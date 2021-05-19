NEW BETHLEHEM — Finishing the regular-season meet schedule last Thursday night, Redbank Valley and Union turned in several top-six finishes at the annual Redbank Valley Track and Field Invitational.
Host Redbank Valley swept the pole vault crowns. Trenten Rupp cleared 11 feet, 6 inches while Claire Henry went over 9 feet, 3 inches. Brooklyn Edmonds won the discus with her toss of 98 feet, 8 inches.
Union’s Hayden Smith continued his outstanding freshman season by winning the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 4 inches. He also finished third in the long jump at 19 feet, 10 1/2 inches.
The Bulldogs had several other top-six finishes:
— In a battle with another standout triple jumper Cameron Russell of Cranberry, Joe Mansfield went 43 feet and lost to Russell by 1 1/2 inches. Landon Pence finished in a tie for sixth at 37 feet, 9 1/4 inches.
— Cam Wagner also lost a close one in the discus to Moniteau’s David Stamm. Wagner went 146 feet, 8 inches, just seven inches shy of Stamm’s winning mark.
Wagner led a strong Bulldogs finish in the event with Kolby Barrett (128 feet, 7 inches) and Kade Minick (124 feet, 3 inches) finishing fourth and fifth. Brayden Delp (117 feet, 1 inch) just finished outside the top six in seventh.
— In the shot put, Wagner and Delp were fourth and fifth respectively at 43 feet, 2 inches and 41 feet, 5 inches.
— Rupp added a tie for third in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 6 inches.
— Antony Spence tied for third in the pole vault, clearing 10 feet, 6 inches.
— Freshman Ashton Kahle was fourth in the 100 dash (11.91).
— Marquese Gardlock finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.72).
— Outside a top-six medal, Levi Shick finished ninth in the 3,200 run (11:44.52).
Also for the Union Knights:
— Doug Huffman was third in the 110 hurdles (15.67) and fourth in the 300s (43.83).
— Dawson Camper was sixth in the long jump (19 feet, 3/4 inch) and second in the shot put (46 feet, 1 inch).
— Smith added a sixth in the 110 hurdles (16.76).
— Skylar Roxbury finished fifth in the 200 dash (24.34) and seventh in the 100 dash (12.1).
— Sam Morganti finished eighth in the 400 dash (56.33) and ninth in the 200 dash (25.25), and Payton Johnston was ninth in the 1,600 run (5:21.43).
For the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs:
— Mackenna Rankin added a third in the pole vault, clearing 7 feet, 6 inches.
— Claire Clouse was second in the 200 dash (28.51), finished fifth in the 100 dash (13.64) and ran a leg on the fourth-place 4x100 relay (54.64) with Katie Davis, Alexandra Shoemaker and Raegen Beamer.
— Beamer added a third in the long jump (14 feet, 8 inches) with Alivia Huffman finishing sixth (14 feet, 1 1/2 inches). Beamer also tied for sixth in the triple jump (30 feet, 1 1/2 inches) with Davis finishing eighth.
— Behind Edmonds’ win in the discus was Madison Foringer’s fourth with a toss of 89 feet, 9 inches.
— Alivia Huffman led the shot putters with a sixth (28 feet, 8 inches). Emma Kemmer was seventh and Foringer ninth and Edmonds 11th.
— Lilli Shaffer finished fourth in the javelin (105 feet, 8 inches).
— Ryleigh Smathers was sixth in the 400 dash (1:07.7).
— Ryley Pago finished eighth in the 100 hurdles (18.9). She also tied for fifth in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 7 inches.
— Quinn Fricko was seventh in the 1,600 run (6:39.46).
For the Union Damsels:
— Dominika Logue was third in the discus (95 feet, 1 inch), fourth in the shot put (30 feet, 6 inches) and 11th in the javelin.
— Evie Bliss was third in the javelin (110 feet), fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.92) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.9). Hailey Theuret was eighth (57.6).
— Kennedy Vogle and Theuret were seventh and eighth in the 100 dash (13.94 and 14.02). Vogle, Theuret, Bliss and Allie Conner combined for a fifth-place finish in the 4x100 relay (57.41).
— Vogle added a seventh in the 400 dash (1:08.5).
— Kennedy Andrae and Theuret were eighth and ninth in the 200 dash (30.51 and 30.77).
No meet records were broken. Other standout performances came from Keystone’s Koby Buzard, who won both the 800 and 1,600 runs.
Brookville won 10 events, six for the boys and four for the girls. Ian Pete and Jack Krug were triple winners. Pete won the 300 hurdles and ran legs on the winning 4x400 and 4x100 relays. Krug won the 100 and 200 dashes and ran with Pete on the 4x100 relay.
Morgan Monnoyer was a double winner for the Lady Raiders with a win the 200 dash with a leg on the winning 4x100 relay.
Karns City’s Nathan Waltman went over 50 feet in the shot put, going 51 feet, 7 inches to win. Moniteau’s Stamm doubled with wins in the discus and javelin.
C-L’s Morgan McNaughton won both the 800 and 1,600 runs for the Lady Lions.