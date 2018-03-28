NEW BETHLEHEM — On what was probably the best weather day of the week, the Redbank Valley and Armstrong track and field teams dealt with a sunny and brisk day in their dual meet season opener Monday afternoon.
It wound up a split decision, with Redbank Valley winning the girls’ meet, 73-68, while Armstrong won the boys’ meet, 99-51.
“Despite the conditions, I must say that our kids really stepped up and performed well,” Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex said. “It was very apparent that both teams were a little rusty due to insufficient preparation, but our kids still did their best and really excelled in several events.”
“We knew we would be a bit rusty with our skill work,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko agreed. “Things will start to improve as the weather turns to spring.”
Wednesday, both teams were scheduled to host Union. Next week, both teams visit Keystone Wednesday.
Monday, the Lady Bulldogs used a 26-1 advantage in the throws to get by Armstrong. Maddy Marshall was a triple-winner, qualifying for districts in the javelin (110 feet, 5 inches) while winning the shot put (29 feet, 4 inches) and discus (89 feet, 9 inches).
Zoie Stewart also qualified for districts in the javelin with Karlee Wells finishing third. Kianna Shreckengost and Katelynn Young were 2-3 in the shot put while Grace Dougherty was second in the discus.
“Our throwers were a huge factor in the win and am always thankful that I can rely on them despite the weather,” Fricko said. “It’s nice to have Zoie Stewart back after sitting out her junior year.”
In the jumps, returning state qualifier Emily Gourley won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) while finishing second behind teammate Paiton Rizzo (14 feet, 10 inches) with Rhiannon Laughlin finishing third.
Elizabeth Hook won the triple jump (28 feet, 11 inches) with Rizzo finishing second. Shreckengost finished third in the pole vault.
On the track, the Lady Bulldogs won two races with Madison Martinka taking the 100-meter hurdles (20.13) and Megan Gourley winning the 300 hurdles (1:04.88) ahead of second-place Martinka.
Haley Minich and Taylor King finished 2-3 in the 100 dash. Sarah Hopper was third in the 100 hurdles as well Elisabeth Robinson in the 1,600 run and Lexi Holt in the 400 dash.
“I was very happy to have so many different athletes score in the meet and some little surprises that always come with the first competition,” Fricko said.
Sophomore Sam Hetrick’s performance in the high jump highlighted the Bulldogs’ efforts against Armstrong. He won the high jump by clearing a career-best 6 feet, 2 inches, qualifying for districts.
Hetrick also won the 200 dash in 25.42 seconds.
“His jump of 6-2 and a near-miss at 6-4, surely puts him near the top in the district, especially in the first meet of the season,” Rex said. “I look for him to improve on that and I’m sure he is eyeballing that school record set by Doug Bish of 6-4. He also had a great day in other events, including a victory in the 200.”
The Bulldogs won three other events, including returning state qualifier Keaton Kahle in the 100 dash (11.93). Logan Minich won the shot put (37 feet, 1 inch), three inches ahead of teammate and runner-up Tanner Kerle.
Austin Rupp and Anthony Baileys finished 1-2 in the javelin with Rupp winning with a toss of 131 feet, 10 inches. Also in the throws, Minich and Baileys were 2-3 in the discus.
“We scored a lot of points in all the throws with limited entries,” Rex said.
Also scoring points was Javin Brentzel, who was 2-3 with Cyle Bowser in the long jump while adding a second in the triple jump and third in the 100 dash.
Declan Fricko was second behind Hetrick in the high jump and added a third in the 3,200 run.
Matt Hopper finished third in the 400 dash and Justin Ferringer was third in the pole vault.
