REDBANK VALLEY 28, NORTHERN BEDFORD 15

Score By Quarters

Redbank Valley;14;7;0;7;—;28

Northern Bedford;0;0;8;7;—;15

First Quarter

R - Chris Marshall 33 pass from Cam Wagner (Landon Pence kick), 9:10.

R - Kobe Bonanno 1 run (Pence kick), 7:20.

Second Quarter

R - Hudson Martz 10 run (Pence kick), 8:52.

Third Quarter

N - Safety, Brenden Shreckengost tackled in end zone, 8:03.

N - Brady Clark 40 interception return (pass failed), 5:57.

Fourth Quarter

B - Kobe Bonanno 1 run (Pence kick), 6:47.

N - Dalton Smith 2 run (Collin Yates kick), 1:53.

;R;N

First downs;14;9

Rushes-yards;41-158;27-(-5)

Comp-Att-Int;10-22-2;15-36-5

Passing Yards;86;152

Total Plays-Yards;63-243;63-147

Fumbles-Lost;4-1;1-1

Punts;4-33;4-48.5

Penalties-Yards;10-74;9-77

TEAM STATISTICS

Rushing

Redbank Valley — Ray Shreckengost 16-84, Brenden Shreckengost 8-48, Hudson Martz 9-32, Kobe Bonanno 5-4, Cam Wagner 3-(-10).

Northern Bedford — Cadin Ebersole 4-22, Brady Clark 2-10, Dalton Smith 16-(-1), Thad Leidy 5-(-36).

Passing

Redbank Valley — Cam Wagner 10-for-22, 86 yards, 1 TD, 2 Ints.

Northern Bedford — Thad Leidy 15-for-35, 152 yards, 4 Ints.; Brady Clark 0-for-1, 1 Int.

Receiving

Redbank Valley — Chris Marshall 4-69, Dalton Bish 1-13, Trenten Rupp 2-9, Ray Shreckengost 1-0, Tate Minich 2-(-5).

Northern Bedford — Evan Clouse 3-50, Brooks Snider 2-29, Brady Clark 4-25, Dalton Smith 2-21, Kainen Baker 1-18, Cadin Ebersole 3-9.

Interceptions

Redbank Valley — Tate Minich, Chris Marshall, Trenten Rupp 2, Dalton Bish.

Northern Bedford — Cadin Ebersole, Brady Clark.

