SLIPPERY ROCK — The Slippery Rock University women’s basketball team lost on the road, 87-50, at Gannon University last Saturday evening in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division contest.
Slippery Rock (8-18, 6-14 PSAC) held an 8-5 lead through the opening five minutes of regulation before the Golden Knights (21-6, 17-4 PSAC) countered with a 38-15 run over the remainder of the first half to take a 43-23 edge into halftime on the way to an eventual 37-point home victory.
Redbank Valley’s Brooke Hinderliter led the way for The Rock against the Golden Knights with a 21-point, seven-rebound effort. Hinderliter’s 10th 20-point game of the season vaulted her past Kory Fielitz (1990-94) and into second place all-time in program history for points scored in a career with 1,702.
The only other player in program history to have scored more points in a career than Hinderliter is Heather Kearney, who scored 1,760 points over her four-year career at The Rock from 1995 to 1999.
For Hinderliter to break Kearney’s school record she would need to score 59 points over Slippery Rock’s final two games as well as any possible additional PSAC Tournament contests.
Against Gannon, Keystone’s Madison Johnson supplemented Hinderliter’s offense with eight points of her own to go with three rebounds while the combination of Daeja Quick and Brittany Andrews added five points apiece with Quick also dishing out four assists and making a pair of steals.
Karns City’s LeeAnn Gibson chipped in four points as well while the reserve trio of Caroline Gibson, Kasch Harris and Anyah Curd combined for seven points to round out The Rock’s top contributors.
The Rock was scheduled to visit Edinboro Wednesday night before closing the regular season Saturday at home against Mercyhurst.
The top six teams in the PSAC West standings at the conclusion of the regular season qualify for the conference tournament and despite its loss at Gannon over the weekend Slippery Rock still remains firmly in the hunt to earn a PSAC Tournament berth entering the final week of the regular season.
With a 6-14 league record, Slippery Rock finds itself just one game behind of moving into a three-way tie with Mercyhurst (7-13) and Seton Hill (7-13) for sixth place. The race for the final PSAC Tournament spot in the Western Division appears to be down to Slippery Rock and Mercyhurst as Seton Hill has now lost 11 straight league games.
If Seton Hill downward trend continues and it loses its final two games of the regular season against Pitt-Johnstown (10-10) and Edinboro (13-7) combined with a Mercyhurst loss to Cal U on Wednesday a winner-take-all scenario would exist in the regular-season finale between Slippery Rock and Mercyhurst Saturday at Morrow Field House regardless of the outcome of The Rock’s game against Edinboro.
However, if either Seton Hill or Mercyhurst were to win its respective games on Wednesday, Slippery Rock would have to beat Edinboro to have any chance at all of qualifying for the PSAC Tournament.