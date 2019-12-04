RIMERSBURG — Here are earlies entries from the Rimersburg Rod & Gun Club’s 61st Annual Big Buck Contest. Hunter, hometown and buck size and location of harvest are listed:
— Jake Bowser, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 157 pounds, Mahoning Township
— Rod McGinnis, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 173 pounds, Mahoning Township
— Ron Brown, Distant, 8-point, 125 pounds, Plum Creek
— Scott Fowkes, Mayport, 10-point, 148 pounds, Porter Township
— Sam Hetrick, New Bethlehem, 6-point, 132 pounds, Porter Township
— Doug Hetrick, New Bethlehem, 9-point, 131 pounds, Porter Township
— Tye Elder, Parker, 9-point, 140 pounds, Licking Township
— Chad Nagel, East Brady, 14-point, 141 pounds, Brady Township
— Rheuben Early, Rimersburg, 8-point, 138 pounds, Madison Township
— Steve Garven, Parker, 7-point, 162 pounds, Toby Township
— Gary Wiant, Shippenville, 7-point, 115 pounds, Paint Township
— Logan Dwing, Clarion, 6-point, 142 pounds, Piney Township
— Mitchell Hanlon, Pittsburgh, 8-point, 162 pounds, Piney Township
— John Wee, Parker, 8-point, 128 pounds, Toby Township
— Alexandria Bearfield, Callensburg, 9-point, 107 pounds, Madison Township
— Jim Palmer, New Castle, 9-point, 152 pounds, Toby Township
— Tom Wilson, Rimersburg, 8-point, 127 pounds, Toby Township
— Ed Ruffner, Rimersburg, 6-point, 116 pounds, Toby Township
— Mike Minium, Oil City, 7-point, 146 pounds, Ashland Township
— Bud Crissman, New Bethlehem, 8-point, 123 pounds, Mahoning Township
— Dave Kline, Oak Ridge, 4-point, 128 pounds, Monroe Township
— Chelsea Jordan, Parker, 8-point, 115 pounds, Sugar Creek Township
— David Jordan, East Brady, 8-point, 115 pounds, Sugar Creek Township
— Dave Mills, Middletown, Md., 8-point, 136 pounds, Clarion Co.
— Rick Myers, Rimersburg, 5-point, 147 pounds, Toby Township
— James Tedesk, Parker, 8-point, 130 pounds, Richland Township
— Kyle Creed, Knox, 7-point, 131 pounds, Monroe Township
— Barry Sullivan, St. Petersburg, 8-point, 134 pounds, Richland Township
— Kenley Schnur, Cabot, 4-point, 173 pounds, Winfield Township
— Chaz Rimmington, Cranberry, 6-point, 119 pounds, Ashland Township
— Jennifer Traister, Templeton, 7 point, 107 pounds, Madison Township
— Marcus Bowser, Knox, 13-point, 138 pounds, Beaver Township
— Julie Tarr, Cowansville, 9-point, 126 pounds, Washington Township, Armstrong Co.
— Ashlynn Fair, Parker, 2-point, 98 pounds, Licking Township
— Doug Hoffman, Rimersburg, 8-point, 112 pounds, Madison Township
— Rick Renwick, Rimersburg, 10-point, 142 pounds, Piney Township
— Hunter Lynch, Templeton, 7-point, 109 pounds, Boggs Township
— Saadia Davis, Pittsburgh, 8-point, 124 pounds, Madison Township
— Marissa Bloom, Venus, 9-point, 136 pounds, Venango County
— Jesse Miller, Venus, 8-point, 118 pounds, Venango County
— Robert Thompson, Parker, 8-point, 150 pounds, Butler County
— Austin Traister, Rimersburg, 8-point, 117 pounds, Madison Township
— Tom Traister, Rimersburg, 8-point, 130 pounds, Madison Township
— James Westerman Jr., Fennelton, 7-point, 153 pounds, Porter Township
— Gary Hoffman, New Bethlehem, 9-point, 129 pounds, Wayne Township
— Roger Hilliard, Fairmount City, 7-point, 92 pounds, Redbank Township
— Jillian Benn, Callensburg, 8-point, 170 pounds, Monroe Township
— Brittany Miner, Sharon, 10-point, 137 pounds, Madison Township
— Shane Buzard, Kersey, 7-point, 121 pounds, Elk County
— Eric Dunn, Mars, 8-point, 103 pounds, Piney Township
— Sean Hanlon, Pittsburgh, 8-point, 137 pounds, Piney Township
— Zach Himes, Rimersburg, 8-point, 98 pounds, Madison Township