NEW BETHLEHEM — The St. Marys and Redbank Valley wrestling teams each entered Tuesday night’s matchup banged up — with each side missing three starters — it was the host Bulldogs who grinded out a hard-fought 33-21 victory.
Redbank finished with an 8-4 edge in bouts won, with their being two no contests, in the first home match sine the passing of legendary coach Ben Kundick. A moment of silence was held in his honor prior to the match,
Despite doubling up the Dutch in wins, the outcome still came down to the final couple weights as St. Marys stayed in the match thanks to bonus points in three of its four victories.
Ultimately, the Bulldogs ability to win the close matches proved to be the difference as they captured three of the four bouts decided by three points or less and five of six that ended with a four-point difference.
Two of those tight wins came late after the Flying Dutchmen pulled even at 21-21 with on a 3-0 win by Jeremy Garthwaite against Ray Schreckengost at 220 pounds. St. Marys bumped up Garthwaite from 195, where there was no match with Aiden Gardner out of the Bulldogs lineup.
The Bulldogs promptly went back on top as heavyweight Kobe Bonanno when side-stepped a shot attempt by Alex Lukashcunis and scored a takedown with five seconds remaining for a 3-1 victory. The Dutch also bumped Lukaschunis up a weight with their heavyweight Colton Swanson being out of action.
Leading 24-21, Redbank 106-pounder Cole Bish all but sealed the win when he decked Tanner Quackenbush in 38 seconds to make it 30-21. The Bulldogs’ win became official when there was no match at 113.
Bulldog Ridge Cook then punctuated the win when he pulled out a 5-2 win against Isaac Dellaquila at 120. Cook scored a takedown in each of the first two periods before tacking on an escape in the third to set the final score.
“We didn’t get the bonus points tonight, but the kids wrestled smart,” said Bulldogs coach Mike Kundick. “They (Dutchmen) were blocking and our kids had a hard time getting in. Then we made a couple mistakes trying to get points.
“All-in-all, we did pretty good with a short team. It’s tough. They did a good thing trying to bump up and probably figured they’d get a pin at 220, and Ray Shreckengost wrestled a fantastic match against a good kid.
“And, Kobe Bonanno wrestled another good match. That was a typical heavyweight match, and then the lightweights came through. St. Marys is a good team. We just came up with more wins tonight.
It was all Bulldogs to start the match as they won the first four bouts to grab a 15-0 lead.
Trenten Rupp got things going with a 6-2 win at 126 against Connor Gausman. Rupp took a 2-1 lead into the second period before scoring a reversal and takedown in the second for a 6-2 advantage.
Gausman chose down in the third but never got out as Rupp rode him out the entire period to finish off the win.
Teammate Dalton Bish followed with an even tighter 6-5 win against Lane Dellaquila. Bish took a 2-0 lead into the second period and added a takedown with 13 seconds left in the second to make it 4-1.
Things then got interesting in the third.
Bish chose neutral and the pair battled on their feet most of the period before Dellaquila took down Bish in the final 30 seconds and got two backpoints out of the move as well.
That put the Dutchmen up 5-4, but he couldn’t finish things off as Bish battled for a reversal with five seconds remaining to pull out the one-point victory.
Kris Shaffer made it three hard fought wins in a row at 138 as he won a see-saw battle against Logan Mosier, 11-7.
Shaffer used a pair of first-period takedown to lead 4-2, but Mosier came up with a pair of escapes and a takedown in the second to even things at 6-6 after two periods.
The Bulldog regained the lead with a reversal midway through the third and sealed his win when he put Mosier on his back for three nearfall points late in the period.
Ethan Wiant capped Redbank’s opening run with a second-period of Kaden Snelick at 145. The Bulldog built a 9-0 lead in the second before securing the fall in 2:57.
St. Marys finally got on the board at 152 when Gregory Tettis pinned gage Snyder to end a wild bout.
Snyder hit two big moves in the opening period and appeared to be well on control up 9-1 after two minutes. All that changed in the second though. Tettis took down the Bulldog just seven seconds into the period and never let him go — pinning Snyder in 2:47.
Dutchman Nick Crisp then received a forfeit at 160, while teammate Raivis Bobby pinned Noah Anderson in 3:29 at 170 to give St. Marys its lone lead of the night at 18-15. Bobby led 13-4 at the time of the fall
Redbank got back on the board at 182 when Hudson Martz pinned Waylon Wehler in 41 seconds in a bout that saw Wehler hurt himself as the two hit the mat on an initial takedown attempt by the Bulldog.
Wehler was checked out and said he wanted to continue before being pinned. He continued to receive treatment following his bout.
St. Marys then bumped Garthwaite from 195 up to 220, with his win tying the match again before Redbank won the final three weights contested to come away with the overall victory.
“We wrestled scrappy,” said St. Marys coach Dom Surra. “There were a bunch of three-point matches. The matches early on were really tight and they won most of the close ones.
“I thought it would be a close dual coming in, even with our guys out. We just can’t seem to catch a break with the injury bug. We haven’t had a match yet where we’ve had all our guys in the lineup at the same time this year.
“We made some moves tonight to try to get some matchups. You have to do what you have to do to win, and that’s what we did tonight. Generally, I thought the guys wrestled well. Right now, we just have to get healthy (moving forward).”
Redbank Valley travels to the Fred Bell Tournament this weekend in Grove City, while St. Marys hosts Curwensville Thursday for Senior Night.