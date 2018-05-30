Here are the Redbank Valley state track and field medalists, by year:

2018: Sam Hetrick, high jump, tied-7th

2017: Jared Kespelher, 300-meter hurdles, 4th

2016: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin, 2nd

2015: Brooke Hinderliter, javelin, 1st

2015: Wyatt Hetrick, 110 hurdles, 8th

2014: Korbin Hornberger, discus, 7th

2007: Dan Jordan, discus, 2nd; shot put, 4th

2007: Ethan Rowe, 400 dash, 7th

2007: Talon Gourley, pole vault, 8th

2004: Gretchen Colwell, shot put, 2nd

2003: Evan Rowe, 400 dash, 6th

1997: 4x100 relay: Alan Clouse, Chad Ortz, Craig McElroy, Seth Rupp, 7th

1997: Alan Clouse, 200 dash, 7th

1995: Heather Copenhaver, high jump, 2nd

1992: 4x800 relay: Angie Shirey, Michelle Johnston, Keli Schoeffel, Michelle Aikins, 2nd

1992: Eric Fernstrum, 3,200 run, 7th

1988: Neil Bish, javelin, 7th

1981: Mark Jones, javelin, 5th

1975: Jeff Greenawalt, javelin, 5th

1968: Sarge Hinderliter, shot put, 5th

