March
26-Armstrong
28-Union
April
4-at Keystone
10-at Clarion-Limestone
12-Moniteau
14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville, 9 a.m.
18-Clarion
21-at Hickory Invitational, Hermitage, 9 a.m.
25-at Cranberry
28-at Franklin Invitational, 9 a.m.
May
1-North Clarion
3-A-C Valley
8-at Karns City
10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.
18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.
25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.
Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.