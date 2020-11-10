REDBANK VALLEY 28, NORTHERN BEDFORD 15
Score By Quarters
Redbank Valley;14;7;0;7;—;28
Northern Bedford;0;0;8;7;—;15
First Quarter
R - Chris Marshall 33 pass from Cam Wagner (Landon Pence kick), 9:10.
R - Kobe Bonanno 1 run (Pence kick), 7:20.
Second Quarter
R - Hudson Martz 10 run (Pence kick), 8:52.
Third Quarter
N - Safety, Brenden Shreckengost tackled in end zone, 8:03.
N - Brady Clark 40 interception return (pass failed), 5:57.
Fourth Quarter
B - Kobe Bonanno 1 run (Pence kick), 6:47.
N - Dalton Smith 2 run (Collin Yates kick), 1:53.
;R;N
First downs;14;9
Rushes-yards;41-158;27-(-5)
Comp-Att-Int;10-22-2;15-36-5
Passing Yards;86;152
Total Plays-Yards;63-243;63-147
Fumbles-Lost;4-1;1-1
Punts;4-33;4-48.5
Penalties-Yards;10-74;9-77
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing
Redbank Valley — Ray Shreckengost 16-84, Brenden Shreckengost 8-48, Hudson Martz 9-32, Kobe Bonanno 5-4, Cam Wagner 3-(-10).
Northern Bedford — Cadin Ebersole 4-22, Brady Clark 2-10, Dalton Smith 16-(-1), Thad Leidy 5-(-36).
Passing
Redbank Valley — Cam Wagner 10-for-22, 86 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.
Northern Bedford — Thad Leidy 15-for-35, 152 yards, 4 Ints.; Brady Clark 0-for-1, 1 Int.
Receiving
Redbank Valley — Chris Marshall 4-69, Dalton Bish 1-13, Trenten Rupp 2-9, Ray Shreckengost 1-0, Tate Minich 2-(-5).
Northern Bedford — Evan Clouse 3-50, Brooks Snider 2-29, Brady Clark 4-25, Dalton Smith 2-21, Kainen Baker 1-18, Cadin Ebersole 3-9.
Interceptions
Redbank Valley — Tate Minich, Chris Marshall, Trenten Rupp 2, Dalton Bish.
Northern Bedford — Cadin Ebersole, Brady Clark.