SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for Redbank Valley at this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. The top four finishers qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 7-9.
Each regional bracket is made up of 12 wrestlers, the top four finishers from District 9 and now the top eight finishers from District 10, up two more berths from last year.
Friday, preliminary round bouts begin at 5:30 p.m. with quarterfinals following.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the first round of consolations followed by the semifinals and then the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolation finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. followed by the finals at around 5:15 p.m.
D10 power Reynolds has the most regional wrestlers with 11, one more than D9 champion Brockway. D10’s Greenville and Union City, along with D9’s Redbank Valley and Kane are all sending eight to Sharon. Brookville qualified seven for regionals.
In all, 12 D9 schools account for 56 regional qualifiers while 30 different D10 schools combined to qualify 112 for regionals.
For complete brackets, go to www.flowrestling.org. Click “floarena” on the pulldown menu and look for the tournament listing.
Bulldogs headed to Sharon:
106 pounds: Ridge Cook, Fr. (22-10)
The Bulldogs’ fourth-placer opens with District 10-5 seed and unranked Lucas Munsee (27-10) of Corry in the preliminary round. The winner gets reigning state champion and No. 1-ranked Gary Steen of Reynolds. He’s ranked eighth nationally by flowrestling.org.
Along with going 0-2 against Brookville’s Owen Reinsel, who is on the other side of the bracket, Cook split with Jamestown’s Mitchell Headley and lost to General McLane’s Hunter Robison during the season. One of those wrestlers meet Reinsel in the quarterfinals.
113: Trenten Rupp, Soph. (21-8)
The Bulldogs’ D9 champion, unranked, opens in the quarterfinals against the winner of the 10-4 vs. 10-6 prelim match, either Cambridge Springs sophomore Ayden Miller (28-10) or Reynolds junior Cole Bayless (20-10).
Rupp was pinned by Miller at Grove City’s Fred Bell Memorial Tournament during the season.
Three D10 wrestlers are ranked in the top 10, including D10 runner-up Adam Brest of General McLane who is ranked No. 4 and is a likely semifinal foe. Eisenhower’s Logan Jaquay, the D10 champ, and Jamestown’s Chase McLaughlin are ranked No. 5 and No. 9 respectively and are on the other side of the bracket. Those two could likely meet in the quarterfinals since McLaughlin fell to fifth at districts last week. Both went to states last year with Jaquay finishing eighth. McClaughlin pinned Rupp at the Christmas Duals.
120: Brayden Altobelli, Sr. (26-7)
The Bulldogs’ third-placer, ranked No. 23, gets D10 seventh-place Tyler Pfaff (19-14) of Jamestown in the prelims with the winner getting D10 runner-up and No-10-ranked Hunter Thompson (35-3) of Titusville in the quarterfinals.
Reynolds’ D10 champion and Harvard recruit Beau Bayless is on the other side of the bracket. He’s a three-time state medalist, who finished third last year after winning a title two years ago.
126: Mason Songer, Sr. (30-4)
The D9 third-placer and returning state qualifier, ranked No. 24 in the state, has a preliminary round matchup with D10 seventh place Michael Berger (21-16) of Mercer in the first round with the winner getting D10 runner-up Andrew Ischo of Reynolds in the quarterfinals. Ischo is ranked No. 14 in the state, right behind D10 champion Bryce Knauf of Greenville. He’s ranked No. 13 and on the other side of the bracket.
D9 champion Anthony Glasl of Brockway is ranked No. 4 and on the same side of the bracket as Songer while Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli is ranked No. 5 and on the other side of the bracket.
132: Ethan Wiant, Jr. (31-6)
Ranked No. 26, Wiant is one of five state-ranked wrestlers in the weight class, led by Cambridge Springs’ D10 champion and Edinboro recruit Tye Varndell, who is No. 2 in the state and on the other side of the bracket. He finished fourth at states last year.
Reynolds’ Kaedon Berger, Northwestern’s John Wheeler and General McLane’s Matt Leehan were ranked 14-16-17 respectively. Wiant wrestles either Leehan (32-13) or Eisenhower’s Gannon Jaquay (22-16) in the quarterfinals after they match up in their 10-4 vs. 10-6 prelimin round bout.
Wiant and Leehan split their bouts and lost a 9-2 decision to Wheeler at the Fred Bell Tournament. Wheeler could be a semifinal foe. Varndell is on the other side of the bracket.
138: Hunter Martz, Sr. (7-6)
The D9 runner-up Martz is in a bracket that features three D10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10, led by No. 2 Kenny Kiser of Saegertown. Mercer’s Alex Chess ands Reynolds’ Rocco Bartolo, a third-place finisher at states last year, are ranked No. 8 and 9 respectively.
Bartolo wound up third at districts last week, putting him in a prelim bout against Union City’s Judah Gardner, the D10 eighth-placer, with the winner getting Martz in the quarterfinals. Chess is also on the same side of the bracket, likely waiting in the semifinals.
Kiser and Kane’s D9 champion Noah Blankenship, ranked No. 25, are on the other side of the bracket.
145: Dalton Bish, Soph. (16-9)
Bish, the D9 fourth-placer, opens with D10 fifth-placer and No. 21-ranked Jarrod Rodgers (21-12) of Titusville in the prelims with the winner getting D10 champion Jackson Spires of General McLane in the quarterfinals.
Northwestern’s Caiden Mooney, the D10 runner-up and a returning state qualifier, was the highest ranked wrestler in the weight class going into last weekend at No. 13. He’s on the other side of the bracket with D9 champion Zach Holland. Girard’s Marshall Marfinetz (19), Spires (20) and Conneaut’s Wes Davenport (22) are also ranked.
182: Hudson Martz, Soph. (23-10)
Martz, the D9 fourth-placer, opens with Maplewood’s D10 fifth-placer J.D. McFadden (30-7), who was ranked No. 17 in the state going into last weekend, in the prelims. The winner gets D10 champion Gavin Henry of Union City, ranked No. 4 in the state, in the quarterfinals.
D9 champion and No. 3-ranked Garrett McClintick of Brockway is on the other side of the bracket with D10 runner-up and No. 16-ranked Kaleb Kamerer of Slippery Rock. D9 runner-up Braden MacBeth of Brookville is on the same side of the bracket as Martz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.