Several games were postponed within the last week due to rainy weather, keeping the Redbank Valley and Union baseball and softball teams idle.
Tuesday, Redbank Valley’s baseball and softball games at Clarion were postponed with the softball game moved to Wednesday in Clarion. Both teams are scheduled to play Thursday at Cranberry now with a baseball doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. before the Bulldogs host Forest Friday. Next Tuesday’s Cranberry at Bulldogs baseball game is now canceled.
The Lady Bulldogs softball team hosts Cranberry Saturday at 11 a.m. and DuBois next Monday while the baseball team is off until next Wednesday at Karns City in Butler, pending any rescheduled makeups.
Union’s Tuesday baseball game at home with Karns City was moved to May 19. Monday’s home game with Clarion-Limestone was postponed with no makeup.
The Union softball team’s next game is Wednesday at C-L before Thursday and Friday trips to Clarion and Kane.
Other games postponed:
— Last Thursday and Friday, the Bulldogs baseball team had a home game with Moniteau postponed to May 19 and a trip to A-C Valley postponed with no makeup.
— Last Thursday’s Redbank Valley softball game at home against Moniteau was moved to May 13.
The last games played by any of the four teams were Union’s baseball/softball games at Forest Area last Wednesday.
In those matchups, the Knights won the baseball game, 10-5, while the Union softballers dropped a 19-9 decision via the 10-Run Rule in six innings.
The Knights, with their first win, improved to 1-6 as they rallied from a 5-3 deficit after three innings by scoring seven runs in their final four at-bats.
Karter Vogel led the Knights’ 12-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, three runs batted in with a double, triple and home run.
Vogel tripled in a run in the first inning, doubled and scored in the fourth and ripped a two-run homer in the fifth inning.
Carter Terwint doubled twice and drove in two runs while Isaac Saylor doubled and singled. Christian Rodgers added a two-baser as well for the Knights.
Bailey Crissman pitched the first five innings to get the win on the mound, giving up seven hits while striking out four and not walking a batter. Trey Fleming threw the final two scoreless innings, allowing two hits.
The Damsels softball team dropped to 0-9 with a 19-9 loss in six innings. Union trailed 11-2 going into the top of the fourth inning before scoring seven runs. However, the Fires responded with five runs in the fifth and ended the game via the 10-Run Rule with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to finish the game.
Ava Schreckengost led the Damsels by going 3-for-4 with a double and triple and two runs scored. Morgan Cumberland and Magen Walzak each had two hits with Cumberland doubling.
In the seven-run fourth, Walzak singled in a run, Schreckengost doubled in another.
Walzak pitched for the Damsels, striking out six and walking three.