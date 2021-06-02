2021: Cam Wagner, discus, 4th
2019: Sam Hetrick, high jump, tied-7th
2017: Jared Kespelher, 300-meter hurdles, 4th
2016: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin, 2nd
2015: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin, 1st
2015: Wyatt Hetrick, 110 hurdles, 8th
2014: Korbin Hornberger, discus, 7th
2007: Dan Jordan, discus, 2nd; shot put, 4th
2007: Ethan Rowe, 400 dash, 7th
2007: Talon Gourley, pole vault, 8th
2004: Gretchen Colwell, shot put, 2nd
2003: Evan Rowe, 400 dash, 6th
1997: 4x100 relay: Alan Clouse, Chad Ortz, Craig McElroy, Seth Rupp, 7th
1997: Alan Clouse, 200 dash, 7th
1995: Heather Copenhaver, high jump, 2nd
1992: 4x800 relay: Angie Shirey, Michelle Johnston, Keli Schoeffel, Michelle Aikins, 2nd
1981: Mark Jones, javelin, 5th
1975: Jeff Greenawalt, javelin, 5th
1968: Sarge Hinderliter, shot put, 5th