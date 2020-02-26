SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for Redbank Valley at this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. The top four finishers qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 5-7.
Each regional bracket is made up of 12 wrestlers, the top four finishers from District 9 and the top eight finishers from District 10.
Friday, preliminary round bouts begin at 5:30 p.m. with quarterfinals following.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the first round of consolations followed by the semifinals and then the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolation finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. followed by the finals at around 5:15 p.m.
D10 power Reynolds has the most regional wrestlers with its entire lineup 14 with seven district champions. D9 champion Brookville sends the second-most with 10 with Corry of D10 sending nine. Johnsonburg is sending eight to Sharon while the Bulldogs, Kane and Port Allegany of D9 send seven. From D10, Saegertown sends seven while General McLane and Mercer qualified six apiece. Brockway also sends six this weekend.
In all, 12 D9 schools account for 56 regional qualifiers while 29 different D10 schools combined to qualify 112 for regionals.
For complete brackets, go to www.flowrestling.org. Click “floarena” on the pulldown menu and look for the tournament listing.
Bulldogs headed to Sharon:
113 pounds: Ridge Cook, So. (27-9)
Cook’s second trip to regionals is one spot better with a third-place district finish. He’ll open with Corry sophomore Kayden Reyda (24-19) with the winner getting No. 18-ranked freshman Connor Saylor of Hickory. Saylor lost in the D10 final to No. 2 Gary Steen, 11-3.
Brookville’s D9 champion Owen Reinsel, ranked No. 6, is also on the same side of the bracket as Cook. With Steen on the other side of the bracket is Port Allegany’s runner-up and No. 9-ranked Bryent Johnson of Port Allegany.
126: Trenten Rupp, Jr. (19-10)
The D9 runner-up opens in the quarterfinals with the 10-8 vs. 10-3 winer, either Corry senior Derek Hurd (32-14) or Titusville senior Seth Donovan (36-4). Donovan is ranked No. 12 in the state.
Also on Rupp’s side of the bracket is D10 champion Connor Pierce of Harbor Creek. He’s ranked No. 8 in the state. D9 champion Braedon Johnson of Port Allegany, ranked No. 13, is on the other side of the bracket with D10 runner-up and No. 19-ranked Alex Kightlinger of Saegertown.
132: Dalton Bish, Jr. (23-10)
The D9 fourth-placer opens in the first round with D10 fifth-placer Eli Buck (21-15), a sophomore from Sharon. The winner gets No. 4-ranked Kaedon Berger, the D10 champion from Reynolds, in the quarterfinals.
On the other side of the bracket is D9 champion and No. 2-ranked Anthony Glasl of Brockway and No. 7 Matt Leehan of General McLane. Bish lost a 11-0 major decision to Leehan at the Fred Bell Memorial Tournament in Grove City in January.
145: Ethan Wiant, Sr. (34-0)
The unbeaten D9 champion and No. 6-ranked Wiant faces the 10-4 vs. 10-6 winner, either Corry senior Nick Lapinski (39-10) or Commodore Perry sophomore Clayton Smith (28-11), in the quarterfinals.
Wiant’s likely semifinal foe is D10 runner-up Alex Chess (18-4), a senior from Mercer. Chess is ranked No. 14 while D10 champion Jackson Spires of General McLane, ranked 11th, and No. 18 Joel Huck of Fort LeBoeuf are on the other side of the bracket.
Wiant heads into the weekend with 107 career wins, ranking him No. 8 in team history. Jimmy McCauley is No. 7 with 113 wins.
195: Aiden Gardner, Jr. (22-5)
The D9 runner-up Gardner, ranked No. 8, faces the winner of the 10-3 vs. 10-8 matchup between Corry sophomore Hayden Linkerof (37-5), who is ranked No. 6 in the state, and Saegertown sophomore Josh Perrine (14-21) in the quarterfinals.
Also on Gardner’s side of the bracket is D10 champion and No. 5-ranked Brayden Herbster of Reynolds. D9 champion and No. 2-ranked Eric Johnson of Brockway and D10 runner-up and No. 12 Trevor Tursky of Conneaut are on the other side of the bracket.
220: Ray Shreckengost, So. (15-11)
The D9 fourth-placer opens with D10 fifth-placer Isaac DeVault (32-12), a junior from Lakeview who pinned Shreckengost at the Fred Bell Tournament in Grove City in January. The winner gets D10 champion and No. 8 Joey King of Maplewood in the quarterfinals.
Also on Shreckengost’s side of the bracket is No. 10 Evan Miller of Reynolds and No. 17 Justin Young, the D9 runner-up from Port Allegany. D9 champion and No. 5 Nathan Taylor and No. 9 Cael Black, the D10 runner-up from Eisenhower, are on the other side of the bracket.
HWT: Kobe Bonanno, Jr. (26-5)
The D9 runner-up ranked No. 25 in the state opens with the winner of the first-round matchup of 10-3 vs. 10-8, either Reynolds’ No. 9-ranked Rocco John-Daniello or Eisenhower’s Jesse Gourley, in the quarterfinals.
Also on Bonanno’s side of the bracket is D10 champion Jordan Schell of Girard. He’s ranked No. 22 while reigning state champion and D9 champion Colby Whitehill and No. 17 Xavier Reyda of Corry are on the other side of the bracket.