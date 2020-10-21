NEW BETHLEHEM — In an unlikely season, it’s only getting more unlikely.
The Redbank Valley Bulldogs, heading into the playoffs with a 4-0 record, prepare for their District 9 Class 1A semifinal showdown with Coudersport with 18 players on the roster serving some quarantine time due to last week’s announcement of a COVID-19 case on the Keystone Panthers football team.
The Bulldogs beat Keystone to secure a playoff berth back on Oct. 9, so the 14-day quarantine time for those judged to have been possibly exposed continues through Friday.
Kickoff vs. the 4-1 Falcons? Saturday at Redbank Valley High School at 4 p.m.
Last Friday, the Bulldogs’ game at Curwensville was canceled and Redbank Valley Superintendent Dr. John R. Mastillo issued a statement, which was posted on the school’s website.
“On Thursday (Oct. 15), Redbank Valley was notified that a student with the Keystone School District tested positive for COVID-19. We immediately contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health to determine how this would impact Redbank Valley since our football teams played on Oct. 9. Late afternoon, a recommendation was provided, but clarification was needed before a final decision was made.”
The decision was made to focus on players who may have likely contacted the Keystone player during the game, leading to 18 players and not the whole team.
“As a result of the interactions during the football game with Keystone High School, 18 Redbank Valley football players are being required to quarantine for 14 days from the last day of potential contact. This is an order by the Department of Health and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. The quarantine will be through Oct. 23,” the release continued.
Also, the release also said that the school district does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19. No word of any change since the release last week has been issued.
Time for technology to aid Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold and his coaching staff as they prepare without 18 players attending in person.
“We had our scout meeting Monday and the guys who couldn’t be there chimed in via Google Hangouts and we installed our game plan and talked about the things we wanted to do,” Gold said Monday night. “We’re going to practice the best we can. We’re going to film practice and it’s going to be on those guys to make sure they’re getting their mental reps and the biggest key for those guys is to be mentally ready.
“They know what they’re doing and they have to continue conditioning on their own because seven or eight days without it can definitely wear on you. There are guidelines they have to follow, but there are things at their house they can do, getting out and moving and continuing conditioning.”
But Gold, always the optimist, realizes that if things go OK this week, his team has a chance to reach the goals it set out to do this year.
“What makes me sleep at least a few extra minutes at night is the fact we have an older experienced team,” he said. “So we’re going to roll with it and we’re very happy to be able to play. We see some schools who are losing playoff games, so we’re happy from that standpoint.”
That the Bulldogs are hosting the two-time defending Class 1A champion Falcons might have been a jolt after Smethport blanked them 14-0 last Friday in Coudersport.
The Falcons losing to the Hubbers meant a rematch of last year’s district final and a third matchup between the Falcons and Bulldogs in the past two years. Last year, the Falcons blasted the Bulldogs 56-0 in the regular season before pulling away in the fourth quarter in a 42-13 win in the D9 final.
In 2018, the Bulldogs beat the Falcons at home, 41-27, before getting blasted at home by them in the first round of the playoffs, 52-7.
So as Gold’s Bulldogs got an unexpected off week, the Falcons were blanked by the Hubbers.
“It’s still a Coudersport team that outscored us 98-13 last year, but probably my biggest surprise was seeing how tough Smethport was defensively,” Gold said. “They played about as perfect of a defensive game you could ask for.”
The Hubbers outgained the Falcons, 257-100, gaining all but 11 of their yards on the ground while limiting standout quarterback Hayden Keck to minus-8 yards rushing on 14 tries and 5-for-18 passing for 58 yards.
Smethport might have provided the Bulldogs with a blueprint, but it still won’t be easy.
“That’s not Coudersport being down or struggling, but a Smethport team that played outstanding defensive football,” Gold said. “We expect the same Coudersport team that took us to the woodshed last year to come here Saturday and we’ll need to take it a quarter at a time.”
Gold knows the Bulldogs will have to shut down Keck again for a second straight week to produce another Coudersport loss. He leads the team with 523 yards rushing on 57 carries with 11 TDs. Brandt Kightlinger is his running mate not far behind with 511 yards on 69 carries with four TDs.
Keck has thrown just 41 passes, completing 14 for 338 yards with three TDs. Dalton Keglovits has caught eight passes for 269 yards and all three of those TDs.
Assignment football is what Gold will stress defensively, with each player filling a role while being aware that it all starts with Keck.
“He wants the ball in his hands to win the game,” Gold said.
Senior Hudson Martz (6.8) and Joe Mansfield (6.5) lead the team in tackles per game while senior Kobe Bonanno (4.8) has helped plug the holes up front on the defensive line. Mansfield and freshman Brandon Ross are the sack leaders at 4 1/2 and 4 sacks respectively.
Offensively, the Bulldogs average 264 yards per game — 152 rushing and 112 passing. Gold said junior Gunner Mangiantini will start at quarterback, although sophomore Cam Wanger finished the game at Keystone two weeks ago.
Mangiantini (30-for-56, 365 yards, 6 TDs, 2 Ints; 22-104, 1 TD rushing) suffered a season-ending injury in last year’s loss at Coudersport. Wagner has completed 7 of 15 passes for 82 yards and two TDs in limited action.
Martz (42-231, 3 TDs) and Ray Shreckengost (40-222, 1 TD) are the top rushers. Dalton Bish (11-114, 1 TD) and Marquese Gardlock (9-141, 2 TDs) are the leading receivers.
“We feel like we have a plethora of athletes and we just need to do a better job getting the ball in their hands and space and letting them make plays,” Gold said. “So that’s really the goal, and we told the team (Monday) I don’t care who does it. I don’t care who’s lined up in the slot. We’re going to go with what is working best to put our guys in a position to win games.”