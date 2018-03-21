NEW BETHLEHEM — Now if the weather could clear up some.
Even for the Redbank Valley track and field teams, a sluggish preseason has held back some overall skill event work and the upcoming wintry forecast over the weekend could affect the status of next week.
Both teams are set to host Armstrong Monday and Union Wednesday, weather permitting.
“It’s been a tough preseason, to say the least,” said Lady Bulldogs head coach Mike Fricko, whose team finished 14th at districts and 6-5 in dual meets. “This coming week is important and hopefully will set the tone for the season ahead.”
That’s to be determined of course with the shaky weather, but Fricko and the rest of the staff have 41 girls to work with, including returning state qualifier in senior high jumper Emily Gourley.
Gourley finished in a three-way tie for second place at districts to earn her first trip to the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg. There, Gourley cleared 4 feet, 10 inches and tied for 18th.
“Emily is set to have another impressive season,” Fricko said. “Her experience at states last year has her ready for more of the same and I believe she’ll get there again. She has risen as a true captain among the jumpers.”
Sophomore Brooke Eberle was the next highest individual district placewinner for the Lady Bulldogs, tying for fifth in the high jump, but an injury has forced her to miss the season.
Juniors Paiton Rizzo and Elizabeth Hook were district qualifiers in the other jumps, Rizzo finishing tied for sixth and scoring points in the long jump while Hook was 16th in triple jump.
“I also think Paiton and Elizabeth will have impressive seasons and they have been working hard in spite of the pre-season weather,” Fricko said. “Juniors Kelsie Elmer and Hope Spence might surprise a few people in their first seasons with the team.”
On the track, Rizzo, Hook and returning 100-meter dash qualifier Haley Minich are back from the fourth-place 4x100 relay while junior Elisabeth Robinson and sophomore Carley Shick return from the seventh-place 4x800 relays.
“Of course, I’m very excited about the running crew,” Fricko said. “I think the 4x100 could be in district contention with returning relay members in Rizzo, Hook and Minich. I believe we have several athletes that could rise to the occasion to round out the relay team. Haley has the ability to have a breakout season in the 100 and 200.
“Elisabeth, Carley and Kim Westover will be the core of the 4x800 and we look for freshman Rhiannon Laughlin to step up and contribute.”
Shick is the lead runner in the team’s middle-distance events while Westover is the top 1,600 runner. Senior Sarah Hopper and junior Madison Martinka are the lead hurdlers in a young group of newcomers.
In the throws, it’s seniors Maddy Marshall and Grace Dougherty, and sophomore Karlee Wells leading the way. The trio finished ninth, 12th and 18th in the discus respectively at districts. Marshall was 12th in the javelin while Wells placed 16th.
“Even with a deep field of female throwers in the district, I expect to see some quality action from Maddy as she was our top thrower in all three events last season,” Fricko said. “Grace and Karlee Wells should both continue to improve and I expect to see them both qualify early for district competition. Sophomore Taylor King started throwing discus during preseason and we look for her to pick up some points along the way as well.”
With a big roster to work from, Fricko knows he has other contributors ready to step forward. Also part of the roster is former softball standout Lexi Holt.
“Track is such a diverse sport, it’s nice to have a senior group that can help the coaches and lead practices in their respective events,” Fricko said. “We have that with these girls. In addition to the veterans, we have a large group of first-timers to the sport that will be significant members of the team. Overall, we have the makings of a solid team.”
The overall coaching staff includes boys’ head coach Andy Rex along with Megan Harmon, Billy Weaver, Jordan Popolis, Lynde Edmonds and Ron Wiser.
ROSTER
Seniors: Grace Dougherty, Emily Gourley, Lexi Holt, Sarah Hopper, Kayln Kunselman, Maddy Marshall, Haley Minich, Maggie Rankin, Zoie Stewart, Kim Westover.
Juniors: Kelsie Elmer, Taylor Farraino, Elizabeth Hook, Madison Martinka, Paiton Rizzo, Elisabeth Robinson, Adriana Shilling, Hope Spence, Katelynn Young, Mackenzie Young.
Sophomores: Frankie Dinger, Tara Hinderliter, Megan Gourley, Kennedy Heeter, Taylor King, Carley Shick, Kianna Shreckengost, Karlee Wells.
Freshmen: Josey Adams, Josie Delp, Clara Gourley, Breianna Hartzell, Megan Himes, Alaina Hook, Emma Huffman, Austin Kirkpatrick, Rhiannon Laughlin, Kassidy Lee, Brianna Minich, Karissa Reichard, Zoey Troup.
