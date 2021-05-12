KARNS CITY — In two close decisions, the Redbank Valley track and field teams wrapped up the dual meet schedule with a split at Karns City Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the year 7-1 with a 79-71 win while the Bulldogs fell to 5-2-1 with a 77-73 loss to Karns City.
Both teams host their annual Redbank Valley Invitational Thursday starting at 3 p.m. to wrap up their regular-season schedule.
The District 9 Class 2A Championships are May 21 at Brookville.
The Lady Bulldogs won nine events against Karns Cit, with Quinn Fricko tripling. She won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs (6:40.4 and 14:25.6) while running a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (11:56.21) with Lilli Barnett, Emma Huffman and Ryleigh Smathers.
Smathers won the 400 dash (1:08.1), Huffman won the 800 (2:50.6), Madison Foringer won the discus (87 feet, 3 1/2 inches), Reagen Beamer won the triple jump (31 feet, 6 inches), Ryley Pago took the high jump (4 feet, 7 inches) and Claire Henry won the pole vault (9 feet).
The Bulldogs won eight events with Marquese Gardlock tripling in the 110 and 300 hurdles (17.5 and 45.6), and high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).
Joe Mansfield tripled as well, turning in two solid performances in the long and triple jumps (20 feet, 4 1/2 inches and 42 feet, 5 1/2 inches) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (46.6) with Ashton Kahle, Landon Pence and Nick Moore.
Trenten Rupp won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).
In last week’s meet:
THURSDAY, May 6
Redbank Valley
sweeps ACV
At home against A-C Valley, the hosts swept to wins as the Bulldogs won 105-41 and the Lady Bulldogs breezed to a 112-33 win.
The boys won 12 events as several were double winners.
Marquese Gardlock won both the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.85 and 44.94). Nick Moore won the 400 dash while adding seconds in the 100 and 200 dashes. He also ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (54.78) with Landon Pence, Trenten Rupp and Joe Mansfield.
Mansfield turned in a stellar triple jump win with a leap of 43 feet, 6 1/2 inches. That jump, as per the latest milesplit.com Class 2A state marks recorded on the site, ranks No. 5 in the state. However, it’s No. 3 in D9 as Punxsutawney’s Jacob Ebel (43 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and Cranberry’s Cameron Russell (43 feet, 7 1/2 inches) are ranked Nos. 2 and 4 ahead of him.
Mansfield also finished second in the long jump.
Levi Shick won the 1,600 run (5:27.61) and ran a leg on the winning 4x800 (14:08.75) relay with Kyle Watkins, Owen Fricko and Owen Harmon.
Rupp won the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) with Brayden McCauley taking the 800 run (2:37.65) and finishing second in the 1,600. Colton Shick won the javelin (131 feet, 3 inches) and added seconds in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Antony Spence won the pole vault (11 feet) with Kolby Barrett finishing second in the shot put and discus.
The Lady Bulldogs won 14 events as Claire Clouse, Ryleigh Smathers and Ryley Pago were triple winners. Clouse won the 100 and 200 dashes (13.89 and 29.14) and ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (55.51) with Alexandra Shoemaker, Reagen Beamer and Katie Davis. Smathers won the 400 dash (1:09.30) and ran legs on both the winning 4x800 relay (14:08.83) with Emma Huffman, Lilli Barnett and Quinn Fricko and the 4x400 relay (5:03.04) with Rhiannon Laughlin, Pago and Kenzie Thiel.
Pago won the 100 hurdles (19.52) with Abby Young finishing second. Pago also won the high jump (4 feet, 7 inches) with a second in the 300 hurdles.
Barnett won the 1,600 run (7:46.39) with Fricko second in the 800 and 1,600. Huffman added a win in the 800 (2:57.32) with Shoemaker finishing second in the 200. Finishing behind Pago in the high jump was Alivia Huffman. Beamer and Huffman were second and third in the long jump.
In the throws, Madison Foringer doubled wins in the shot put (28 feet, 11 inches) and discus (96 feet, 6 inches). Brooklyn Edmonds was second in the discus and third in the shot put while Emma Kemmer was second in the shot put and Chloe Wiant third in the discus.
Lilli Shaffer won the javelin (114 feet). Claire Henry won the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) with Makenna Rankin and Abby Downs finishing the sweep at 2-3.
A-C Valley junior Baylee Blauser doubled in the long and triple jumps with high-ranking distances. Her long jump of 18 feet, 3 1/2 inches is the top Class 2A mark in milesplit while the triple jump of 36 feet, 1 1/2 inches ranks No. 6 in the state.
Blauser medaled in both jumps as a freshman, fifth in the triple jump (33 feet, 2 3/4 inches) and eighth in the long jump (17 feet, 1 inch).