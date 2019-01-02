RIMERSBURG — A home championship game is perhaps what every player and coach dream of, whether it be of a high stakes nature or a Christmas Tournament.
Whatever the case may be, that’s exactly what the Union Golden Knights got last Friday night after advancing in the inaugural Union Christmas tourney the night before with a 61-55 victory over Saegertown.
Nonetheless, the home squad was not able to hold off visiting Reynolds in a nail-biter that came down to the last shot, 52-50.
The Golden Knights, who fell to 3-5 going into Friday’s trip to Keystone, took a 5-4 early first quarter lead and didn’t look back for almost the entirety of the contest, increasing their lead to as high as 13 points early in the second half.
Still, the visiting Raiders chipped away at the Golden Knights until they finally regained a long-lost lead with 20 seconds left in the game, one they would not relinquish.
Still, Union Head Coach Eric Mortimer was content with his team’s effort in a narrow margined defeat.
“They did everything we wanted them to do,” Mortimer said. “I’m very happy with the guys. They wanted this. They almost got it. They got there and they just couldn’t get over the hump.”
After Keystone Friday, the Knights visit North Clarion next Tuesday.
Against Reynolds, Caden Rainey led the Knights with a game-high 17 points, including shooting 9-for-12 from the charity stripe. Nolan Cumberland and Quintin Weaver found the score sheet as well, combining for 16 points by each putting up eight points in the effort. Truman Vereb scored eight of his nine points in the first quarter with a combination of two 3-pointers and a layup.
“He’s a heck of a shooter,” Mortimer said of Vereb. “I just think the world of him. He can penetrate, he can shoot the jumper. He’s learning. They’re all getting so much better.”
Reynolds began the game with the lead early on, before a Nolan Cumberland three point make gave Union its 5-4 lead in the first quarter. From there Vereb would hit two threes on consecutive possessions, extending the Golden Knights’ advantage to five. A Rainey floater with 20 seconds left in the opening frame gave Union a 19-12 lead.
Union took advantage of aggressive defense from Reynolds, scoring over a quarter of their first-half points from the foul line. The Raiders finished the game with 21 team fouls to the Golden Knights’ 11.
Early in the third, the Golden Knights’ lead reached its 13 point apex with a Rainey drive and finish, making the score 35-22 two minutes into the period. The Raiders, however, went on a 14-8 run to finish the third quarter, by way of a balanced offensive attack, six points from Shyne Sims, as well as four points from Luke Faber and four more split between Jake Lorent and Josh Szymczak.
In the fourth, Reynolds’ leading scorer Chance Westover scored six of his team leading 14 points to help keep the Raiders within striking distance. With three minutes remaining, a Szymczak score tied the game at 48 all after Westover picked off a pass at half-court and sent a transitioning Raider to the hoop, where the shot was missed and put back by Szymczak.
The score did not change until 38 seconds remained, when a Reynolds foul gave Vereb two foul shots, as Union had entered the double bonus. Vereb made one, and the Golden Knights took a one-point lead. A drive and finish by Sims with 20 seconds left gave Reynolds its first lead since early in the first period. A foul on the subsequent Union possession once again put a Golden Knights on the line, this time being Rainey. The freshman guard hit one of his two allotted shots to tie the game.
After a Reynolds timeout with 7 seconds left, the Raiders were able to find a wide-open Aidan Mull beneath the basket to regain the lead once again. After using its final timeout and with three seconds on the clock, Union used two passes to set up Vereb for a long 3-point attempt, which hit the backboard and rim, missing the mark just after the buzzer sounded.
For Mortimer, the opportunity for his team to host a Christmas tournament for the first time made the night and the one before special, even as a runner up.
“I think it’s a good thing to be here,” Mortimer said. “It’s our court and we have to protect our court. The kids just enjoyed it.”
In the first-round win over Saegertown, the Knights put four players in double-figure scoring led by Rainey’s 18 points. Nolan Cumberland scored 15 points while Carter Vogle scored 11 points. Vereb scored 10 points with eight rebounds and four assists.
Reynolds beat Venango Catholic, 92-58, in the other first-round game. In the consolation game on Friday, Saegertown beat Venango Catholic, 50-38.
