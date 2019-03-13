Year;Coach;W-L-T;D9 Finish/Duals
1950-51;Jesse Caldwell;0-4
1951-52;Jesse Caldwell;2-8
1952-53;Jesse Caldwell;10-4
1953-54;Jesse Caldwell;4-8-2
1954-55;Jesse Caldwell;4-8;2nd
1955-56;Jesse Caldwell;3-7-2;3rd
1956-57;Jesse Caldwell;5-8;4th
1957-58;Jesse Caldwell;3-10-1;T-3rd
1958-59;Jesse Caldwell;4-8;3rd
1959-60;Jesse Caldwell;2-9;5th
1960-61;Jesse Caldwell;5-8;4th
1961-62;Jesse Caldwell;9-4-1;4th
1962-63;Jesse Caldwell;6-5;3rd
1963-64;Jesse Caldwell;6-4;4th
1964-65;Jesse Caldwell;8-5;4th
1965-66;Jesse Caldwell;12-1;4th
1966-67;Jesse Caldwell;10-2-1;4th
1967-68;Jesse Caldwell;6-6-1;5th
1968-69;Jesse Caldwell;10-4;5th
1969-70;Ben Kundick;9-5;6th
1970-71;Ben Kundick;10-4;6th
1971-72;Ben Kundick;10-3-1;5th
1972-73;Ben Kundick;10-4;3rd
1973-74;Les Bressler;11-3;2nd
1974-75;Les Bressler;11-3;2nd
1975-76;Ben Kundick;11-1;1st
1976-77;Ben Kundick;7-3;1st
1977-78;Ben Kundick;7-3;3rd
1978-79;Ben Kundick;2-9
1979-80;Ben Kundick;8-7;2nd
1980-81;Ben Kundick;10-1;1st
1981-82;Ben Kundick;11-1;3rd
1982-83;Ben Kundick;8-5;10th
1983-84;Ben Kundick;11-2;2nd
1984-85;Ben Kundick;11-2;2nd
1985-86;Ben Kundick;10-3;6th
1986-87;Ben Kundick;12-3
1987-88;Ben Kundick;8-6
1988-89;Ben Kundick;15-1;2nd
1989-90;Ben Kundick;8-4;2nd
1990-91;Ben Kundick;10-1;2nd
1991-92;Ben Kundick;8-4;2nd
1992-93;Ben Kundick;11-1;2nd
1993-94;Dan Carey;10-2;2nd
1994-95;Dan Carey;10-1;3rd
1995-96;Dan Carey;7-4;3rd
1996-97;Dan Carey;7-5;6th
1997-98;Dan Carey;7-5;4th
1998-99;Dan Carey;7-5;7th
1999-00;Dan Carey;7-5;3rd
2000-01;Mike Kundick;4-9;7th
2001-02;Mike Kundick;9-4;2nd
2002-03;Mike Kundick;8-5;6th
2003-04;Mike Kundick;4-8;10th
2004-05;Mike Kundick;4-8;11th
2005-06;Mike Kundick;13-8;5th
2006-07;Mike Kundick;15-3;2nd
2007-08Mike Kundick;13-4;1st
2008-09;Mike Kundick 3-7;2nd
2009-10;Mike Kundick;8-2;3rd
2010-11;Mike Kundick;7-4;4th
2011-12;Mike Kundick;8-2;3rd
2012-13;Mike Kundick 12-2;1st/1st
2013-14;Mike Kundick;9-4;2nd/2nd
2014-15;Mike Kundick;12-4;2nd/2nd
2015-16;Mike Kundick;12-5;8th/2nd
2016-17;Mike Kundick;11-7;8th/NA
2017-18;Mike Kundick;8-7;7th/NA
2018-19;Mike Kundick;17-3;5th/NA
TOTALS;570-312-9
COACHING RECORDS
;Years;W-L-T
Ben Kundick;22;207-73-1
Mike Kundick;14;177-96
Jesse Caldwell;19;109-110-8
Dan Carey;7;55-27
Les Bressler;2;22-6
