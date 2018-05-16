It’s the final week of the regular season and District 9 baseball and softball teams are rushing to get in as many games as possible.
Tuesday’s weather didn’t cooperate for Redbank Valley and Union as all four baseball and softball teams were planning to play doubleheaders — resuming games that were suspended back on May 7 in New Bethlehem and Hawthorn — and playing games originally scheduled for Rimersburg.
However, those won’t be made up as the 9-7 Bulldogs had no remaining games. They’ll now await the announcement of pairings for the District 9 Class 2A baseball playoffs that begin with quarterfinal games next Tuesday.
It’ll likely be a seven- or eight-team bracket with the semifinals set for next Thursday and the championship game scheduled for May 30 at DuBois’ Showers Field.
Pairings will be announced at the end of the week.
The Lady Bulldogs had a Wednesday game at home against Clarion-Limestone. They’re 10-4 going into Wednesday’s regular-season final and will enter the D9 Class 2A softball playoffs.
They’d likely open in the quarterfinals on Monday at a site and time to be determined with the semifinals scheduled for next Wednesday. The final is scheduled for May 31 at DuBois’ Challenger Field.
Pairings will be announced at the end of the week.
Both Union teams will not go to the playoffs. The 2-9 baseball team visited Forest Area in Tionesta Wednesday before traveling to Clarion-Limestone Thursday. The softball team, 0-10, also visits Forest and C-L Wednesday and Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.