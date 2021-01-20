FOXBURG — Caylen Rearick had things dialed up from downtown as she nailed six 3-pointers and led the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs to a 54-27 win at A-C Valley Tuesday night.
Rearick hit four in the first half as the Lady Bulldogs (2-1) raced to a 31-13 lead by halftime. Then they outscored the hosts 23-14 in the second half.
Madison Foringer scored 12 points and Alivia Huffman added seven points for the Lady Bulldogs while Mia Sherman’s eight points paced A-C Valley.
Redbank Valley was scheduled to host North Clarion Thursday, then travel to Brockway Friday before visiting Union next Wednesday.
However, North Clarion’s school board’s decision on Tuesday night regarding competing against teams with players with mask exemptions forced postponement of the game.
In other games:
MONDAY, Jan. 18
Redbank Valley 63,
Oil City 12
At Oil City, the Lady Bulldogs notched their first win of the year in easy fashion as they built leads of 30-2 after the first quarter and 41-7 by halftime along with a 55-9 advantage after three quarters.
Alivia Huffman was one of 10 different Lady Bulldogs to score points, leading the team with 19 points. Caylen Rearick scored 11 points while Madison Foringer finished with eight points.
Emma Huffman and Clair Clouse each scored six points.
FRIDAY, Jan. 15
Punxsutawney 59,
Redbank Valley 48
At home in their season-opener, the Lady Bulldogs lost a matchup between returning district champions — they the Class 2A champions and Punxsutawney the Class 4A champs. However, both are Class 3A this year.
In what was Punxsutawney’s fourth game, the Lady Chucks used plenty of defensive pressure to overcome awful shooting, especially from beyond the 3-point line, by forcing plenty points off 29 Lady Bulldogs turnovers.
“That’s what we said at halftime,” Lady Chucks head coach Mike Carlson said. “If we’re not going to hit them this half … because some of our kids were worried about the way our press looked and I said, ‘Guys, we might not be getting layups off of all these steals, but we’ve created so many turnovers, it’s what got us this lead and what’s going to hopefully win us the game.”
Madison Foringer played with some foul trouble as will, but still managed to put up a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, who got a good taste of where they need to get to win a Class AAA title this year against the likely favored Lady Chucks.
“It was a good game and it set the bar for the season,” Edmonds said. “The girls know now what we have to work toward. It’s also the first game after a long layoff, not only since this preseason, but also clear through last summer. It’s the first game we had on the court since last February and we got Punxsutawney first.”
The Lady Bulldogs turned it over 17 times in the first half and 12 in the second half.
“We have a new set of guards this year and we’ve been working on the press and Punxsutawney was a little quicker than we thought,” Edmonds said. “But I think we adjusted in the second half and understood how to beat the press.”
The Lady Chucks finished 2-for-24 from the 3-point line and were 1-for-19 in one stretch before Chloe Presloid’s triple gave her team a big boost to go up 46-39 with 5:20 left after the Lady Bulldogs got within three points early in the fourth.
“Credit Redbank Valley, they were physical and aggressive and played well defensively and didn’t give us good looks,” Carlson said. “And obviously with our size, we better hit some threes and outside shots, but if we’re not going to do that, we’re going to have to get points on the defensive end and generate steals and do some of those things, which we did.”
Riley Presloid was the only double-figure scorer for the now 4-0 Lady Chucks with 13 points. Kirstin Riley, Katelyn Griebel and Madi Shiock each scored nine points. They shot 35 percent (24-for-68) despite the 3-point woes and were 9-for-20 from the foul line.
The Lady Bulldogs’ lone lead was 2-0, but nine first-quarter turnovers turned into a 16-9 deficit and then 34-23 at halftime.
Foul trouble also hampered comeback efforts. Alivia Huffman sat out stretches of time with foul trouble and eventually fouled out with 15 points. However, with her on the bench after picking up her fourth with 1:45 left in the third quarter and Redbank Valley trailing 41-30, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 9-3 run and made it 43-39 after Caylen Rearick 3-pointer with 6:35 remaining.
Before head coach Chris Edmonds put Huffman back in, the Lady Chucks pushed the lead back to 50-39 by the five-minute mark and Redbank Valley didn’t get any closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Rearick scored eight points and hit the team’s only two 3-pointers. Overall, the Lady Bulldogs were also poor from the 3-point line at 2-for-15 and shot 33 percent (18-for-55) overall while owning a 51-40 rebound edge. But it came down to turnovers that held off a Lady Bulldogs second-half rally.
“It’s hard to change the momentum in an empty gym,” Edmonds said. “I wish our fans were here to see it. It was a good game.”