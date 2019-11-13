DuBOIS — To appreciate the present, one must sometimes review the past as Redbank Valley and unbeaten Coudersport prepare for Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff in the District 9 Class 1A Championship game in DuBois.
For just a few paragraphs, although it’s a painful reminder for the 9-2 Redbank Valley Bulldogs:
— Final score: 56-0 Coudersport over Redbank Valley in the first meeting in Coudersport back on Oct. 12.
— The Bulldogs had 14 possessions, punting on nine of them, turning it over on three with two leading directly to touchdowns on interception returns.
— The Bulldogs were limited to 83 yards on 43 plays, taking just four snaps in Coudersport territory.
— The Bulldogs lost starting quarterback Gunner Mangiantini to a season-ending injury early in the third quarter while trailing 36-0. While the loss had no bearing on the final outcome, it did play a part in the following week’s 28-6 loss to Union/A-C Valley.
— Coudersport piled up 373 yards of offense with quarterback Hayden Keck and running back Travis Gleason both going over 100 yards with 111 and 108 yards respectively.
Clearly, the result was convincing and the Bulldogs get another shot at the defending champions a little over a month later.
Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold remembers the story line then and while perception isn’t at all reality, it certainly wasn’t the same then as it is now.
“Going into that first game, all of the pressure was on us. We were the top ranked team in the district (as per at least one ranking at D9Sports.Com) and the favorite by many to win. We had everything to lose and lose we did. Badly,” Gold said.
“Saturday, I’m sure it will be the exact opposite,” he continued. “We’re going to get off the bus from a much shorter trip with the opportunity to compete for 48 minutes to call ourselves champions. We’re supposed to lose. We’re supposed to get blown out. That’s the belief of everyone outside of our locker room. Inside our room, however, we are excited to go against one of the best football teams in the state to make a statement as to where we stand and accomplish something that has not been done here in 26 years.
“How can you not be excited for that?”
It’s the first trip to a title game since 2013’s 55-0 loss to Clarion in Class 1A. Prior to that it was a 42-15 loss to Brookville in the Class 2A final in 2004, which was the Bulldogs’ first trip to the final since their last championship in 1996’s 7-0 win over Port Allegany in the Class 2A final.
While the Bulldogs were avenging their loss to Union/A-C Valley last Friday night, Coudersport advanced to the final and improved to 10-0 with a 35-6 win over Smethport.
As the Falcons defense has all season, it bottled up the Hubbers and limited them to just 43 yards of offense, including minus-5 yards rushing.
Offensively, the Falcons put quarterback Hayden Keck and Brandt Kightlinger over 100 yards rushing as they ran for 243 overall. Keck ran for 104 yards on 16 carries with three touchdowns. He also threw a TD pass to John Minor, finishing with 47 yards on 3-for-5 passing.
Kightlinger went for 100 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown. He was filling in for injured starter Travis Gleason, whose status is unknown going into Saturday.
The Falcons average 297 yards rushing per game and Gleason (141-1,178, 19 TDs) and Keck (109-725, 13 TDs) account for most of that. Kightlinger is up to 248 yards and six TDs on 32 carries.
Completing just 29 of 49 passes for the season, Keck has thrown for 764 yards and six TDs against just two interceptions. Minor has 10 catches for 318 yards and four TDs.
“In our mind, Keck is their best player,” Gold said. “They have athletes around him, but he’s the one that makes it all work. You can see in just about every game they played that when they needed a spark he put the team on his shoulders and did what he needed to do. His presence is felt on the other side of the ball as well as was evidenced in our first game against them.
“He’s disciplined in running their triple option and it’s quite clear that he wants the ball in his hands. He’s a gamer. We have to have guys that can match that gamer mentality and be willing to go toe-to-toe with him.”
The Falcons have allowed just five touchdowns and 32 points all season, shutting out six opponents.
Linebacker Kolby VanWhy was the Small-North Defensive MVP. Cale Ayers, the Offensive Lineman of the Year and another key defensive lineman with Kightlinger, Minor at cornerback and Keck with his team-high four interceptions in the secondary, are other key contributors. Thomas Wilson, who also missed last week’s game with Gleason, was leading the team in tackles per game.
For the Bulldogs to reverse their fortunes, they’ll have to work for with a better result on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball from the first meeting and go from there.
“There are some personnel moves and schematical things we changed up and plan to throw at them, but it’s a championship game,” Gold said. “As good as they are, we are a good football team too and we wouldn’t be here if that were not true. So while we study, prepare, and practice, we need to keep that in the back of our mind. We believe that we are a better football team than what we put on display on Oct. 12.”
The Bulldogs go into the weekend averaging 32.1 points per game while giving up 14.9 points. They’re also averaging 324 yards of offense — 213 rushing and 111 passing.
Freshman Cam Wagner, who replaced Mangiantini at quarterback, has completed 37 of 77 passes for 421 yards with six TDs and two interceptions, most of that since Mangiantini’s injury.
Ray Shreckengost (110-738, 10 TDs), Kobe Bonanno (62-425, 9 TDs) and Hudson Martz (67-391, 6 TDs) are the leading rushers.
Ethan Hetrick (26-431, 4 TDs), Sam Hetrick (22-332, 6 TDs) and Javin Brentzel (28-185, 1 TDs) are the primary receiving targets for Wagner.
Defensively, the Bulldogs are led by their Small School-South Defensive Lineman of the Year Ethan Hetrick (48 tackles, 13.5 sacks), and fellow all-conference defensive end Joe Mansfield (team-high 74 tackles, 10 sacks) and linebacker Chase Bish (56 tackles). Sam Hetrick, at defensive back, leads the team with five interceptions.
Saturday’s winner gets either District 10 champion Farrell or District 5 champion Tussey Mountain next week in the PIAA quarterfinals. Those teams meet Saturday as well in Slippery Rock.
Last year, Coudersport lost 58-6 to Farrell, which went on to win the state title, beating Lackawanna Trail 55-20.