catholic (1), Bradford H.S., 7 p.m.
A-C Valley (5) vs. Johnsonburg (4), DuBois H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Cameron County (3) vs. North Clarion (6), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.
Otto-Eldred (7) vs. C-L (2), St. Marys H.S., 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Northern Potter/Austin/ECC winner vs. ACV/Johnsonburg winner, TBA
North Clarion/Cameron Co. winner vs. Otto-Eldred/C-L winner, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Karns City (5) vs. Clarion (4), at Keystone H.S., 7 p.m.
Ridgway (3) vs. Smethport (6), Kane H.S., 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Keystone (1) vs. Karns City/Clarion winner, TBA
Coudersport (2) vs. Smethport/Ridgway winner, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 3A
SEMIFINAL
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
Moniteau (3) vs. Kane (2), at Brookville H.S., 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Brookville (1)(15-7) vs. Kane/Moniteau winner, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 4A
CHAMPIONSHIP
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
Clearfield (1) vs. Bradford (2), Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 8-9-10
FIRST ROUND
TUESDAY, Feb. 18
Meadville 54, Cathedral Prep 52
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
DuBois vs. Meadville, TBA
FINAL
Feb. 28/29
DuBois/Meadville winner vs. Obama Academy, TBA
GIRLS
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
Union (5) vs. Elk Co. Catholic (4), at Punxsutawney H.S., 7 p.m.
Cameron County (6) vs. Otto-Eldred (3), Kane H.S., 6 p.m.
DuBois CC (7) vs. Coudersport (2), St. Marys H.S., 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Union/ECC winner vs. North Clarion (1), TBA
Cameron Co./Otto-Eldred winner vs. DCC/Coudersport winner, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 29
Semifinal winners, Clarion University TBA
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Ridgway (1) vs. Brockway (8), DuBois H.S., 6 p.m.
Cranberry (5) vs. Keystone (4), Moniteau H.S., 7 p.m.
Clarion (6) vs. Port Allegany (3), St. Marys H.S., 6 p.m.
Kane (7) vs. Redbank Valley (2), Brockway H.S., 6 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
Brockway/Ridgway winner vs. Cranberry/Keystone winner, TBA
Clarion/Port Allegany winner vs. Kane/Redbank Valley winner, TBA
CONSOLATION
Semifinal losers, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
Semifinal winners, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 3A
CHAMPIONSHIP
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
Moniteau (1) vs. Brookville (2), Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINAL
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
Bradford (3) vs. St. Marys (2), Kane H.S., 6 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 27
Punxsutawney (1) vs. Bradford/St. Marys winner, Clarion University, TBA
CLASS 5A
DISTRICT 6/8/9
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, Feb. 17
DuBois 46, Bellefonte 43
SEMIFINALS
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
DuBois (4) at Hollidaysburg (1), 7 p.m.
Obama Academy (3) at Portage (2), 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
SATURDAY, Feb. 22
Semifinal winners, Mount Aloysius College, noon