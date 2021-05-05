NEW BETHLEHEM — As the season winds close to the postseason, the Redbank Valley track and field teams swept the new North Clarion/Clarion co-operative squads Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs improved to 4-1-1 with a 83-67 win while the Lady Bulldogs hiked their mark to 5-1 with a 80-70 decision. Both teams host A-C Valley Thursday, then visit Karns City next Tuesday before next Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational.
Considering a one-year layoff, it’s been a solid season for both teams who try to get more athletes qualified for the postseason. The D9 Class 2A Championships are in Brookville again on May 21.
“It was a slow start with regard to D9 qualifiers, but we seem to be picking up a few qualifiers every meet,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko said. “I feel the athletes really struggled in the beginning of the season due to the year hiatus, but are really getting into the swing of things at this point.
“We are looking forward to our invite next Thursday to help those few that are gaining every meet and hope to have a good showing at districts as well.”
Bulldogs head coach Andy Rex echoed similar points.
“The boys have really impressed the coaching staff. We had to get through those first few weeks and get back into that competitive state of mind and body,” Rex said. “We are starting to get into a nice groove now and the boys are continuing to get more confidence, along with several personal record increases. Obviously, D9 threw us a bit of a wrench in raising several of the D9 qualifying standards after a year layoff.
“The boys accepted that challenge and just stepped up there game. Several have already qualified and we expect many more in the next couple weeks as the peek of the season approaches.”
The Bulldogs won nine events, led by Joe Mansfield’s quadruple-win day. He won the long jump (21 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 11 1/2 inches) while tying for first in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches) with teammate Marquese Gardlock, and running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (46.75) with Landon Pence, Nick Moore and Trenten Rupp.
Gardlock added wins in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles (17.59 and 44.87).
Cam Wagner doubled in the throws, taking the discus (142 feet, 1 inch) and leading a top-five Bulldogs sweep with Kolby Barrett’s impressive mark at second (131 feet, 6 inches) and Brayden Delp in third.
Wagner also won the shot put (43 feet, 6 inches) in 1-4 Bulldogs sweep with Delp and Barrett placing 2-3. Colton Shick won the javelin (131 feet, 7 inches) with Jack Shaffer finishing second.
Remington Orange cleared 9 feet to win the pole vault with Anthony Spence finishing second.
Also for the Bulldogs, Shick was second in the 300 hurdles, third in the 110 hurdles and third in the 200 dash. Levi Shick was third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Moore was third in the 100 dash and Ty Sherry finished third in the 400 dash.
Kyle Watkins was third in the 800 while Pence added two seconds in the long and triple jumps.
For the Lady Bulldogs, Reagen Beamer tripled with wins in the long jump (15 feet), leading a top-five sweep for the Lady Bulldogs with Alivia Huffman and Katie Davis finishing 2-3. Beamer won the triple jump (31 feet, 7 inches) to lead a three-place sweep with Davis and Rhiannon Laughlin finishing 2-3.
Beamer, Alexandra Shoemaker, Davis and Claire Clouse won the 4x100 in 55.02. Clouse was second in the 100 and 200 dashes, and tied for second in the high jump.
Ryley Pago doubled in the 100 hurdles (18.81) and high jump (4 feet, 7 inches) while finishing second in the 300 hurdles. Abby Young finished third in the 100 hurdles.
Lilli Shaffer led a four-place sweep of the javelin (105 feet) with Eryn Bailey and Brooke Snyder finishing 2-3. Clair Henry won the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) with Mackenna Rankin finishing second.
Madison Foringer won the discus (103 feet, 1 inch) and was second in the shot put. Brooklyn Edmonds finished third in the discus.
Also placing was Quinn Fricko, who was third in both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. Ryleigh Smathers and Emma Huffman were 2-3 in the 400 dash. Huffman finished third in the 800.
SATURDAY, May 1
Redbank Valley
hosts four-teamer
At home last Saturday, both teams hosted Clarion-Limestone, Punxsutawney and a limited lineup from Union.
In all, Redbank Valley won nine events, six for the boys and three for the girls.
For the Bulldogs, Joe Mansfield doubled in the long jump (21 feet) and triple jump (43 feet, 5 inches). Colton Shick won the 300 hurdles (48.95) and Cam Wagner threw a season-best 155 feet, 10 inches to win the discus. He also was second in the shot put.
Nick Moore won the 100 dash (12.26).
Also for the Bulldogs, Trenten Rupp cleared a season-high 12 feet, 3 inches in winning the pole vault and also finished third in the high jump and fourth in the long jump.
Landon Pence was second in the long jump and third in the triple jump. Ty Sherry was fourth in the 400 dash.
In the throws, Kolby Barrett and Brayden Delp finished off a 1-2-3 sweep behind Wagner in the discus, both also throwing qualifying distances. Delp and Barrett were fourth and fifth in the shot put.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Claire Clouse won the 100 dash (13.76) and finished second in the 200 while also running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (54.93) with Alexandra Shoemaker, Reagen Beamer and Katie Davis.
Davis made it a double day with a win in the triple jump (32 feet, 4 1/4 inches). Beamer was second in the long and triple jumps.
Claire Henry won the pole vault (9 feet) while Madison Foringer won the discus (104 feet, 5 inches) and finished second in the shot put.
Also for the Lady Bulldogs on the track, Ryley Pago was second in the 100 hurdles, third in the 300s and added a second in the high jump. Ryleigh Smathers was fourth in the 400 dash and Quinn Fricko finished third in the 1,600. Abby Young turned in a fourth in the 300 hurdles.
MacKenna Rankin was second in the pole vault with Brooklyn Edmonds turned in a runner-up finish behind Foringer in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Emma Kemmer was third in the shot put.
In the javelin, Fiona Shaffer finished second to C-L’s Ruby Smith by one inch, 107-11 to 107-10. Lilli Shaffer finished third.
Union’s small contingent managed some production as the Knights got a win from Hayden Smith in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches). Dawson Camper won the shot put (45 feet, 11 inches) with a fifth in the javelin and 11th in the discus.
For the Damsels, Evie Bliss was third in the 200 dash, and fourth in the 100 dash, long jump and javelin.
Both Union teams return to action Wednesday at home at Cranberry. Next Tuesday, their dual meet schedule concludes at home against A-C Valley.
THURSDAY, April 29
Redbank Valley
sweeps Cranberry
At Seneca, both teams swept to wins over the hosts, 88-61 for the boys and 89 1/3-59 2/3.
The Bulldogs won 10 events, led by double winners Cam Wagner, Joe Mansfield and Trenton Rupp.
Wagner won the shot put (40 feet, 7 inches) and discus (135 feet, 9 inches), Rupp took the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and pole vault (12 feet) and Mansfield won the triple jump (41 feet) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (47.03) with Landon Pence, Ashton Kahle and Nick Moore.
Also winning were Marquese Gardlock in the 110 hurdles (17.81), Colton Shick in the 100 dash (11.28), Ty Sherry in the 400 dash (1:00.14).
Moore and Sherry also made it a double-win day by teaming up with Kolby Barrett and Kyle Watkins to win the 4x400 relay.
The Lady Bulldogs also won 10 events as Claire Clouse tripled in the 100 and 200 dashes (13.14 and 29.8) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.78) with Alexandra Shoemaker, Reagen Beamer and Katie Davis.
Davis made it a double with a win in the long jump (13 feet, 11 inches) as did Beamer with a win in the triple jump (31 feet). In the throws, Madison Foringer doubled in the shot put (27 feet, 1 inch) and discus (98 feet, 6 inches).
The 4x800 relay (11:29) also won with Emma Huffman, Lilly Barnett, Quinn Fricko and Ryleigh Smathers. Other wins came from Ryley Pago in the high jump (4 feet, 7 inches) and Claire Henry in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches).
Pago added a second in the 100 hurdles as did Shoemaker in the 100 and 200 dashes. Brooklynn Edmonds was second in the discus and shot put.