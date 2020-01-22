RIMERSBURG — Visiting Redbank Valley came up with a varsity sweep at Union’s Friday Night Fight to Sideline Cancer event last week.
The Bulldogs started sluggish but pulled away for a 53-44 win while the Lady Bulldogs pulled away with a strong third quarter in a 55-43 win over the hosts.
The night served as a fund-raiser night with a cancer survivor walk along with auctions and other raffles to benefit Hope for Your Future. A 3-point shot contest was held to benefit Alexa McCauley.
In the boys’ game, Union led 8-4 after the first quarter before Redbank Valley got things going. A 15-10 second-quarter edge gave the Bulldogs a 19-18 edge. They pulled away in the second half, outscoring the hosts 34-26 to get the win.
Chris Marshall scored 10 of his game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs while Owen Magagnotti finished with 13 points. Bryson Bain scored 12 points, all of them coming in the second half.
Marshall led the team with 12 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots. Bain added 10 rebounds and six assists with Magagnotti chipping in with six rebounds.
The win was the third in four games for the Bulldogs, who improved to 5-9 going into Wednesday’s home game with North Clarion. Friday, the Bulldogs head to Karns City. Next week, the Bulldogs visit Cranberry Wednesday.
For the Knights (6-8), Truman Vereb led the way with 16 points, 11 coming in the second half. Isaac Saylor and Karter Vogle scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
The girls’ game played to a similar theme as Redbank Valley broke a 26-26 halftime tie by outscoring Union 29-17 in the second half, starting with a 16-5 surge in the third quarter.
Lady Bulldogs senior Tara Hinderliter scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half. Alivia Huffman and Lauren Smith scored 14 and 13 points respectively.
Dominika Logue paced the Damsels with 18 points, 12 of them coming in the first half. Keira Croyle finished with 13 points.
In last week’s other games:
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 15
BOYS
C-L 79,
Redbank Valley 56
At home against the visiting Lions, the Bulldogs were outscored 40-24 in the first half.
The Lions’ Hayden Callen turned in a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds and Deion Deas scored 23 points with six assists.
For the Bulldogs, Owen Magagnotti finished with 17 points. Bryson Bain and Chris Marshall scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
Clarion 57,
Union 34
At home against the Bobcats, the Knights fell short to their rivals who had three players reach double figures in scoring.
Cal German scored 16 points with eight assists and five steals. Hunter Craddock and Nick Frederick each scored 10 points.
For the Knights, Truman Vereb was the lone player in double digits with 13 points. Isaac Saylor scored seven points.