NEW BETHLEHEM — Both Redbank Valley soccer teams got off on the right foot Tuesday in a home doubleheader against Keystone.
The Bulldogs broke open a 3-2 halftime lead with five goals in the second half to pull away with a 8-3 rout of the Panthers. In the second game, the Lady Bulldogs ran to an 8-2 win to start the season.
For the Bulldogs, five different players scored goals, as Koltin Kline, Declan Fricko and Tyson Adams each scored two goals while Chase Guntrum and Landon Pence each added a goal. Quinlin Griffin, Jimmy Gundlach, Guntrum, Nick Moore and Pence added assists.
In the first half, Fricko scored on a corner kick from Pence to start the scoring for the Bulldogs. Pence then added his goal off Gundlach’s assist. Just over two minutes later, Kline scored his first goal off Griffin’s helper.
In the second half, Kline scored two minutes in unassisted as did Fricko just over two minutes later. Adams scored twice nine minutes apart, the second off an assist from Moore and Guntrum wrapped up the scoring with less than five minutes left on the clock.
Owen Magagnotti and Ty Sherry each played a half at goalkeeper, combining for 15 saves.
Following the boys, the Lady Bulldogs put five different players in the scoring column as Brooke Eberle led the way with three goals and an assist. Rhiannon Laughlin finished with two goals and an assist while Carley Shick, Austin Kirkpatrick and Karrisa Riechard scored goals.
The Lady Bulldogs scored four goals in each half.
The Bulldogs were back at home Wednesday before hosting West Shamokin next Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs host St. Marys Thursday before Saturday’s trip to Franklin for an 11 a.m. start.
Next Monday and Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs travel to Curwensville and host Brookville.