March

26-Armstrong

28-Union

April

4-at Keystone

10-at Clarion-Limestone

12-Moniteau

14-at DeMans Invitational, Brookville, 9 a.m.

18-Clarion

21-at Hickory Invitational, Hermitage, 9 a.m.

25-at Cranberry

28-at Franklin Invitational, 9 a.m.

May

1-North Clarion

3-A-C Valley

8-at Karns City

10-Host Redbank Valley Invitational, 3 p.m.

18-District 9 Championships, Brookville, 1 p.m.

25-26-PIAA Championships, Shippensburg U.

Dual meets begin at 4 p.m.

