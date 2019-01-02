NEW BETHLEHEM — Here are the standings and scores of last Saturday’s 11-team Redbank Valley Duals. No team champion was crowned.
STANDINGS
Redbank Valley;5-0
Brockway;5-0
Kane;3-2
Mercer;3-2
Slippery Rock;3-2
Jamestown;3-2
Oswayo Valley;2-3
Clarion;1-3
Curwensville;1-4
Punxsutawney;1-4
Youngsville;0-5
SCORES
Round 1A: Redbank Valley 58, Slippery Rock 18; Kane 42, Jamestown 24; Brockway 66, Oswayo Valley 11.
Round 1B: Curwensville 48, Youngsville 12; Mercer 51, Punxsutawney 15.
Round 2A: Redbank Valley 63, Jamestown 18; Kane 57, Oswayo Valley 18; Brockway 78, Youngsville 0.
Round 2B: Mercer 57, Curwensville 16; Slippery Rock 52, Clarion 16.
Round 3A: Redbank Valley 64, Oswayo Valley 6; Kane 66, Youngsville 6; Brockway 51, Mercer 19.
Round 3B: Slippery Rock 42, Punxsutawney 36; Jamestown 36, Clarion 30.
Round 4A: Redbank Valley 81, Youngsville 0; Mercer 42, Kane 38.
Round 5A: Redbank Valley 42, Mercer 24; Brockway 58, Slippery Rock 3.
Round 5B: Jamestown 39, Curwensville 36; Oswayo Valley 42, Punxsutawney 29; Clarion 33, Youngsville 6.
Round 6: Brockway 45, Kane 27; Punxsutawney 42, Curwensville 36.
SUMMARIES
BULLDOGS 58, SLIPPERY ROCK 18
106-Ridge Cook (R) won by forfeit. (6-0).
113-Trenten Rupp (R) dec. Nicholas Ayres (S), 8-4. (9-0).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Zane Lynch (S), 1:10. (15-0).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) won by forfeit. (21-0).
132-Dalton Bish (R) won by forfeit. (27-0).
138-Ethan Wiant (R) pinned Justin Pearce (S), 3:16. (33-0).
145-Christopher Shaffer (R) dec. Mason Borlan (S), 5-0. (36-0).
152-Caleb Snyder (R) maj. dec. Kid Scarborough (S), 15-4. (40-0).
160-Mikey Antal (S) pinned Noah Anderson (R), 1:41. (40-6).
170-Elijah Hilliard (S) pinned Coltin Bartley (R), 2:47. (40-12).
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Tony Pilosi (S), 5:59. (46-12).
195-Kaleb Kamerer (S) pinned Ray Shreckengost (R), 4:14. (46-18).
220-Aiden Gardner (R) pinned Trent Duncan (S), 1:38. (52-18).
HWT-Kobe Bonnano (R) won by forfeit. (58-18).
BULLDOGS 63, JAMESTOWN 18
113-Chase McLaughlin (J) pinned Trenten Rupp (R), 1:09. (0-6).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Mitchell Headley (J), 2:27. (6-6).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) pinned Tyler Pfaff (J), :39. (12-6).
132-Dalton Bish (R) pinned Sean Shields (J), :28. (18-6).
138-Ethan Wiant (R) pinned Glenn Lenhardt (J), 3:24. (24-6).
145-Christopher Shaffer (R) won by forfeit. (30-6).
152-Caleb Snyder (R) pinned Nicholas Calloway (J), 4:51. (36-6).
160-Noah Anderson (R) won by forfeit. (42-6).
170-Jed Goodlin (J) pinned Chase Bish (R), :12. (42-12).
182-Coltin Bartley (R) won by forfeit. (48-12).
195-Hudson Martz (R) won by forfeit. (54-12).
220-Aiden Gardner (R) dec. Zachary Nesevich (J), 5-0. (57-12).
HWT-Mitchell Nesevich (J) pinned Kolby Barrett (R), 1:33. (57-18).
106-Ridge Cook (R) won by forfeit. (63-18).
BULLDOGS 64, OSWAYO VALLEY 6
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Zane Malogrino (OV), :51. (6-0).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) pinned Sawyer Price (OV), 2:36. (12-0).
132-Ethan Wiant (R) tech. fall Gage Aldrich (OV), 17-0, 6:00. (17-0).
138-Dalton Bish (R) pinned Brandyn Delong (OV), 1:10. (23-0).
145-Coltin Gietler (OV) dec. Christopher Shaffer (R), 8-7. (23-3).
152-Isaiah Barney (OV) dec. Caleb Snyder (R), 4-2. (23-6).
160-Noah Anderson (R) pinned Michael Hewitt (OV), 1:13. (29-6).
170-Coltin Bartley (R) pinned Keiya Matsumoto (OV), 1:46. (35-6).
182-Hudson Martz (R) tech. fall Steven Langworthy (OV), 17-2. (40-6).
195-No match.
220-Aiden Gardner (R) pinned Michael VanDergrift (OV), :59. (46-6).
HWT-Kobe Bonnano (R) won by forfeit. (52-6).
106-Ridge Cook (R) won by forfeit. (58-6).
113-Trenten Rupp (R) won by forfeit. (64-6).
BULLDOGS 81, YOUNGSVILLE 0
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) won by forfeit. (6-0).
132-Ethan Wiant (R) won by forfeit. (12-0).
138-Dalton Bish (R) won by forfeit. (18-0).
145-Christopher Shaffer (R) won by forfeit. (24-0).
152-Caleb Snyder (R) won by forfeit. (30-0).
160-Noah Anderson (R) pinned Steven Reilly (Y) :15. (36-0).
170-Coltin Bartley (R) pinned Sawyer Lawson (Y), 2:38. (42-0).
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Damon Reese (Y), :15. (48-0).
195-Aiden Gardner (R) pinned Sam Hoover (Y), 1:06. (54-0).
220-Kolby Barrett (R) won by forfeit. (60-0).
HWT-Kobe Bonnano (R) maj. dec. Jake Desimone (Y), 8-0. (64-0).
106-Ridge Cook (R) won by forfeit. (70-0).
113-Trenten Rupp (R) won by forfeit. (76-0).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Collin Clough (Y), 4:22. (82-0)
— Bulldogs deducted one team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
BULLDOGS 42, MERCER 24
132-Ethan Wiant (R) pinned Ross Hesselgesser (M), 2:40. (6-0).
138-Alex Chess (M) pinned Dalton Bish (E), 4:43. (6-6).
145-Christopher Shaffer (R) dec. Harrison Murray (M), 3-2. (9-6).
152-Aiden Bright (M) dec. Caleb Snyder (R), 3-1. (9-9).
160-Noah Anderson (R) pinned Hunter Houy (M), :37. (15-9).
170-Mason Hesselgesser (M) pinned Coltin Bartley (R), 2:57. (15-15).
182-Logan Conner (M) dec. Hudson Martz (R), 16-11. (15-18).
195-No match
220-Aiden Gardner (R) pinned Joe Prentice (M), 1:51. (21-18).
HWT-P.J. Boggs (M) pinned Kobe Bonnano (R), 1:23. (21-24).
106-Ridge Cook (R) won by forfeit. (27-24).
113-Trenten Rupp (R) dec. Carson Filer (M), 10-7. (30-24).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Ian Kirby (M), 1:12. (36-24).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) won by inj. def. over Austin Carothers (M). (42-24).
