PUNXSUTAWNEY — Improving to 12-3 with their third straight shutout and ninth overall, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs blanked Punxsutawney 6-0 on the road Monday afternoon.
With the playoffs beginning sometime next week, the Lady Bulldogs should be a very high seed in the Class 1A playoffs. Pairings and schedules should come out later this week.
The regular season finishes out with at trip to Curwensville Wednesday and their finale at home Thursday against Brockway starting at 4 p.m.
Against the Lady Chucks, the Lady Bulldogs scored three goals in each half. Quinn Fricko scored two goals while Rhiannon Laughlin, Reagen Beamer, Teja Hageter and Elena Root found the net as well. Laughlin, Bailey Laughlin and Josey Adams had assists.
Gabby Dinger notched another shutout as goalkeeper.
In last week’s game:
THURSDAY, Oct. 15
Lady Bulldogs 6,
Curwensville 0
At home against Curwensville, Reagen Beamer scored three goals with Ember Hetrick, Bailey Laughlin and Alexandra Shoemaker also scoring.
Rhiannon Laughlin’s two assists upped her season total to 11 and broke the team’s single-season assist record.
Bailey Laughlin, Adams and Hetrick also had assists.
Goalkeeper Gabby Dinger notched another shutout.