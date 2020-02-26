HYDE — Not much has gone wrong for Redbank Valley Bulldogs senior Ethan Wiant this year so far on the wrestling mat.
In fact, at 34-0, nothing.
Wiant, last year’s 132-pound champion and a returning state qualifier who is ranked No. 6 in the state, won the 12-man bracket at 145 pounds with a 4-0 record with three pins, including his third-period pin of Johnsonburg freshman Kaden Dennis in the final.
“He wrestled a strong freshman in the final and wrestled good the whole way through the tournament,” Bulldogs head coach Mike Kundick said. “He’s just consistent, doesn’t get into a lot of trouble, but we got into some there in the semis, but he pulled out of that and took control of the match.
“He’s just wrestling at a higher level right now.”
Wiant led Dennis, the No. 3 seed, 9-0 before pinning him with 48 seconds left in the bout. He survived a semifinal scare when Brockway’s Tanner Morelli tied things up in the second period with two back points, but Wiant recovered and got out of trouble for an 8-4 win.
“It feels awesome. Last year was exciting, but this year is more exciting with my senior year,” Wiant said. “I’m 34-0 now and it feels fantastic. I’m just trying to stay relaxed … I focused on today, not on the future with regionals and trying to keep myself calm.”
The Clarion University recruit is right where he wants to be as he carries momentum into regionals. He knew he had to take care of business at districts first against Dennis in the final.
“I knew a little bit about him,” Wiant said. “I heard on papowerwrestling.com that he was one of the top upcoming freshmen, so I knew he was going to be pretty decent match. I just went out there and did what I do best. I just kept scoring, making sure to control the match and then I hit the cradle.”
Wiant is 34-0 with 22 pins this year and now 107-22 with 47 pins for his career, but he wants a state medal to go along with that and it’s off to Sharon to work to get that accomplished.
“Jackson Spires of General McLane and Alex Chess from Mercer are the guys I know who are good in the bracket, those are the two,” Wiant said. “So I’m focused on them and everyone else because it’s a tough region.”
So Wiant, er Clark Kent, er, Superman, heads to the next round of the postseason.
Yeah, Clark Kent, if he’s wearing his glasses.
“That came from Coach’s wife (Lori) and she always called me that, but Coach says I wrestle like Superman when I take my glasses off.”
Wiant will take state medalist, or better than that, as a new nickname in a couple weeks, that’s for sure.
“A regional medal, then state medal,” he agreed.