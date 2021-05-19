BROOKVILLE — For track and field enthusiasts, missing a year felt like a lot more than that.
Then there are head coaches and athletes. For sure, it’ll be a refreshing site watching athletes gun for a trip to states at Friday’s District 9 Class 2A Championships in Brookville.
Win a title or finish second, or meet a state qualifying standard and its off to the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg on May 28.
While the state format moved from a two-day event to one day will be a big change, districts will have the same feel. It’s just been awhile.
“We have several boys that have never seen a district track meet and it’s exciting to see what they can do,” Redbank Valley Bulldogs coach Andy Rex said. “The coaching staff is optimistic, the weather forecast looks great, and our boys seem to be pretty pumped for the day.”
Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko liked how his squad has progressed.
“I was very pleased with the last few weeks of the season,” Fricko said. “There was not a lot of undue pressure on the girls and they all really seemed to be enjoying the competition. It always helps when you win a couple of close meets with North Clarion and Karns City. As a coach, I’m happy with the number of district qualifiers and can’t wait to see them perform on Friday.”
THE BULLDOGS have one top seed in sophomore Cam Wagner, who owns the top throw in the district in the discus with a toss of 155 feet, 10 inches. He lost to Moniteau’s No. 3 seed David Stamm at the Invite, but hit 148 feet or more and it’s off to states regardless. Coudersport’s Cale Ayers is seeded No. 2 at 149 feet, 2 inches with Stamm’s best from the Invite at 147 feet, 3 inches.
“Cam has been strong all year in the discus,” Rex said. “He has been very consistent at throwing right around the state qualifier mark from day one. His own teammates have pushed him all year, and he will have some more competition to push him on Friday. I expect a consistent day from him.”
Teammates Kolby Barrett and Brayden Delp are seeded Nos. 6 and 8 and look to score top-six team points.
Wagner and Delp are the Nos. 7 and 9 seeds in the shot put.
The Bulldogs have three No. 3 seeds with Joe Mansfield in both the long and triple jumps and Trenten Rupp in the pole vault.
Mansfield is part of a loaded triple jump field with five jumpers over 43 feet this year with the automatic state qualifier at 44 feet. Punxsutawney’s Jacob Ebel (43-11.5) and Smethport’s Ryli Burritt (43-7.5) are seeded ahead of Mansfield with Kane’s Ricky Zampogna and Cranberry’s Cameron Russell owning 43-plus marks seeded behind him.
In the long jump, Burritt (21-10.5), Cranberry’s J.T. Stahlman (21-9.5) and Mansfield (21-2) are seeded over 21 feet. The state qualifier mark is 21 feet, 6 inches.
“Joe is not only eying up a couple titles in the jumps, but also a couple school records,” Rex said. “He is sitting only a few inches away in both the long and triple jump for school records. I would expect him to make the automatic qualifier in both events and have a big day.”
Rupp, who has cleared 12 feet, 3 inches in the pole vault, is seeded behind Coudersport’s Dalton Keglovits (13-6) and Kane’s Josh Greville (12-6).
“Trenton is another who has showed up at every meet this year and didn’t disappoint,” Rex said. “He also has that consistency to go big in the pole vault. He comes in with a lot of district meet experience, and his mental toughness may help him get that district title and state bid.”
Marquese Gardlock is seeded No. 5 and 7 respectively in the 110 and 300 hurdles while freshman Ashton Kahle hopes to score points out of the No. 5 seed in the 100 dash. Mansfield is seeded No. 8 in the 100 as well.
The team’s lone relay entry is the No. 8 4x100 relay of Kahle, Mansfield, Landon Pence and Nick Moore.
“We have several other boys that are sitting in pretty good spots for Friday,” Rex said. “Many are in the 4-8 seed range. With a standout performance, it’s not uncommon to see some of these kids jump up a few spots and give them a chance to place high. Again, it’s whatever kid shows up that day.
“For sure, we have high expectations for a handful of our athletes, and of course, we have those athletes that we are just hoping they can make the podium. At the end of the day, we just want every athlete to have their best performance of the season and see where that gets them.”
CLAIRE HENRY is the Lady Bulldogs’ lone top seed in the pole vault with a district-best height of 9 feet, 3 inches.
She’s the lone vaulter over 9 feet this year with Brookville’s Laynee Sorbin No. 2 at 8 feet, 6 inches.
Mackenna Rankin is one of three vaulters seeded No. 3 at 8 feet.
“Claire and Mackenna are both freshmen so I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to get with them but I knew they both had some private coaching in the pole vault during their junior high years,” Fricko said. “I’ve been lucky to have two volunteers with Kyle Hicks and John Tibbs who work with vaulters on a daily basis. Even with Claire as the No. 1 seed, we just want both of them to have a good experience so we’re going into Friday as a no-pressure type of a situation.”
Madison Foringer is a No. 3 seed in the discus with teammate and Invite champion Brooklyn Edmonds as the No. 6 seed and Chloe at No. 12. Lilli Shaffer is No. 6 in the javelin.
“It is always a great feeling to max out qualifiers, three, in any event, but we always seem to do it in the discus with both boys and girls,” Fricko said. “Coach Rex is an outstanding coach in that regard and I have to give him a lot of the credit. All three of the girls, Madison, Brooklyn, and Chloe, have constantly improved throughout the season and I hope for that to continue on Friday. Lilli Shaffer is a hard worker and is typically one of the last ones to leave the javelin runway at practices. I look for her to surprise a few people on Friday as well.”
Also in the jumps, Raegen Beamer owns a No. 5 seed in the long jump with Ryley Pago sharing a No. 7 seed in the high jump.
“I look for Raegen to give it a solid effort and hope to see her on the medal stand Friday as well,” Fricko said. “She puts a lot of stress on herself to perform. With a good week of practice, I think she’ll do well on Friday.”
Junior Claire Clouse is a No. 4 seed in the 100 dash, No. 6 in the 200 and part of the No. 4 seed 4x100 relay with Alexandra Shoemaker, Katie Davis and Beamer.
“This group of 15 junior girls I have has been a key component of this team since they were freshmen,” Fricko said. “And missing their sophomore years was a tough pill to swallow for them. Claire Clouse is a leader among that group and for her to qualify in both the 100 and 200 individually and be the anchor on the 4x100 speaks to her work ethic. She always comes to practice with a good attitude and wants to see her teammates succeed as well. It creates an atmosphere around the track and I’m appreciative for that.”
The Lady Bulldogs’ 4x800 relay is seeded No. 8 with two runners — Quinn Fricko and Emma Huffman — back from the 2019 runner-up and state-qualifying relay. They’ll be joined by Lilli Barnett and Ryleigh Smathers.
UNION has a top-seeded freshman in the high jump as Hayden Smith cleared 6 feet, 5 feet earlier this year to break his team’s school record. It’s also the highest mark in the district and he’s one of just four jumpers who have gotten over 6 feet all year. Johnsonburg’s R.J. Miller is seeded No. 2 at 6 feet, 2 inches.
Dawson Camper is seeded No. 3 in the shot put at 46 feet, 1 inch. Coudersport’s Cale Ayers and Karns City’s Nathan Waltman are seeded over 51 feet, but Camper could get in with a state-qualifying mark of 49 feet, 6 inches ore better.
Doug Huffman is seeded No. 4 in the 110 hurdles and No. 5 in the 300s. Smith is No. 7 in the 110s and No. 10 in the long jump as well.
Skylar Roxbury is a No. 8 seed in both the 100 and 200 dashes.
Three Union girls are qualified in five events with Evie Bliss No. 8 in the javelin and No. 9 in the 300 hurdles. Dominika Logue is No. 8 in the discus and No. 11 in the shot put.
Kennedy Vogle is No. 11 in the 400 dash.