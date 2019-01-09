Missing out on knocking off Brookville by a slim margin, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team bounced back with a strong weekend at the Coudersport Duals followed by a Tuesday night rout of the Punxsutawney Chucks.
The Bulldogs roughed up the Chucks, 63-15, taking six forfeit wins and going 5-3 on the mat.
Pinning their way to wins for the Bulldogs were Ridge Cook at 106, Ethan Wiant at 132, Dalton Bish at 138 and Aiden Gardner at 220. Also winning was Kobe Bonanno, who won a 6-0 decision at 220.
That’ll put the Bulldogs at 13-1 going into next Tuesday’s showdown at home against Brockway. Next Thursday, they host Ridgway.
Last Saturday at Coudersport, the Bulldogs reeled off a 5-0 record with wins over the hosts (62-13), Sheffield (64-15), Johnsonburg (53-18) and Oswayo Valley (70-7) before beating District 4’s Lewisburg 40-27 to win the title.
Against Lewisburg, the Bulldogs trailed 27-24 with three bouts remaining, but got bonus-point wins in all three as Trenten Rupp won an 11-3 major, and Mason Songer and Brayden Altobelli had first-period pins in less than a minute at 120 and 126 to seal the win.
Prior to that, the Bulldogs got pins from Ethan Wiant at 132, Hudson Martz at 182 and Aiden Gardner at 220. Caleb Snyder and Travis Crawford won decisions.
Earlier, the Bulldogs rolled by the Falcons, taking all but three of the eight contested bouts. Coudersport forfeited six weights. Rupp, Wiant and Hunter Martz won with pins while Altobelli won a technical fall and Coltin Bartley won a decision.
Eight of 11 bouts wrestled against Sheffield went the Bulldogs’ way as Wiant, Snyder, Noah Anderson, Hudson Martz, Gardner and Ridge Cook had pins. Dalton Bish and Kris Shaffer won technical falls.
The Bulldogs also won eight of 11 bouts on the mat against Johnsonburg as Songer, Altobelli and Gardner won with pins. Hudson Martz won a technical fall and Cook won a decision. In close bouts, Wiant won a 6-2 decision over Nolan Shaffer at 132, Hunter Martz won 8-3 over Cameron Marciniak at 138 and Shaffer won a 6-4 overtime decision over Cole Haight at 145.
Against Oswayo Valley, the Bulldogs won eight of 10 bouts. Anderson, Bartley, Hudson Martz, Songer, Altobelli, Wiant and Bish had pins. Kobe Bonanno won a major decision.
Overall, six Bulldogs went 5-0 at the Duals — Rupp (three forfeits, one pin, one major), Songer (three pins, two forfeits), Altobelli (three pins, one technical fall, one forfeit), Hudson Martz (four pins, one technical fall) and Gardner (three pins, two forfeits).
In last week’s match against the Raiders:
THURSDAY, Jan. 3
Brookville 33,
Bulldogs 28
At home against the state-ranked Raiders, the Bulldogs led 28-21 with two bouts remaining, but the Raiders got big pins from Tanner LaBenne at 220 and state-ranked and returning medalist Colby Whitehill at heavyweight to culminate the comeback that saw them rally from a 21-6 deficit after six bouts.
The Bulldogs dropped to 7-1 with the loss, knowing they might have missed out on a good chance to knock off the Raiders.
“Hudson came through with a big win, but then we lost a couple we didn’t think we’d lose,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “But like I said, in the grand scheme of everything, the match means nothing. It’s just the idea we kind of let it slip away from us. We’ll just keep working. The ones that count are in February.
“I hated to lose it. We hated to lose it as a team, but I told them we have to understand this is all practice for February. None of this matters except getting to the state tournament. The duals are practice for that.”
Both teams won seven bouts, the Bulldogs taking five of the first six after Owen Reinsel’s first-period pin of Ridge Cook gave the Raiders a quick six to start the night at 106 pounds. Then it was the Bulldogs who raced out to their big lead as Trenten Rupp broke a 2-2 tie with two back points with under 45 seconds left in the bout for a 4-2 win over Cayden Walter at 113.
Mason Songer decked Josh Popson in the second period at 120, Brayden Altobelli blanked Parker Fleming 6-0 and Ethan Wiant picked up a big 5-4 win over Cabe Park at 132. The Bulldogs then got a forfeit win at 138 from Hunter Martz and the lead ballooned to 21-6.
“Trenten wrestled good and he’s really going to surprise people by the end of the year,” Klepfer said. “Ethan wrestled well. Those two guys and Songer and Altobelli, they’re our go-to guys.”
In a must-win for the Raiders at that point, Wyatt Kulik edged Christopher Shaffer 7-6 at 145. Kulik had three reversals to Shaffer’s two and Shaffer was called for a one-point kicking penalty in the third period and that wound up the difference.
Jacob Cable blanked Caleb Snyder 3-0 at 152 and Wyatt Griffin decisioned Patrick Crawford 7-1 at 160 before Elliot Park tied the match up with his second-period pin of Coltin Bartley at 170.
That set up quite a flurry of a finish with Hudson Martz putting the Bulldogs back up again at 182 with his 10-6 win over Braden MacBeth, taking advantage of a five-point move and near pin of MacBeth late in the first period.
Aiden Gardner majored Nathan Taylor 10-1 at 195 to put the Bulldogs up 28-21. Then it was LaBenne’s turn for heroics as he took Kobe Bonanno down and pinned him 33 seconds into the second period.
And with No. 3-ranked Colby Whitehill waiting in the wings at heavyweight, the match was pretty much sealed. He bulldozed Kolby Barrett and pinned him in nine seconds to set the final.
“It started at 145 when we lost that close one and we lost at 152 and 160. We’re just not ready yet,” Kundick said. “Crawford just came back and so did Kobe at 220. We’ll be fine, but it was just disappointing to lose that one. Some kids wrestled really good, but we kind of gave it away.”
BROOKVILLE 33,
REDBANK VALLEY 28
106-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Ridge Cook (R, 1:15. (6-0).
113-Trenten Rupp (R) dec. Cayden Walter (B), 4-2. (6-3).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Josh Popson (B), 2:24. (6-9).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) dec. Parker Fleming (B), 6-0. (6-12).
132-Ethan Wiant (R) dec. Cabe Park (B), 5-4. (6-15).
138-Hunter Martz (R) won by forfeit. (6-21).
145-Wyatt Kulik (B) dec. Chris Shaffer (R), 7-6. (9-21).
152-Jacob Cable (B) dec. Caleb Snyder (R), 3-0. (12-21).
160-Wyatt Griffin (B) dec. Patrick Crawford (R), 7-1. (15-21).
170-Elliot Park (B) pinned Coltin Bartley (R), 2:42. (21-21).
182-Hudson Martz (R) dec. Braden MacBeth (B), 10-6. (21-24).
195-Aiden Gardner (R) maj. dec. Nathan Taylor (B), 10-1. (21-28).
220-Tanner LaBenne (B) pinned Kobe Bonnano (R), 2:33. (27-28).
HWT-Colby Whitehill (B) pinned Kolby Barrett (R), :09. (33-28).
REDBANK VALLEY 40,
LEWISBURG 27
132-Ethan Wiant (R) pinned Justin Gessner (L), 1:23. (6-0).
138-Logan Bartlett (L) dec. Dalton Bish (R), 6-4. (6-3).
145-Austin Ruhl (L) won by inj. default over Hunter Martz (R). (6-9).
152-Broghan Persun (L) dec. Kris Shaffer (R), 4-1. (6-12).
160-Caleb Snyder (R) dec. Ronnie Lentz (L), 7-2. (9-12).
170-Travis Crawford (R) dec. Rick Ahir (L), 10-7. (12-12).
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Aaron Strosser (L), 1:21. (18-12).
195-Aiden Gardner (R) pinned Roman Aksenov (L), 1:47. (24-12).
220-Dakotah Snyder (L) pinned Kolby Barrett (R), 1:14. (24-18).
HWT-Grant Adams (L) dec. Kobe Bonanno (R), 3-0. (24-21).
106-Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Ridge Cook (R), 2:26. (24-27).
113-Trenten Rupp (R) maj. dec. Thomas Lyons (L), 11-3. (28-27).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Ethan Daniels (L), :51. (34-27).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) pinned Cole Temple (L), 37. (40-27).
REDBANK VALLEY 63,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 15
145-Jake Skarbek (P) pinned Kris Shaffer (R), :38. (0-6).
152-Caleb Snyder (R) won by forfeit. (6-6).
160-Travis Crawford (R) won by forfeit. (12-6).
170-Coltin Bartley (R) won by forfeit. (18-6).
182-Garrett Eddy (P) dec. Hudson Martz (18-9).
195-Aiden Gardner (R) pinned Joshua Miller (P), 5:35. (24-9).
220-Kobe Bonanno (R) dec. Jacob Shuckers (P), 6-0. (27-9).
HWT-Kolby Barrett (R) won by forfeit. (33-9).
106-Ridge Cook (R) pinned Jacob Good (P), 4:35. (39-9).
113-Ben Skarbek (P) pinned Brenden Shreckengost (R), 3:42. (39-15).
120-Mason Songer (R) won by forfeit. (45-15).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) won by forfeit. (51-15).
132-Ethan Wiant (R) pinned Garrett Fisher (P), 1:29. (57-15).
138-Dalton Bish (R) pinned Dan Smith (P), :39. (63-15).
